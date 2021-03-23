58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) shares surged 231.8% to close at $7.10 on Monday after the company announced a merger agreement with Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Holdings.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) rose 78.1% to close at $14.64.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) climbed 65.1% to close at $49.00.
- Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) shares jumped 38.6% to close at $18.02. Summer Infant, last week, reported a Q4 loss of $1.59 per share.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) gained 33.4% to close at $5.07.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) climbed 32.3% to close at $5.29 after gaining over 46% on Friday.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) gained 31.6% to close at $164.87 after Barclays maintained its Equal-Weight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $58 to $110 per share.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) surged 30.9% to close at $4.32.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) rose 28.9% to close at $6.87 after the company said it would work with Medytox to develop COVID-19 vaccines.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) gained 25.5% to close at $9.25.
- Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) rose 24.7% to close at $6.52 as traders circulated the stock as a potential Non-Fungible Token play.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) gained 24.2% to close at $14.19.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) climbed 23.7% to close at $9.56.
- Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) shares gained 23.2% to close at $2.02.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) gained 22.5% to close at $24.22.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) rose 21.2% to close at $4.00.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) gained 20.1% to close at $3.40.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) climbed 18.2% to close at $2.86. Marker Therapeutics shares climbed over 34% on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $6 price target.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) gained 17.5% to close at $3.63.
- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) climbed 17.5% to close at $24.08.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) gained 14.7% to close at $12.40 as the company disclosed that is has signed a collaboration agreement with Billon Group, a provider of the Unified Enterprise DLT.
- Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) gained 14.6% to close at $25.77. Goldman Sachs assumed Radius Health with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $33.
- Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) jumped 14.3% to close at $59.74. Viant Technology released quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
- Envela Corporation (NYSE: ELA) gained 13% to close at $6.24.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) rose 12.7% to close at $3.90. Acer Therapeutics, earlier during the month, reported a Q4 loss of $0.50 per share.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) rose 12% to close at $2.33 after climbing over 11% on Friday.
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) gained 11.3% to close at $21.01. The company last week reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares rose 11.1% to close at $249.09 after Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) announced plans to buy the company in a $25 billion cash-and-stock deal.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) rose 10.3% to close at $12.35. The company recently announced its subsidiary entered into the NFT market.
- PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) rose 8.5% to close at $50.75.
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) shares gained 8.5% to close at $1.15 after declining more than 5% on Friday.
- StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) rose 7.4% to close at $2.92.
- Comstock Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: LODE) rose 7.4% to close at $5.93 after jumping over 12% on Friday.
Losers
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) shares tumbled 79.2% to close at $3.96 on Monday after the company said it would discontinue development of its Tesetaxel.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) fell 47.8% to close at $10.15 as Reuters reported that China is mulling bring e-cigarette regulation in line with traditional tobacco products.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) dropped 20.9% to close at $10.95.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) fell 18.6% to close at $1.14 after the company reported a proposed underwritten public offering of ordinary shares.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) dipped 17.4% to close at $1.85. SuperCom last week announced that it won a Covid-19 quarantine compliance project contract with the Israeli government valued at roughly $3 million per month in recurring revenue.
- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) dropped 17.3% to close at $22.55 as the company announced initiation of dosing in Phase 1 clinical trial of TERN-501, its THR-beta agonist in development for the treatment of NASH.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) dipped 17.1% to close at $9.38.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) fell 16.8% to close at $10.01 after reporting Q4 results.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 16.8% to close at $22.97.
- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) tumbled 15.8% to close at $53.98.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) dipped 14.7% to close at $13.09.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) dropped 14.6% to close at $23.51. Kaspien, last week, announced a $13.5 million bought deal offering of common stock.
- Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX) fell 14.4% to close at $51.51.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) tumbled 14.2% to close at $7.93.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) fell 13.9% to close at $38.14. Olema Pharmaceuticals last week posted a Q4 loss of $0.50 per share.
- SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) dropped 13.8% to close at $12.24.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) shares fell 13.7% to close at $9.14.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) dropped 13% to close at $4.64.
- Forian Inc. (NASDAQ: FORA) fell 12.5% to close at $13.43.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) fell 12.3% to close at $1.99. SenesTech shares jumped 35% on Friday after the company announced the conclusion of agricultural deployments of ContraPest with demonstrated, sustained success in reducing rat populations and improving operating economies in poultry settings.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) dropped 11.3% to close at $12.70.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) fell 11.2% to close at $5.21. ZOVIO reported the departure of CEO Andrew Clark from the company.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 11.1% to close at $4.88 amid weakness in the Turkish stock market following President Erdogan's firing of the head of the country's central bank.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) dropped 10.3% to close at $12.49.
- Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) fell 7.7% to close at $23.19. Tuya, last week, priced its IPO at $21 per share.
