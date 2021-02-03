62 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) shares climbed 97.8% to $3.5997 after the company was granted US patent claims covering the use of TYME-19 to treat COVID-19 infections.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) rose 62% to $8.23 after jumping over 41% on Tuesday.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) shares jumped 56.7% to $7.43 after the company highlighted bitcoin mining efforts with newly appointed Chief Operating Officer Mr. Lei Nie and Chief Technology Officer Mr. Xintang You.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) rose 54.2% to $10.70 after the company reported it received a purchase order for HybridTech Armor Panels for an aircraft carrier.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares gained 47.2% to $12.04 after jumping 34% on Tuesday.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) surged 46.3% to $213.99 after the company announced it will be acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals for $7.2 billion.
- 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: VCVC) shares rose 39.2% to $15.23. REE Automotive will go public through a merger with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) rose 36.8% to $23.94 after climbing over 10% on Tuesday.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) gained 34.3% to $4.7811. Landenburg is out with a positive note highlighting Jazz M&A of GW Pharmaceuticals and potential value of Rx CBD platform.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares rose 27.9% to $25.57 after dropping around 43% on Tuesday. The stock has been increasingly volatile following interest from retail investors.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) gained 29.2% to $9.73.
- Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) surged 27.5% to $6.17.
- CorMedix Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) gained 27.4% to $14.93 after climbing over 31% on Tuesday.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) surged 24.4% to $4.78 after the CEO & CFO bought 6.557K shares at an average price of $1.33 per share between both executive.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) gained 23% to $21.78.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) rose 22.4% to $8.00 after dropping around 20% on Tuesday.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) rose 22% to $4.11. American Resources gained over 34% on Tuesday as the company acquired exclusive rights to Pursue University's rare earth element innovations, critical for clean energy technologies.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 21.2% to $28.47 following the announcement of the Jazz Pharma deal for GW Pharma.
- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) shares jumped 20.2% to $7.87 after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $24 per share.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) gained 20% to $3.94. 'ZK International's DeFi Platform, Crypto ETF, And Upcoming Crypto Coin Could Hit The Jackpot,' Seeking Alpha article said.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) surged 19.9% to $12.55 after Credit Suisse initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $17 price target.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) gained 19.4% to $43.11.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares surged 19.4% to $58.01. The stock on Tuesday further fell amid reports the SpaceX SN9 exploded on landing, which could negatively weigh on space sector sentiment.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) rose 19% to $9.07.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares rose 18.4% to $1.3610. Outlook Therapeutics Director GMS Ventures & Investments reported the purchase of 8,360,000 at recent offering price of $1.00 per share in Form 4 filing on Tuesday.
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) surged 18.3% to $16.80. The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company, last month, disclosed the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of some 5.4 million of its shares of common stock at $10 per share.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) shares rose 17.8% to $5.22. Selecta Biosciences shares gained over 5% on Tuesday after Mizuho upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $2.5 to $8 per share.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) rose 17.8% to $14.21.
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) gained 17.3% to $2.43.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) jumped 16.4% to $6.18. Nemaura Medical recently appointed Jay Warner as head of U.S. commercial operations.
- Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) gained 15.8% to $5.49. Usio recently said Q4 transaction volume grew 13% from Q3.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) climbed 15% to $3.22. Atossa Therapeutics shares climbed 18% on Tuesday after the company said Phase 2 endoxifen breast cancer study produces 'substantially positive results' allowing study to be halted early.
- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) shares rose 14.5% to $4.52 after the company reported it received a purchase order from a global refining company to design, fabricate and supply the Company's ClearSign Core process burner for installation in a European refinery.
- Meritor Inc (NYSE: MTOR) gained 13.4% to $30.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also issued strong FY21 forecast.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) shares rose 12.8% to $1.3085.
- Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE: DT) gained 12.1% to $49.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued strong Q4 and FY21 guidance.
- Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) surged 11.8% to $111.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) gained 11.3% to $13.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) rose 8.4% to $2.1760. Surgalign shares jumped over 18% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $4 per share.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 7.3% to $0.9766 after dropping over 35% on Tuesday.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) rose 7.1% to $1.35 after surging more than 22% on Tuesday.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares gained 7% to $4.2907. Applied Genetic Technologies, last week, reported improvements in visual sensitivity for achromatopsia patients from ongoing clinical trials.
- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) rose 7% to $2.24. Charles & Colvard is expected to report Q4 results on February 4, 2021.
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) rose 6.9% to $2,050.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) surged 5.4% to $1.3481 after the company regained Nasdaq compliance.
Losers
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares dipped 50.2% to $11.62 after reporting that neutralizing antibodies were not detected in volunteers after a single dose of its experimental oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VXA-CoV2-1, in a Phase 1 trial of 35 healthy adults.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) fell 25.7% to $4.7450 after the company priced its 14,273,684 share common stock offering at $4.75 per share.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) fell 19.7% to $5.13 after climbing around 37% on Tuesday.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) fell 15.6% to $11.47 after dipping over 41% on Tuesday.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares fell 15.5% to $2.7501. Ocugen shares jumped 80% on Tuesday after the company said it has executed a definitive agreement with India's Bharat Biotech to co-develop, supply and commercialize the latter's Covaxin in the U.S.
- Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) fell 13.4% to $6.15 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) dipped 11.7% to $2.94. The company on Monday announced agreements with noteholders for a potential refinancing agreement including a recapitalization.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) shares dropped 10.4% to $20.36.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares fell 10% to $1.5750 after the company priced its 5.19 million share underwritten public offering of common stock at $1.50 per share.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) dipped 10% to $3.4899. PDS Biotech reported preliminary efficacy achievement in Phase 2 combo trial of PDS0101 led by National Cancer Institute.
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) fell 9.1% to $313.65 after the company reported its Q4 earnings results.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) dropped 8.8% to $122.36 following Q4 results.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 7.9% to $16.25 after the company priced its upsized underwritten public offering of 42,000,000 shares of common stock, for gross proceeds of around $699 million.
- Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) dropped 7.4% to $7.41 after the company announced that the FDA had notified Neurocrine that it placed a clinical hold on the RESTORE-1 clinical trials of the NBIb1-817. Voyager planned to support Neurocrine by sponsoring its trial.
- Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) fell 7.2% to $49.00 after the company issued weak sales guidance .
- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) fell 7% to $1.4989 after gaining around 12% on Tuesday.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 6.7% to $4.88 after dropping around 12% on Tuesday. The company recently announced the launch of an IoT business unit through an agreement to acquire a 70% equity interest in Shenzhen Koala Wisdom Fire Engineering Co.
