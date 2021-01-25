70 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) shares jumped 145.9% to close at $29.51 on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $12 per share.
- Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII) shares climbed 64.9% to close at $22.00 after the company, and EVgo Services, announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in EVgo becoming a publicly listed company.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) gained 51.1% to close at $65.01 on above-average volume amid continued volatility in the name stemming from increased popularity amongst traders on Reddit's Wall Street Bets community.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) surged 47.8% to close at $23.60. Polar Power, on Tuesday, filed for mixed shelf of up to $100 million.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares gained 40.9% to close at $1.79 after the company announced its SYMJEPI products are now available to members in the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club program.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) surged 40.2% to close at $11.90.
- Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) surged 38% to close at $11.73 after the company priced its IPO at $8.50 per share.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) surged 35.6% to close at $5.58. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable, earlier during the month, reported results for its third quarter.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) gained 35.5% to close at $17.30.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) rose 34% to close at $5.60.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) gained 26.5% to close at $16.00. Yield10 Bioscience, last week, announced achievement of proof-of-concept milestone for producing PHA bioplastic in field grown camelina plants.
- Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) shares surged 25.5% to close at $22.35 after LA Times article discussed company’s potential merger with Lucid Motors.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) gained 25.4% to close at $32.58 amid continued volatility in the name stemming from increased popularity amongst traders on Reddit's Wall Street Bets community.
- ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) climbed 25.3% to close at $1.88. Servicesource International’s 10%+ owner Jonathon Brolin bought 143,136 shares at an average price of $1.50.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) gained 25% to close at $56.96.
- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE) surged 24.9% to close at $6.06.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares jumped 24% to close at $9.00 on above-average volume for the session.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) gained 22.8% to close at $11.18.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) surged 22.5% to close at $6.85 on above-average volume.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) shares jumped 22.2% to close at $3.30. Wolfe Research recently upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $5 per share.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) gained 21.1% to close at $5.00. Orbital Energy Group, earlier during the month, announced a $35 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) rose 20.7% to close at $5.53. Oramed recently said it dosed ¸Phase 3 oral insulin study.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) gained 20.6% to close at $1.76 after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $3 price target.
- iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) shares jumped 20% to close at $26.00 after climbing 25% on Thursday.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) gained 19.5% to close at $22.90.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) rose 19.4% to close at $2.59 after the company reported that it received a Notice of Allowance in Japan for its SLS-005 for the treatment of protein aggregation myopathic and neurodegenerative diseases.
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) gained 18.7% to close at $3.81 amid above-average volume.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) rose 18.5% to close at $9.80. The company last week reported pricing of $200 millionunderwritten public offering of common stock at $6 per share.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) gained 18.1% to close at $96.92 after KeyBanc maintained an Overweight rating and raised its price target from $65 to $95.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) jumped 17.9% to close at $53.81.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) gained 17.8% to close at $92.00 following a report suggesting students in Beijing will not return to in-person classes, raising demand for online education services.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) gained 17.7% to close at $3.51 on above-average volume amid continued volatility in the name stemming from increased popularity amongst traders on Reddit's Wall Street Bets community.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) rose 17.7% to close at $6.84.
- USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) gained 17.4% to close at $5.46.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) jumped 17.1% to close at $3.28.
- Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ: PAX) gained 17.1% to close at $19.90 as the company announced IPO offering of 30.1 million shares at $17 per share.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) surged 16.9% to close at $21.50 as the company reported the planned retirement of its President and CEO Kent Thexton.
- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) gained 16.5% to close at $10.08.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) rose 16.4% to close at $4.48.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares surged 16% to close at $6.02 after declining around 37%on Thursday. Obalon Therapeutics, on Wednesday, announced a merger agreement with ReShape Lifesciences.
- CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT) gained 16% to close at $16.21.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) gained 15.7% to close at $4.43.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) surged 15.2% to close at $3.10.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) jumped 14.4% to close at $5.94.
- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) surged 13.5% to close at $4.87.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) gained 12% to close at $1.87 after gaining over 8% on Thursday.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares gained 11.2% to close at $6.85 after the company announced it received the CE-IVD mark for its Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay.
- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) climbed 11% to close at $22.84.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) rose 10.5% to close at $7.06.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) climbed 10.5% to close at $2.63 after the company announced filing of final short form prospectus with applicable securities regulators in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.
- YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: YPF) shares rose 7.4% to close at $3.49.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) shares gained 7.2% to close at $6.46 as the company reported expansion of Visa debit card deposit service across Europe.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) gained 7.1% to close at $4.09.
Losers
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares tumbled 22.4% to close at $3.37 on Friday after climbing 61% on Thursday.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares fell 21.3% to close at $1.37. Celsion shares jumped over 36% on Thursday after the company terminated a stock sale agreement.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) fell 15.3% to close at $4.48.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) dropped 14.4% to close at $8.98 as the company issued weak Q4 sales forecast.
- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) dropped 13.2% to close at $19.81 as the company reported the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock at $22.00 per share.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) fell 12.6% to close at $2.02.
- Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE: GSL) shares fell 12.1% to close at $13.10 after the company announced the commencement of a public offering of Class A common shares.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) dropped 11.2% to close at $29.71.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) fell 10.6% to close at $2.11 after jumping over 35% on Thursday.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) shares declined 10.6% to close at $10.49.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) tumbled 10.4% to close at $4.07.
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) fell 10.2% to close at $4.40.
- IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.9% to close at $118.61. IBM reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) dropped 9.3% to close at $56.66. Intel reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued guidance for the current quarter.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) fell 4.7% to close at $10.65 after the company reported $125 million bought-deal financing.
- Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) fell 4.7% to close at $60.00. Seagate Technology reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company also said it expects Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.15 to $1.45 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion to $2.85 billion.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) fell 4.6% to close at $2.31 after the company reported a $50 million bought-deal offering of common stock.
