66 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares climbed 103.7% to $19.15 after the company said it would stop its Ascent Study due to compelling evidence of efficacy.
- TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: TRTX) shares jumped 47.4% to $3.72 after dropping 31% on Friday.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares climbed 47.3% to $0.3210 after jumping over 31% on Friday. The company is converting its airport spa locations into testing locations.
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) shares gained 40.8% to $3.48 after the company reported $45 million equity offering and financing amendments.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) rose 40.7% to $0.81 after gaining 20% on Friday.
- Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) shares surged 40.1% to $70.93 after the company said it expects to meet or exceed its previously announced guidance. Wayfair reported private placement of $535 million of convertible senior notes.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) gained 37% to $3.94.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) climbed 37% to $3.1370.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) shares gained 35.1% to $2.85.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares rose 34.5% to $5.65 after the company received the FDA approval for an investigational new drug application to treat patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by coronavirus.
- Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE: AJX) gained 28.8% to $5.78. Great Ajax announced $80 million private placement.
- Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) rose 28.3% to $3.1050 after dropping 28% on Friday.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) shares rose 26.2% to $2.46 after declining more than 24% on Friday.
- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) climbed 26% to $4.22.
- Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ: QTNT) gained 24.7% to $4.65 after the company announced the completion of its coronavirus antibodies test development.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) rose 24.2% to $12.62.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) gained 24.1% to $0.36 after declining more than 6% on Friday.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 24% to $10.17 after the company announced its Logix Smart Coronavirus test received FDA emergency use authorization for testing.
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) gained 23.4% to $5.26.
- Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) gained 23% to $4.17.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) jumped 22.9% to $29.33.
- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) shares gained 22.1% to $3.4701 after the company issued additional update on portfolio related to COVID-19.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) climbed 21% to $6.86.
- MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) rose 20.5% to $12.92 after the company announced plans to acquire Intel's home gateway platform division for $150 million.
- Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) gained 20.5% to $10.28 after the company disclosed 10 actions to mitigate impact from coronavirus pandemic.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) surged 20.3% to $3.80.
- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) shares gained 20.3% to $2.84.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares rose 20% to $5.71 after the company reported the approval of compassionate use of opaganib for coronavirus in Italy.
- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE: BRG) gained 19.8% to $4.54.
- Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR) shares rose 19.8% to $18.67.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) gained 19.8% to $2.6704.
- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) rose 19.6% to $5.13.
- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) shares surged 19.6% to $41.17. Wells Fargo maintained LGI Homes with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $102 to $42.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) surged 19.5% to $12.76.
- TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) climbed 19.4% to $3.38.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) gained 19.4% to $6.60.
- Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) rose 19.3% to $24.33.
- Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) gained 18.9% to $19.83.
- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares rose 18.6% to $15.84.
- Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) surged 18.4% to $3.92.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) jumped 18.2% to $8.71.
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) rose 18% to $15.71.
- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) gained 17.3% to $50.19.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) rose 16.9% to $16.44.
- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) rose 15.7% to $1.2499 after declining over 5% on Friday.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 10.4% to $1.38 after falling over 7% on Friday.
- Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) rose 9.9% to $10.02. Ares Capital is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 5, 2020.
- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) rose 9.8% to $2.8109 after dropping 15% on Friday.
- New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) rose 9.8% to $3.6550 after declining about 22% on Friday.
- Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) gained 8.8% to $5.14 after BMO Capital upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) gained 6.6% to $10.99 after the company announced it received a government contract for rapid oral fluid Pan-SARS-Coronavirus self-test.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) gained 6% to $15.44 after the European Commission approved its ALUNBRIG as a first-line treatment for ALK+ NSCLC.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 5.7% to $506.89. Jefferies upgraded Tesla from Hold to Buy and lowered the price target from $800 to $650.
- Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) surged 5.5% to $57.99 after the company announced AXS-07 achieved both co-primary endpoints and showed it prevents migraine pains.
Losers
- Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLND) shares dipped 66.6% to $1.6199 after the company announced its phase 2b trial did not achieve statistically significant results.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNLO) shares fell 47.7% to $1.3550 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 clinical trials MTI-105 and MTI-106 did not reach their primary endpoints.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) dipped 17.8% to $4.26.
- Luckin Coffee Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: LK) fell 12.5% to $4.71 after declining 16% on Friday.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares declined 12.1% to $1.7761. OncoSec reported collaboration with providence cancer institute to conduct first-in-human trial of its CORVax12 investigational vaccine as prevention for coronavirus.
- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) dropped 9.7% to $2.60.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) declined 7.9% to $16.50.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares fell 7.7% to $0.3573 after declining 12% on Friday.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) fell 7.5% to $0.3181 after surging over 17% on Friday.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) fell 7.1% to $119.11. Credit Suisse downgraded Zoom Video from Neutral to Underperform.
- EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) shares fell 7.1% to $1.95.
