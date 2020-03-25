62 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares climbed 486% to $6.50 after the company announced it is developing its BreathTest 1000 screening instrument for lung diseases including Coronavirus and Pneumonia.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares gained 140.4% to $0.9370 after the company announced a worldwide licensing agreement to support the development of a rapid COVID-19 test developed by Hackensack Meridian Health.
- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) surged 116.5% to $0.7794 after dropping around 87% on Tuesday.
- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) gained 47% to $6.23 after dropping 32% on Tuesday.
- PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) shares rose 40% to $8.00.
- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) gained 38.6% to $3.59 after the company highlighted liquidity position as of March 24.
- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) surged 35% to $9.99 after jumping 123% on Tuesday.
- Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) gained 31% to $10.08.
- Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) rose 29.3% to $3.3750 after declining around 40% on Tuesday.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) shares gained 28% to $5.90 after the company said CytoSorb has been used in more than 70 coronavirus patients to 'help treat cytokine storm and life-threatening complications such as acute respiratory distress syndrome.'
- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) rose 27% to $5.94 after climbing over 28% on Tuesday.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) rose 26.5% to $6.15.
- Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) shares surged 26.4% to $13.36 after surging 27% on Tuesday.
- Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) rose 24.4% to $3.0242.
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) jumped 24.3% to $13.55 after the company reported its Telehealth-enabled OnTrak programs surpassing weekly rate of 500 member enrollments for March.
- Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) gained 23.7% to $31.08.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) shares rose 23.3% to $1.80 after gaining around 14% on Tuesday.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) gained 23.1% to $11.33 after dropping 24% on Tuesday.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) rose 23% to $7.77.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) surged 22.6% to $10.36.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) gained 21.8% to $12.50.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) rose 21.6% to $3.3191 after climbing around 71% on Tuesday.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) rose 20.6% to $2.05. Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 88% on Tuesday on the back of a negative clinical readout.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) surged 20.2% to $7.44.
- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) shares gained 20% to $32.96.
- Happiness Biotech Group Ltd (NASDAQ: HAPP) rose 20% to $3.03 after the company highlighted its coronavirus test equipment and its abilities.
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) surged 18% to $150.41 after the White House and Senate reached a $2 trillion stimulus deal, which includes support for key industries such as aviation. Additionally, reports suggest the company may soon restart production of the 737 MAX.
- MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) rose 17.7% to $14.54.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) shares surged 17.6% to $11.05.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) climbed 17.6% to $3.27.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) gained 17.3% to $8.36.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) rose 16.3% to $17.50 after jumping 44% on Tuesday.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) shares rose 16% to $11.84 after gaining over 16% on Tuesday.
- Green Dot Corporation (NASDAQ: GDOT) jumped 16% to $24.43 after the company named Dan Henry as CEO.
- Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) gained 15.3% to $50.11 after Gorden Haskett upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.
- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) rose 15.2% to $1.1746 after declining 46% on Tuesday.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: NCLH) rose 14.1% to $15.70 after surging 42% on Tuesday.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares rose 12% to $14.80 after surging around 35% on Tuesday.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares rose 12% to $14.49 after jumping 35% on Tuesday.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) rose 11.6% to $38.47 after jumping 22% on Tuesday.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) jumped 9.2% to $0.95 after the company announced it has received fast track designation by the FDA for IPI-549 in combination with Opdivo for the treatment of advanced urothelial cancer.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) rose 7% to $13.01 after jumping 33% on Tuesday.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) gained 5.7% to $0.8613 after the company said KN95 disposable masks are available on the company's Avenova.com site.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 5% to $2.77 after the company reported Q4 results and announced a share repurchase program.
Losers
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) shares dipped 62.4% to $0.7001 after the company announced data from the Phase 2b AIPAC study that evaluated its lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha in combination with paclitaxel, a taxane standard-of-care chemotherapy, in HER2-negative/HR+ metastatic breast cancer, which showed 63% of patients treated with the combo were progression-free at the 6-month landmark.
- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) fell 49.7% to $2.49 after surging more than 1000% on Tuesday.
- Exantas Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: XAN) dropped 35% to $1.82. Exantas Capital issued an update on status of financing arrangements as of March 25, 2020.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) dipped 35% to $3.25. ThermoGenesis reported pricing of 1 million share common stock offering at $3.50 per share.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) fell 33% to $0.14 after surging 147% on Tuesday.
- Titan Medical Inc (NASDAQ: TMDI) fell 27.2% to $0.1531 after the company reported a $1.2 million registered direct offering.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) fell 22.1% to $1.1067 after declining 9% on Tuesday.
- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) declined 21.3% to $1.66.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) dropped 19.9% to $2.2350 after reporting Q4 results. Guggenheim downgraded At Home Group from Buy to Neutral.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) fell 18% to $2.5806.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares slipped 17.3% to $4.72.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.(NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 16% to $0.8321 after reporting Q4 results.
- BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) fell 15.1% to $8.65 following Q4 results.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) dropped 14.7% to $2.3882.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) fell 13.5% to $12.75.
- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) fell 13.4% to $43.60.
- MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEE) shares declined 13.1% to $48.57.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares fell 11% to $0.4716 after gaining over 19% on Tuesday.
