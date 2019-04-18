64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) shares gained 60.56 percent to close at $28.90 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics priced its IPO at $18 per share.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares climbed 51.28 percent to close at $2.95 on Wednesday after falling 36.07 percent on Tuesday.
- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares gained 26.6 percent to close at $18.99. Palomar Holdings priced its IPO at $15 per share.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares surged 21.78 percent to close at $3.97.
- Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) rose 20.41 percent to close at $6.49 after the company announced it will be acquired by Apollo funds for $6.50 per share in cash.
- 3Pea International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPNL) gained 15.42 percent to close at $8.83.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares rose 15.11 percent to close at $5.79.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares surged 13.78 percent to close at $2.5600.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares surged 12.25 percent to close at $79.08 after the company settled its royalty dispute with Apple. Several analysts upgraded Qualcomm shares following the settlement.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) gained 10.92 percent to close at $6.60.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 10.81 percent to close at $12.10.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) climbed 10.34 percent to close at $12.48.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) gained 10.23 percent to close at $2.91.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) shares gained 9.77 percent to close at $7.98.
- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) shares climbed 9.73 percent to close at $4.0600.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) gained 9.59 percent to close at $5.14.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) gained 9.43 percent to close at $11.49.
- Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) shares rose 9.3 percent to close at $19.97 after the company reported its best-ever first quarter operating revenue, operating income, and net income.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) gained 8.04 percent to close at $20.43 after the company withdrew its 7.8 million share offering.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) rose 7.33 percent to close at $10.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) shares rose 6.93 percent to close at $2.1600.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) gained 6.73 percent to close at $3.4900.
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares rose 6.61 percent to close at $0.9730 after the company announced its research has demonstrated that Annamycin is able to 'significantly improve' survival in aggressive forms of triple negative breast cancer.
- Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) rose 5.88 percent to close at $22.50.
- ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) rose 4.71 percent to close at $20.89 after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.31 and sales of $6.85 billion, up from $6.44 billion last year.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) rose 4.02 percent to close at $78.94 after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) gained 4.01 percent to close at $54.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and provided FY19 EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.75, compared to the $3.68 estimate.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) gained 4.09 percent to close at $122.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and revenue results.
- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) rose 3.76 percent to close at $127.01 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday.
Losers
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares fell 27.59 percent to close at $15.93.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares dipped 16.84 percent to close at $54.41 on Wednesday.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) fell 15.48 percent to close at $1.3100 after the company said it will need more time to complete and file its Form 10-K statement; the company expects to file Form10-K by end of May 2019.
- Roan Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAN) dropped 15.05 percent to close at $4.1200.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) dropped 14.24 percent to close at $2.7700.
- StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE: STON) shares declined 13.85 percent to close at $3.9200.
- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) shares fell 13.67 percent to close at $7.77.
- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) shares dipped 13.61 percent to close at $24.00 after Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Neutral.
- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) tumbled 13.53 percent to close at $21.53.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares fell 13.45 percent to close at $1.0300 after the company reported Q1 EPS of $(0.08), down from $(0.09) last year and Q1 sales of $1.9 million, down from $2.19 million last year.
- Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) shares declined 12.95 percent to close at $1.2100 after the company announced an agreement with Alliance Global Partners to conduct a $100 million common stock offering, exclusively for Alliance, at a price of $1.51 per share.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) dropped 12.74 percent to close at $72.67. Some investors are attributing the dip to data from AveXis' trial of Zolgensma, which is viewed as a threat to Ionis' SPINRAZA.
- Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON) tumbled 12.43 percent to close at $4.4400.
- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) dropped 12.2 percent to close at $16.26.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares fell 11.96 percent to close at $14.35.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) dipped 11.72 percent to close at $5.50 after the company priced $15 million PIPE financing.
- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) dropped 11.68 percent to close at $62.59.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) fell 11.68 percent to close at $19.13.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) dipped 11.32 percent to close at $22.71.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) dropped 11.17 percent to close at $32.12.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCUS) fell 10.87 percent to close at $10.90.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) dipped 10.8 percent to close at $13.21.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares declined 10.6 percent to close at $3.2900.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) dipped 10.59 percent to close at $16.64.
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) dropped 10.54 percent to close at $48.99.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) shares declined 10.32 percent to close at $22.95 after Trump renewed his efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act; the Department of Justice moved to accelerate the appeal process in hopes to invalidate the ACA as unconstitutional.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) fell 10.01 percent to close at $7.82 after the company announced a private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes.
- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) dropped 9.52 percent to close at $48.35 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) dropped 8.77 percent to close at $20.70.
- Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) fell 6.65 percent to close at $28.21 after the company said it has seen a softening of demand and retail activity in the first two months of FY2020.
- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) fell 6.51 percent to close at $28.86 following downbeat Q1 results.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) fell 6.16 percent to close at $5.64 after news that the U.S. Department of Justice told the company it's opposed to the proposed merger with T-Mobile USA in its current form; T-Mobile shares are also down. No decision has been made yet.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares dipped 5.46 percent to close at $6.92.
- Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) shares fell 5.1 percent to close at $72.71.
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) fell 4.15 percent to close at $139.11. IBM reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.