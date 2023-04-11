ñol


Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 11, 2023 2:03 PM | 7 min read
On Tuesday, 65 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was First Merchants FRME.
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Dunxin Financial Hldgs DXF.
  • Agile Therapeutics AGRX saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 4009.39% to reach its new 52-week low.
  • Innovid CTV's shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

  • First Merchants FRME stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.21 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.0%.
  • Adtran ADTN shares set a new 52-week low of $10.62. The stock traded down 24.39%.
  • Canopy Gwth CGC shares set a new yearly low of $1.53 this morning. The stock was down 4.06% on the session.
  • Nikola NKLA stock drifted down 4.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.11.
  • Apollomics APLM stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.31. The stock was down 17.06% on the session.
  • Highland Income Fund HFRO shares made a new 52-week low of $8.47 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
  • Peapack Gladstone Finl PGC stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $27.67. Shares traded down 1.32%.
  • IGM Biosciences IGMS shares were down 2.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.13.
  • First Financial THFF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $35.37 and moving down 0.78%.
  • Office Props IT OPI stock drifted down 24.72% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.60.
  • WeWork WE shares set a new 52-week low of $0.58. The stock traded down 0.98%.
  • Design Therapeutics DSGN shares set a new 52-week low of $5.07. The stock traded down 1.92%.
  • First of Long Island FLIC stock drifted down 1.8% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.48.
  • BayCom BCML stock set a new 52-week low of $16.31 on Tuesday, moving up 0.06%.
  • BCB Bancorp BCBP stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.65. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.
  • Gorilla Technology Gr GRRR stock set a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Tuesday, moving down 2.94%.
  • Community Finl TCFC stock hit $31.96 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.5%.
  • Industrial Logistics ILPT stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.59. The stock was down 2.95% on the session.
  • Innovid CTV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.99 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Mastech Digital MHH shares hit a yearly low of $9.72. The stock was down 3.38% on the session.
  • TD Hldgs GLG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.77 and moving down 3.74%.
  • Riverview Bancorp RVSB stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.10. Shares traded down 1.72%.
  • First Financial Northwest FFNW shares set a new 52-week low of $11.48. The stock traded up 1.46%.
  • Motorcar Parts of America MPAA shares hit a yearly low of $5.32. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.
  • Uxin UXIN shares set a new yearly low of $2.03 this morning. The stock was down 15.98% on the session.
  • Etao International Co ETAO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.32%.
  • Kronos Bio KRON shares were down 1.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.26.
  • Hour Loop HOUR shares hit a yearly low of $1.88. The stock was up 5.26% on the session.
  • Invesco High Income 2024 IHTA stock drifted up 0.07% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.11.
  • Manhattan Bridge Capital LOAN stock hit a yearly low of $4.93. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares hit a yearly low of $0.11. The stock was down 28.66% on the session.
  • US Energy USEG shares made a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.47% for the day.
  • Millennium Group Intl MGIH shares made a new 52-week low of $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.58% for the day.
  • Urban-gro UGRO stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.08. Shares traded down 7.69%.
  • Orbital Infrastructure OIG stock hit a yearly low of $0.10. The stock was up 2.04% for the day.
  • Pear Therapeutics PEAR shares moved down 1.62% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.10, drifting down 1.62%.
  • Lucy Scientific Discovery LSDI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.13%.
  • Mangoceuticals MGRX shares hit a yearly low of $0.86. The stock was up 5.96% on the session.
  • ReTo Eco-Solutions RETO shares were up 6.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.26.
  • DAVIDsTEA DTEA shares were down 3.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.44.
  • Generation Income GIPR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.20 and moving down 1.16%.
  • Bridgeline Digital BLIN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.87 and moving down 1.36%.
  • Can Fite Biofarma CANF stock hit $2.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.82%.
  • Redhill Biopharma RDHL shares made a new 52-week low of $2.86 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.69% for the day.
  • Avinger AVGR stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.69. Shares traded up 1.9%.
  • Auddia AUUD shares were down 5.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.41.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares were down 6.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.19.
  • New Concept Energy GBR shares moved down 2.05% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.99, drifting down 2.05%.
  • Smart for Life SMFL stock hit $0.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.34%.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVB shares set a new 52-week low of $0.97. The stock traded down 8.26%.
  • Sentage Hldgs SNTG shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Tuesday morning, moving up 7.79%.
  • Soligenix SNGX shares made a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.29% for the day.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock hit a yearly low of $1.13. The stock was down 2.48% for the day.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions STAF shares set a new 52-week low of $1.27. The stock traded down 7.3%.
  • Enveric Biosciences ENVB shares were up 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.30.
  • SenesTech SNES stock drifted down 8.46% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.02.

