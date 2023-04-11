Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 65 companies set new 52-week lows.
Interesting Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:
- The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was First Merchants FRME.
- The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Dunxin Financial Hldgs DXF.
- Agile Therapeutics AGRX saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 4009.39% to reach its new 52-week low.
- Innovid CTV's shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Tuesday:
- First Merchants FRME stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.21 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.0%.
- Adtran ADTN shares set a new 52-week low of $10.62. The stock traded down 24.39%.
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares set a new yearly low of $1.53 this morning. The stock was down 4.06% on the session.
- Nikola NKLA stock drifted down 4.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.11.
- Apollomics APLM stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.31. The stock was down 17.06% on the session.
- Highland Income Fund HFRO shares made a new 52-week low of $8.47 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
- Peapack Gladstone Finl PGC stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $27.67. Shares traded down 1.32%.
- IGM Biosciences IGMS shares were down 2.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.13.
- First Financial THFF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $35.37 and moving down 0.78%.
- Office Props IT OPI stock drifted down 24.72% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.60.
- WeWork WE shares set a new 52-week low of $0.58. The stock traded down 0.98%.
- Design Therapeutics DSGN shares set a new 52-week low of $5.07. The stock traded down 1.92%.
- First of Long Island FLIC stock drifted down 1.8% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.48.
- BayCom BCML stock set a new 52-week low of $16.31 on Tuesday, moving up 0.06%.
- BCB Bancorp BCBP stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.65. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.
- Gorilla Technology Gr GRRR stock set a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Tuesday, moving down 2.94%.
- Community Finl TCFC stock hit $31.96 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.5%.
- Industrial Logistics ILPT stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.59. The stock was down 2.95% on the session.
- Innovid CTV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.99 and moving 0.0% (flat).
- Mastech Digital MHH shares hit a yearly low of $9.72. The stock was down 3.38% on the session.
- TD Hldgs GLG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.77 and moving down 3.74%.
- Riverview Bancorp RVSB stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.10. Shares traded down 1.72%.
- First Financial Northwest FFNW shares set a new 52-week low of $11.48. The stock traded up 1.46%.
- Motorcar Parts of America MPAA shares hit a yearly low of $5.32. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.
- Uxin UXIN shares set a new yearly low of $2.03 this morning. The stock was down 15.98% on the session.
- Etao International Co ETAO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.32%.
- Kronos Bio KRON shares were down 1.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.26.
- Hour Loop HOUR shares hit a yearly low of $1.88. The stock was up 5.26% on the session.
- Invesco High Income 2024 IHTA stock drifted up 0.07% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.11.
- Manhattan Bridge Capital LOAN stock hit a yearly low of $4.93. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares hit a yearly low of $0.11. The stock was down 28.66% on the session.
- US Energy USEG shares made a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.47% for the day.
- Millennium Group Intl MGIH shares made a new 52-week low of $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.58% for the day.
- Urban-gro UGRO stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.08. Shares traded down 7.69%.
- Orbital Infrastructure OIG stock hit a yearly low of $0.10. The stock was up 2.04% for the day.
- Pear Therapeutics PEAR shares moved down 1.62% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.10, drifting down 1.62%.
- Lucy Scientific Discovery LSDI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.13%.
- Mangoceuticals MGRX shares hit a yearly low of $0.86. The stock was up 5.96% on the session.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions RETO shares were up 6.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.26.
- DAVIDsTEA DTEA shares were down 3.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.44.
- Generation Income GIPR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.20 and moving down 1.16%.
- Bridgeline Digital BLIN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.87 and moving down 1.36%.
- Can Fite Biofarma CANF stock hit $2.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.82%.
- Redhill Biopharma RDHL shares made a new 52-week low of $2.86 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.69% for the day.
- Avinger AVGR stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.69. Shares traded up 1.9%.
- Auddia AUUD shares were down 5.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.41.
- Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares were down 6.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.19.
- New Concept Energy GBR shares moved down 2.05% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.99, drifting down 2.05%.
- Smart for Life SMFL stock hit $0.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.34%.
- Revelation Biosciences REVB shares set a new 52-week low of $0.97. The stock traded down 8.26%.
- Sentage Hldgs SNTG shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Tuesday morning, moving up 7.79%.
- Soligenix SNGX shares made a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.29% for the day.
- 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock hit a yearly low of $1.13. The stock was down 2.48% for the day.
- Staffing 360 Solutions STAF shares set a new 52-week low of $1.27. The stock traded down 7.3%.
- Enveric Biosciences ENVB shares were up 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.30.
- SenesTech SNES stock drifted down 8.46% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.02.
