hand pointing at falling stock chart with index on blurry office interior background.
November 7, 2025 12:45 PM 3 min read

AI Stocks Extend Selloff, Nasdaq 100 Eyes Worst Week Since April: What's Moving Markets Friday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Risk-off sentiment dominated Wall Street on Friday, with selling pressure in AI-linked names intensifying and pushing technology stocks toward their worst week since April.

By midday in New York, the Nasdaq 100 slumped 1.9%, extending its weekly losses to nearly 5%, while the S&P 500 fell 1.2%, down roughly 3% for the week.

Investor anxiety over the labor market and the broader economy worsened after the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index sank to its lowest level since June 2022.

Notably, the subindex tracking current economic conditions dropped to the worst reading on record since the survey began in 1951.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) fell another 4%, bringing weekly losses above 10%, alongside other high-flying names of the AI boom such as Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Overall, semiconductor stocks, tracked by the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX), have dropped 7.4% this week.

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) — Wall Street's so-called fear gauge — surged 15% to above 22, nearing its highest close since late April. Defensive sectors gained ground, with consumer staples leading the advance.

Meanwhile, gold rebounded 0.6% to $4,000 per ounce, buoyed by economic headwinds and a weaker dollar. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) slipped 0.2% to $101,000, heading for its worst week since early March.

Friday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPriceChg %
Dow Jones46,586.89-0.7%
S&P 5006,646.00-1.1%
Russell 20002,383.05-1.5%
Nasdaq 10024,661.70-1.9%
Updated by 12:15 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) fell 1.2% to $609.15.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) dropped 0.8% to $465.70.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell 1.9% to $600.21.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) sank 1.5% to $236.87.
  • The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLP) outperformed, up 1.4%; the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) lagged, down 2.2%.

Friday’s Stock Movers On Earnings

  • Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) down 2.8%
  • KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) down 0.9%
  • Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) down 0.1%
  • Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) down 1.3%
  • Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) up 5.9%
  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) down 9.3%
  • Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) down 9.5%
  • Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) down 9.0%
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) up 5.0%
  • The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) down 7.5%
  • IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) down 8.7%
  • DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) up 1.6%
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) up 0.5%
  • Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) down 3.6%
  • Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) up 1.1%
  • Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) down 13.8%
  • MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) up 8.0%
  • Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) up 7.4%
  • NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) down 16.2%
  • MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) up 3.0%
  • SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) down 1.0%
  • Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) up 0.3%
  • Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) down 17.3%
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) down 2.1%
  • BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) up 0.3%
  • StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) down 11.7%
  • Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) down 20.3%
  • Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) up 3.7%
  • Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) up 4.3%
  • U.S. Rare Earths, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR) up 0.7%
  • Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) down 0.7%
  • GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) up 22.1%
  • AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) down 19.1%
  • indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) down 7.4%
  • Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) down 13.2%

Read now:

Photo: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$102036.000.74%
Overview
ABCL Logo
ABCLAbCellera Biologics Inc
$3.67-18.9%
ABNB Logo
ABNBAirbnb Inc
$118.06-2.05%
ACHR Logo
ACHRArcher Aviation Inc
$7.47-15.8%
AFRM Logo
AFRMAffirm Holdings Inc
$69.315.08%
AMD Logo
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$228.13-4.03%
AMPX Logo
AMPXAmprius Technologies Inc
$11.441.60%
BEN Logo
BENFranklin Resources Inc
$22.40-3.66%
BILL Logo
BILLBILL Holdings Inc
$44.660.66%
CEG Logo
CEGConstellation Energy Corp
$342.33-2.55%
DBX Logo
DBXDropbox Inc
$30.817.46%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$466.11-0.68%
DKNG Logo
DKNGDraftKings Inc
$28.291.11%
DOCS Logo
DOCSDoximity Inc
$53.97-13.8%
DUK Logo
DUKDuke Energy Corp
$123.72-0.22%
GCT Logo
GCTGigaCloud Technology Inc
$31.1422.3%
INDI Logo
INDIIndie Semiconductor Inc
$4.38-5.90%
INOD Logo
INODInnodata Inc
$63.854.84%
IREN Logo
IRENIREN Ltd
$61.41-8.28%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$237.62-1.14%
KKR Logo
KKRKKR & Co Inc
$118.23-0.91%
MAIN Logo
MAINMain Street Capital Corp
$57.330.32%
MCHP Logo
MCHPMicrochip Technology Inc
$54.49-8.19%
MKTX Logo
MKTXMarketAxess Holdings Inc
$171.073.21%
MNST Logo
MNSTMonster Beverage Corp
$70.015.58%
MP Logo
MPMP Materials Corp
$56.338.43%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$182.07-3.19%
OPEN Logo
OPENOpendoor Technologies Inc
$6.49-1.14%
PLTR Logo
PLTRPalantir Technologies Inc
$172.43-1.50%
PTON Logo
PTONPeloton Interactive Inc
$7.095.66%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$601.64-1.64%
RUN Logo
RUNSunrun Inc
$16.82-17.6%
SG Logo
SGSweetgreen Inc
$5.44-13.0%
SMR Logo
SMRNuScale Power Corp
$27.33-15.8%
SOUN Logo
SOUNSoundHound AI Inc
$14.19-0.32%
SOXX Logo
SOXXiShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund
$286.78-3.60%
STNE Logo
STNEStoneCo Ltd
$16.71-11.4%
TTD Logo
TTDThe Trade Desk Inc
$42.73-6.91%
TTWO Logo
TTWOTake-Two Interactive Software Inc
$228.79-9.35%
TXRH Logo
TXRHTexas Roadhouse Inc
$163.141.50%
USAR Logo
USARUSA Rare Earth Inc
$15.981.04%
VOO Logo
VOOVanguard S&P 500 ETF
$610.05-1.00%
WYNN Logo
WYNNWynn Resorts Ltd
$123.010.38%
XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$85.270.55%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$283.44-1.98%
XLP Logo
XLPSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
$76.561.28%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$145.18-0.52%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved