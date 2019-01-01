QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
82.72 - 289.23
Mkt Cap
54.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
86.35
EPS
0
Shares
574.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 4 hours ago
Benzinga - 9 hours ago
Benzinga - 10 hours ago
Benzinga - 10 hours ago
Benzinga - 11 hours ago
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Founded in 2009, Block provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. Block has operations in Canada, Japan, Australia, and the United Kingdom; about 5% of revenue is generated outside the U.S.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2200.270 0.0500
REV4.030B4.079B49.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Block Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Block (SQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Block's (SQ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Block (SQ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Block (NYSE: SQ) was reported by Keybanc on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 175.00 expecting SQ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 84.09% upside). 39 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Block (SQ)?

A

The stock price for Block (NYSE: SQ) is $95.0617 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Block (SQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Block.

Q

When is Block (NYSE:SQ) reporting earnings?

A

Block’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Block (SQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Block.

Q

What sector and industry does Block (SQ) operate in?

A

Block is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.