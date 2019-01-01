|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology (ARCA: XLK) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology.
There is no analysis for SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
The stock price for SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology (ARCA: XLK) is $153.4919 last updated Today at 5:52:52 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 21, 2018.
SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology.
SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.