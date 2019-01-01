QQQ
iShares Semiconductor ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares Semiconductor ETF's (SOXX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares Semiconductor ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares Semiconductor ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)?

A

The stock price for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) is $469.24 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.87 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2021.

Q

When is iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) reporting earnings?

A

iShares Semiconductor ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares Semiconductor ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) operate in?

A

iShares Semiconductor ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.