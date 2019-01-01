QQQ
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 11:35AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 8:41AM
SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (ARCA: XLP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples's (XLP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples.

Q

What is the target price for SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples

Q

Current Stock Price for SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)?

A

The stock price for SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (ARCA: XLP) is $75.73 last updated Today at 5:58:30 PM.

Q

Does SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 21, 2018.

Q

When is SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (ARCA:XLP) reporting earnings?

A

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples.

Q

What sector and industry does SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP) operate in?

A

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.