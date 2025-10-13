Earnings Playbook for the Week Ahead
Retail investors are preparing for the kick-off of the third-quarter earnings season, with big banks and other top stocks reporting this week.
Here’s a look at some retail favorites that individual investors will be watching.
Monday, Oct. 13
Before Market Open
Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) kicks off the week with its third-quarter earnings report ahead of Monday’s opening bell. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of 30 cents per share on revenue of $2.13 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.
Investors will be watching for a bump in sales from Fastenal’s digital initiatives and expanded customer contracts, with improved margins enabled by cost controls.
Tuesday, Oct. 14
Before Market Open
Several big banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) report before Tuesday’s opening bell.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ), Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI), Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) and the largest asset manager in the world, BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), will also report before the market opens.
Wednesday, Oct. 15
Before Market Open
Semiconductor machinery provider ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) will release its Q3 earnings report ahead of Wednesday’s opening bell.
Analysts forecast earnings per share of $6.36 and revenue of $8.81 billion, showing year-over-year growth and strength in demand.
Wednesday’s batch of bank earnings includes Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) all reporting before the bell.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) are also set to report on Wednesday morning.
After Market Close
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is set to release its Q3 financial results after Wednesday’s closing bell. The Street is looking for EPS of $2.62 on revenue of $15.32 billion for the quarter.
Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025
Before Market Open
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) will release its Q3 earnings report before the market opens on Thursday.
Analysts estimate earnings per share of $2.59 and quarterly revenue of $31.5 billion, propelled by advanced chip demand for AI applications.
Last Friday, Susquehanna analysts maintained a Positive rating on TSMC and raised the price target from $300 to $400.
TSMC continues to outperform, with its leadership in cutting-edge chip fabrication and strong year-to-date stock performance
The banks are back on Thursday with The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) set to report before the opening bell.
Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) and The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will also report on Thursday morning.
After Market Close
Railroad operator CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) and brokerage firm Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will report after Thursday’s closing bell.
Friday, October 17, 2025
Before Market Open
Another slew of banks like American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY), Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF), Huntington Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN) and Truist Financial Corp. (NYSE:TFC) will report earnings on Friday morning.
Oilfield-services company SLB Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) closes out the week with its third-quarter report.
