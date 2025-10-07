Datavault AI Stock's Face-Melting 720% Rally—What To Know

Shares of Datavault AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) have gained more than 720% over the past month and the stock continued to rip on Tuesday.

Here's a look at what's driving the retail investor-fueled frenzy in the stock.

Datavault stock has rallied on a combination of major partnerships, investments and expansion milestones that have grabbed market attention and investor enthusiasm.

Major Investment and Partnerships

Datavault AI recently secured a $150 million strategic investment from Scilex Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SCLX), with funds held in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to support its Quantum Web 3.0 initiative.

The investment helped strengthen DVLT's balance sheet without creating immediate shareholder dilution and provided roughly $17 million in capital headroom due to Bitcoin price appreciation.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) also committed multi-million-dollar resources to provide engineering, technical sales and quantum computing expertise to strengthen Datavault AI’s platform development and go-to-market strategy.

The partnership will accelerate Datavault AI’s product roadmap and integrate IBM’s watsonx.ai and watson.governance technologies as well as expand adoption across enterprise and institutional markets.

Data Exchange Launches

Datavault on Monday announced plans to incorporate four Delaware data exchanges focused on real-world assets, NIL (Name, Image, Likeness), corporate data and political donations.

Two exchanges are projected to launch before year-end, paving the way for new revenue streams and expanded market reach.

The company also said its patent portfolio has grown to include more than 70 patents or filings, adding valuable intellectual property assets.

Revenue Guidance and AI Expansion

Datavault's management updated guidance for the second half of 2025, expecting to meet or surpass $12–$15 million in revenue

Management also guided for 2026 revenue to beat the previously targeted $40 million to $50 million target.

"Revenue drivers include the industry’s rapid move to tokenization, licensing opportunities from Datavault AI’s IP, ADIO licensing deals and the impact of its Platinum Partner status with IBM," Datavault AI said in a statement.

The Takeaway:

Datavault AI's face-melting monthly rally stems from decisive capital infusions, high-profile partnerships and strong revenue momentum.

Growing retail investor interest, fueled by social media buzz, has added to market anticipation for blockchain and AI-driven innovation.

