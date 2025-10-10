IREN logo on smarthone with IREN logo on a screen behind it
October 10, 2025 4:35 PM 1 min read

IREN Stock's 50% Spike Powered By Nvidia GPUs

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) stock has surged more than 50% since late September when the company announced a game-changing purchase of GPUs that catapulted it into the spotlight of the AI cloud computing boom.

Massive GPU Purchase 

On Sept. 22, IREN announced its transformative acquisition of 12,400 GPUs — including NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) cutting-edge Blackwell and Hopper chips — as part of a $674 million deal. 

The ambitious expansion doubled IREN's AI cloud capacity and attracted serious attention from investors. 

The upgraded hardware positioned the company to meet surging demand for high-performance computing, allowing it to offer compute capacity to some of the biggest names in artificial intelligence.​

Aggressive Revenue Targets

By early October, IREN had already secured customer contracts for 11,000 of its new GPUs — representing about $225 million in annualized recurring revenue (ARR) — many of which are expected to be operational by the end of 2025. 

The company is targeting $500 million in ARR from its AI cloud segment by the end of the first quarter of 2026. 

Stock Performance Since September

Since IREN's massive late-September GPU purchase, the stock price experienced an explosive climb from around $42 to a new high of $70.05 on Friday before pulling back. 

The trend reflects exceptional momentum and growing investor conviction in IREN's identity as an AI infrastructure leader.​

Photo: Shutterstock

