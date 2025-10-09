neon outline of a rocket and stock chart with man in the background
October 9, 2025 6:01 PM 2 min read

Space Stock Tracker: RocketLab Hits New Highs, AST Partners With Verizon

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Space stocks remain in the spotlight as retail investors digest new contracts, acquisitions and upcoming launches. 

Here's a look at what's going on in the space sector. 

Firefly Aerospace: FLY 

Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY) announced on Monday that it will acquire SciTec, Inc. for approximately $855 million through a combination of cash and stock. 

The company will pay $300 million in cash, and $555 million in Firefly shares priced at $50 each.

SciTec is a government contractor to the U.S. Department of War and the acquisition is expected to advance Firefly’s space services by adding mission-proven defense software analytics, remote sensing and multi-phenomenology data expertise.

Rocket Lab: RKLB 

Rocket Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:RKLB) stock hit a new 52-week high Thursday morning, fueled by a series of contract wins including a newly announced deal with the Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space for three dedicated Electron missions, bringing the total number of upcoming launches for iQPS to seven.

This follows a landmark 10-launch contract with Synspective, Rocket Lab's largest single-customer order to date. 

The company is also preparing for its next mission with Synspective, with a launch window scheduled to open on Oct. 14.

RocketLab shares have climbed more than 25% over the past five days. 

AST SpaceMobile: ASTS

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) surged after the company disclosed a definitive commercial agreement with Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

The partnership will enable direct-to-cellular connectivity for Verizon customers in order to extend the carrier’s network coverage and enhance its existing service.

ASTS stock has gained more than 135% over the past month and 315% in 2025. 

Sidus Space: SIDU 

In late September, Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) was awarded a contract under the Tobyhanna Army Depot (TYAD) Industrial Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) program for fabrication and on-call services for critical components used in TYAD’s operations, including:

  • Electrical harnesses and cable assemblies
  • Mechanical components and assemblies
  • Welding services

The contract carries a ceiling value of $21 million over five years with individual task orders capped at $750,000.

SIDU stock has gained 20% over the past five days, despite slipping 6% on Thursday. 

