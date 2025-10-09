Space stocks remain in the spotlight as retail investors digest new contracts, acquisitions and upcoming launches.

Here's a look at what's going on in the space sector.

Firefly Aerospace: FLY

Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY) announced on Monday that it will acquire SciTec, Inc. for approximately $855 million through a combination of cash and stock.

The company will pay $300 million in cash, and $555 million in Firefly shares priced at $50 each.

SciTec is a government contractor to the U.S. Department of War and the acquisition is expected to advance Firefly’s space services by adding mission-proven defense software analytics, remote sensing and multi-phenomenology data expertise.

Rocket Lab: RKLB

Rocket Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:RKLB) stock hit a new 52-week high Thursday morning, fueled by a series of contract wins including a newly announced deal with the Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space for three dedicated Electron missions, bringing the total number of upcoming launches for iQPS to seven.

This follows a landmark 10-launch contract with Synspective, Rocket Lab's largest single-customer order to date.

The company is also preparing for its next mission with Synspective, with a launch window scheduled to open on Oct. 14.

RocketLab shares have climbed more than 25% over the past five days.

AST SpaceMobile: ASTS

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) surged after the company disclosed a definitive commercial agreement with Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

The partnership will enable direct-to-cellular connectivity for Verizon customers in order to extend the carrier’s network coverage and enhance its existing service.

ASTS stock has gained more than 135% over the past month and 315% in 2025.

Sidus Space: SIDU

In late September, Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) was awarded a contract under the Tobyhanna Army Depot (TYAD) Industrial Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) program for fabrication and on-call services for critical components used in TYAD’s operations, including:

Electrical harnesses and cable assemblies

Mechanical components and assemblies

Welding services

The contract carries a ceiling value of $21 million over five years with individual task orders capped at $750,000.

SIDU stock has gained 20% over the past five days, despite slipping 6% on Thursday.

