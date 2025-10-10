AMD, HOOD, IREN And More: 5 Stocks That Dominated Investor Buzz This Week

Retail investors buzzed about five stocks this week, from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10 on platforms like X and Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets, amid government shutdown and AI enthusiasm.

The stocks, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD), IREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:IREN), Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), spanning tech, crypto, AI, and gaming sectors, reflected diverse retail interests.

Advanced Micro Devices

Following several deals from the previous week, this week on Monday, AMD announced its deal with OpenAI to deploy up to 6 gigawatts of AMD Instinct GPU power for the tech giant’s next-generation AI infrastructure.

Retail investors were confident that the stock has more room to run, despite its stellar performance during the week.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $76.48 to $240.10, trading around $231 to $233 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 93.06% year-to-date and 41.85% over the year.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings showed that the stock had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Robinhood Markets

After a price target bump from Bank of America in the previous week, market voices like Jim Cramer promoted the stock this week, saying that Gen Z should invest in companies they interact with every day, pointing to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Robinhood as examples.

An investor pointed out that their portfolio consisting of only HOOD and Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) was outperforming by 99%.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $23.00 to $153.86, trading around $151 to $153 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 286.56% year-to-date and 497.88% over the year.

The stock had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a strong growth ranking. Other performance details are available here.

See Also: 5 Stocks That Dominated Investor Buzz This Week — How TSLA, OPEN, GME And Others Performed

IREN

Eric Jackson, known for his calls on companies like Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) and Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN), positioned IREN as a crucial infrastructure provider in the burgeoning AI economy. He appreciated IREN’s pivot from Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining to AI data centers, predicting its growth to $900 per share.

Meanwhile, retail investors were chasing short-term growth and hoping it climb to $70 from the current stock price.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $5.12 to $65.20, trading around $63 to $67 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 510.42% YTD and 771.08% over the year.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, it had a strong growth ranking, and it was maintaining a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Nvidia

Nvidia was at the center of discussion for the whole week as CEO Jensen Huang‘s public interviews created a lot of buzz, from talking about their investment in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) to dismissing AMD as its competitor. Huang also shed light on its China revenue expectations this week.

Investors pondered on better on NVDA earlier, as the tech giant continues to capture the market.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $86.63 to $195.30, trading around $191 to $194 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 39.23% year-to-date but 42.85% higher over the year.

It maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms with a robust quality ranking, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings. Additional performance details are available here.

GameStop

GME was in focus as it announced giving its shareholders one warrant for every 10 shares held, allowing investors to buy an additional share of GME at $32. While the move offers investors potential upside, traders disliked the risk of future share dilution.

Investors and GME holders seemed excited about the prospect, despite the declining stock this week.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $20.35 to $35.81, trading around $24 to $25 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was down 21.49% year-to-date and up 15.11% over the year.

While this stock had a strong growth ranking, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings showed that it had a weaker price trend in the

showed that it had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Retail focus blended meme-driven optimism with future outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq scaled fresh highs during the week.

Image via Shutterstock

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: