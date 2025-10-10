AMD, HOOD, IREN And More: 5 Stocks That Dominated Investor Buzz This Week

Retail investors buzzed about five stocks this week, from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10 on platforms like X and Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets, amid government shutdown and AI enthusiasm.
The stocks, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD), IREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:IREN), Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), spanning tech, crypto, AI, and gaming sectors, reflected diverse retail interests.
Advanced Micro Devices
- Following several deals from the previous week, this week on Monday, AMD announced its deal with OpenAI to deploy up to 6 gigawatts of AMD Instinct GPU power for the tech giant’s next-generation AI infrastructure.
- Retail investors were confident that the stock has more room to run, despite its stellar performance during the week.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $76.48 to $240.10, trading around $231 to $233 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 93.06% year-to-date and 41.85% over the year.
- Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings showed that the stock had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details are available here.
Robinhood Markets
- After a price target bump from Bank of America in the previous week, market voices like Jim Cramer promoted the stock this week, saying that Gen Z should invest in companies they interact with every day, pointing to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Robinhood as examples.
- An investor pointed out that their portfolio consisting of only HOOD and Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) was outperforming by 99%.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $23.00 to $153.86, trading around $151 to $153 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 286.56% year-to-date and 497.88% over the year.
- The stock had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a strong growth ranking. Other performance details are available here.
IREN
- Eric Jackson, known for his calls on companies like Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) and Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN), positioned IREN as a crucial infrastructure provider in the burgeoning AI economy. He appreciated IREN’s pivot from Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining to AI data centers, predicting its growth to $900 per share.
- Meanwhile, retail investors were chasing short-term growth and hoping it climb to $70 from the current stock price.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $5.12 to $65.20, trading around $63 to $67 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 510.42% YTD and 771.08% over the year.
- According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, it had a strong growth ranking, and it was maintaining a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.
Nvidia
- Nvidia was at the center of discussion for the whole week as CEO Jensen Huang‘s public interviews created a lot of buzz, from talking about their investment in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) to dismissing AMD as its competitor. Huang also shed light on its China revenue expectations this week.
- Investors pondered on better on NVDA earlier, as the tech giant continues to capture the market.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $86.63 to $195.30, trading around $191 to $194 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 39.23% year-to-date but 42.85% higher over the year.
- It maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms with a robust quality ranking, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings. Additional performance details are available here.
GameStop
- GME was in focus as it announced giving its shareholders one warrant for every 10 shares held, allowing investors to buy an additional share of GME at $32. While the move offers investors potential upside, traders disliked the risk of future share dilution.
- Investors and GME holders seemed excited about the prospect, despite the declining stock this week.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $20.35 to $35.81, trading around $24 to $25 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was down 21.49% year-to-date and up 15.11% over the year.
- While this stock had a strong growth ranking, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings showed that it had a weaker price trend in the
- short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.
Retail focus blended meme-driven optimism with future outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq scaled fresh highs during the week.
