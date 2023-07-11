Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 11, 2023

GAINERS:
- Gaby GABLF shares closed up 360.00% at $0.00
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 31.33% at $0.07
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 15.02% at $0.55
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 11.85% at $0.67
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 11.51% at $1.88
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 11.05% at $0.01
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 10.68% at $72.41
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed up 9.52% at $0.01
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed up 9.50% at $0.05
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 9.09% at $0.01
- Aleafia Health ALEAF shares closed up 8.19% at $0.02
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 7.75% at $0.20
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 7.27% at $0.17
- GreenGro Technologies GRNH shares closed up 6.67% at $0.00
- Indiva NDVAF shares closed up 6.64% at $0.02
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 6.55% at $3.74
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 6.29% at $1.69
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed up 5.69% at $0.35
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 4.73% at $0.04
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 4.13% at $0.58
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 3.91% at $2.39
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed up 3.77% at $0.01
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 3.72% at $0.10
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed up 3.11% at $75.81
LOSERS:
- Tetra Bio Pharma TBPMF shares closed down 30.38% at $0.01
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 30.17% at $0.00
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 27.13% at $0.01
- MJ Holdings MJNE shares closed down 15.32% at $0.02
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 13.57% at $1.72
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 12.51% at $0.04
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed down 12.37% at $0.04
- Khiron Life Sciences KHRNF shares closed down 11.92% at $0.02
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 7.86% at $0.25
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed down 6.50% at $0.07
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 4.96% at $0.16
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 4.87% at $3.71
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed down 4.35% at $0.00
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 4.12% at $0.07
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed down 3.90% at $0.18
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 3.03% at $0.02
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 3.02% at $0.10
