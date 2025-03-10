Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Franco-Nevada FNV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $305.85 million.
• BioNTech BNTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
• UroGen Pharma URGN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $25.25 million.
• DarioHealth DRIO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $7.39 million.
• Fennec Pharmaceuticals FENC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $16.42 million.
• Optical Cable OCC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Cohen & Co COHN is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Aligos Therapeutics ALGS is projected to report quarterly loss at $3.67 per share on revenue of $433 thousand.
• Genie Energy GNE is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Rand Capital RAND is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Telos TLS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $25.55 million.
• NET Power NPWR is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Willis Lease Finance WLFC is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Ramaco Resources METCB is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Ramaco Resources METC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $176.04 million.
• Grupo Supervielle SUPV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $215.50 million.
• One Group Hospitality STKS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $239.77 million.
• NCS Multistage Holdings NCSM is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.62 million.
• Yalla Group YALA is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Douglas Elliman DOUG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $233.65 million.
• Great Elm Capital GECC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $11.46 million.
• Myomo MYO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $9.90 million.
• Greenlight Capital Re GLRE is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Oracle ORCL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $14.39 billion.
• Coherus BioSciences CHRS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $43.88 million.
• Redwire RDW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $75.58 million.
• TruBridge TBRG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $84.38 million.
• Quanex Building Prods NX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $384.99 million.
• Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $158.36 million.
• Viemed Healthcare VMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $59.40 million.
• LifeMD LFMD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $57.34 million.
• Seaport Entertainment SEG is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Limbach Holdings LMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $149.37 million.
• PLAYSTUDIOS MYPS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $67.73 million.
• Gaia GAIA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $23.78 million.
• System1 SST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $91.28 million.
• Mission Produce AVO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $272.00 million.
• StandardAero SARO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
• Paymentus Holdings PAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $222.06 million.
• HighPeak Energy HPK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $246.32 million.
• PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Portfolio Ballast ETF PBL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $147.18 million.
• Hesai Gr HSAI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $121.19 million.
• Vail Resorts MTN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.36 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
• Mobile Infrastructure BEEP is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Auna AUNA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $296.50 million.
• Asana ASAN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $187.84 million.
• Flotek Industries FTK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $50.08 million.
