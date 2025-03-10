March 10, 2025 4:32 AM 6 min read

Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Franco-Nevada FNV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $305.85 million.

• BioNTech BNTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• UroGen Pharma URGN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $25.25 million.

• DarioHealth DRIO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $7.39 million.

• Fennec Pharmaceuticals FENC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $16.42 million.

• Optical Cable OCC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cohen & Co COHN is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Aligos Therapeutics ALGS is projected to report quarterly loss at $3.67 per share on revenue of $433 thousand.

• Genie Energy GNE is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Rand Capital RAND is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Telos TLS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $25.55 million.

• NET Power NPWR is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Willis Lease Finance WLFC is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Ramaco Resources METCB is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ramaco Resources METC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $176.04 million.

• Grupo Supervielle SUPV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $215.50 million.

• One Group Hospitality STKS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $239.77 million.

• NCS Multistage Holdings NCSM is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.62 million.

• Yalla Group YALA is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Douglas Elliman DOUG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $233.65 million.

• Great Elm Capital GECC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $11.46 million.

• Myomo MYO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $9.90 million.

• Greenlight Capital Re GLRE is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Oracle ORCL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $14.39 billion.

• Coherus BioSciences CHRS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $43.88 million.

• Redwire RDW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $75.58 million.

• TruBridge TBRG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $84.38 million.

• Quanex Building Prods NX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $384.99 million.

• Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $158.36 million.

• Viemed Healthcare VMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $59.40 million.

• LifeMD LFMD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $57.34 million.

• Seaport Entertainment SEG is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Limbach Holdings LMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $149.37 million.

• PLAYSTUDIOS MYPS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $67.73 million.

• Gaia GAIA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $23.78 million.

• System1 SST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $91.28 million.

• Mission Produce AVO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $272.00 million.

• StandardAero SARO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Paymentus Holdings PAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $222.06 million.

• HighPeak Energy HPK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $246.32 million.

• PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Portfolio Ballast ETF PBL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $147.18 million.

• Hesai Gr HSAI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $121.19 million.

• Vail Resorts MTN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.36 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Mobile Infrastructure BEEP is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Auna AUNA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $296.50 million.

• Asana ASAN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $187.84 million.

• Flotek Industries FTK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $50.08 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ALGS Logo
ALGSAligos Therapeutics Inc
$13.050.85%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum22.19
Growth14.56
Quality-
Value51.36
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ASAN Logo
ASANAsana Inc
$18.17-0.44%
AUNA Logo
AUNAAuna SA
$8.20-%
AVO Logo
AVOMission Produce Inc
$11.92-0.33%
BEEP Logo
BEEPMobile Infrastructure Corp
$3.47-3.07%
BNTX Logo
BNTXBioNTech SE
$106.73-1.88%
CHRS Logo
CHRSCoherus BioSciences Inc
$1.050.93%
COHN Logo
COHNCohen & Co Inc
$9.15-2.95%
CVGI Logo
CVGICommercial Vehicle Group Inc
$2.03-%
DOUG Logo
DOUGDouglas Elliman Inc
$1.71-%
DRIO Logo
DRIODarioHealth Corp
$0.7200-1.23%
FENC Logo
FENCFennec Pharmaceuticals Inc
$6.88-%
FNV Logo
FNVFranco-Nevada Corp
$142.80-0.34%
FTK Logo
FTKFlotek Industries Inc
$7.500.27%
GAIA Logo
GAIAGaia Inc
$4.509.76%
GECC Logo
GECCGreat Elm Capital Corp
$10.77-0.09%
GLRE Logo
GLREGreenlight Capital Re Ltd
$13.95-%
GNE Logo
GNEGenie Energy Ltd
$12.10-18.1%
HPK Logo
HPKHighPeak Energy Inc
$11.95-%
HSAI Logo
HSAIHesai Group
$17.22-1.20%
LCTX Logo
LCTXLineage Cell Therapeutics Inc
$0.55505.65%
LFMD Logo
LFMDLifeMD Inc
$4.894.71%
LMB Logo
LMBLimbach Holdings Inc
$73.000.43%
METC Logo
METCRamaco Resources Inc
$8.47-%
METCB Logo
METCBRamaco Resources Inc
$8.730.46%
MTN Logo
MTNVail Resorts Inc
$157.50-0.01%
MYO Logo
MYOMyomo Inc
$4.60-%
MYPS Logo
MYPSPLAYSTUDIOS Inc
$1.56-%
NCSM Logo
NCSMNCS Multistage Holdings Inc
$26.453.77%
NPWR Logo
NPWRNET Power Inc
$7.051.73%
NX Logo
NXQuanex Building Products Corp
$20.22-%
OCC Logo
OCCOptical Cable Corp
$3.72-5.58%
ORCL Logo
ORCLOracle Corp
$154.00-0.75%
PAY Logo
PAYPaymentus Holdings Inc
$27.002.43%
PBL Logo
PBLPGIM ETF Trust PGIM Portfolio Ballast ETF
$27.89-%
RAND Logo
RANDRand Capital Corp
$21.85-0.73%
RDW Logo
RDWRedwire Corp
$11.97-0.73%
SARO Logo
SAROStandardAero Inc
$26.85-%
SEG Logo
SEGSeaport Entertainment Group Inc
$22.70-%
SST Logo
SSTSystem1 Inc
$0.5300-0.93%
STKS Logo
STKSThe One Group Hospitality Inc
$2.98-%
SUPV Logo
SUPVGrupo Supervielle SA
$13.10-5.42%
TBRG Logo
TBRGTruBridge Inc
$28.30-%
TLS Logo
TLSTelos Corp
$2.890.70%
URGN Logo
URGNUroGen Pharma Ltd
$9.82-%
VMD Logo
VMDViemed Healthcare Inc
$7.50-%
WLFC Logo
WLFCWillis Lease Finance Corp
$184.000.52%
YALA Logo
YALAYalla Group Ltd
$4.030.47%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-UEEarnings Scheduled

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved