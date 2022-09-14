Upgrades

For Iris Energy Ltd IREN, Compass Point upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. The current stock performance of Iris Energy shows a 52-week-high of $17.97 and a 52-week-low of $2.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.26.

For Perrigo Co PLC PRGO, Argus Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Perrigo had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. The current stock performance of Perrigo shows a 52-week-high of $43.90 and a 52-week-low of $31.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.33.

For SL Green Realty Corp SLG, Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. SL Green Realty earned $1.87 in the second quarter, compared to $1.60 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SL Green Realty shows a 52-week-high of $83.96 and a 52-week-low of $42.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.25.

Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for Brandywine Realty Trust BDN from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Brandywine Realty Trust had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.88 and a 52-week-low of $7.82. Brandywine Realty Trust closed at $8.19 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, SoFi Technologies had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.47 and a 52-week-low of $4.82. SoFi Technologies closed at $5.84 at the end of the last trading period.

According to BTIG, the prior rating for Nikola Corp NKLA was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Nikola had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The current stock performance of Nikola shows a 52-week-high of $11.87 and a 52-week-low of $4.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.03.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Akero Therapeutics Inc AKRO was changed from In-Line to Outperform. In the second quarter, Akero Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Akero Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $29.78 and a 52-week-low of $7.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.05.

For PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL, Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. PayPal Holdings earned $0.93 in the second quarter, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PayPal Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $196.10 and a 52-week-low of $67.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $95.01.

Berenberg upgraded the previous rating for Merck & Co Inc MRK from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Merck & Co showed an EPS of $1.87, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.72 and a 52-week-low of $72.88. At the end of the last trading period, Merck & Co closed at $86.28.

Downgrades

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Block Inc SQ was changed from Outperform to Underperform. For the second quarter, Block had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $165.20 and a 52-week-low of $56.01. Block closed at $69.58 at the end of the last trading period.

Lake Street downgraded the previous rating for Aspen Group Inc ASPU from Buy to Hold. Aspen Gr earned $0.15 in the first quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.67 and a 52-week-low of $0.58. At the end of the last trading period, Aspen Gr closed at $0.69.

Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating for Vintage Wine Estates Inc VWE from Buy to Hold. Vintage Wine Estates earned $0.17 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vintage Wine Estates shows a 52-week-high of $12.36 and a 52-week-low of $5.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.53.

Bernstein downgraded the previous rating for Union Pacific Corp UNP from Outperform to Market Perform. Union Pacific earned $2.93 in the second quarter, compared to $2.72 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $278.94 and a 52-week-low of $202.38. At the end of the last trading period, Union Pacific closed at $226.29.

For CSX Corp CSX, Bernstein downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, CSX had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.63 and a 52-week-low of $27.59. At the end of the last trading period, CSX closed at $31.56.

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded the previous rating for Consolidated Water Co Ltd CWCO from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Consolidated Water Co had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.58 and a 52-week-low of $9.01. At the end of the last trading period, Consolidated Water Co closed at $19.74.

Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Corporate Office Properties Trust OFC from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Corporate Office Props Tr showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Corporate Office Props Tr shows a 52-week-high of $29.64 and a 52-week-low of $23.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.10.

For Syneos Health Inc SYNH, Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Syneos Health had an EPS of $1.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.67 and a 52-week-low of $54.41. At the end of the last trading period, Syneos Health closed at $54.72.

For Woodward Inc WWD, Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Woodward showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.12 and a 52-week-low of $87.44. At the end of the last trading period, Woodward closed at $93.64.

For RBC Bearings Inc ROLL, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. RBC Bearings earned $1.19 in the first quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of RBC Bearings shows a 52-week-high of $264.94 and a 52-week-low of $152.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $242.66.

According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Avantor Inc AVTR was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Avantor showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.98 and a 52-week-low of $23.68. Avantor closed at $23.73 at the end of the last trading period.

Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating for Match Group Inc MTCH from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Match Group showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $136.99 and a 52-week-low of $53.19. Match Group closed at $59.79 at the end of the last trading period.

For Motorola Solutions Inc MSI, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Motorola Solns earned $2.07 in the second quarter, compared to $2.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $271.38 and a 52-week-low of $195.18. Motorola Solns closed at $246.08 at the end of the last trading period.

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded the previous rating for Vintage Wine Estates Inc VWE from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Vintage Wine Estates had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.36 and a 52-week-low of $5.35. At the end of the last trading period, Vintage Wine Estates closed at $5.53.

For Eastman Chemical Co EMN, Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Eastman Chemical earned $2.83 in the second quarter, compared to $2.46 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $129.47 and a 52-week-low of $84.03. Eastman Chemical closed at $84.11 at the end of the last trading period.

Berenberg downgraded the previous rating for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Bristol-Myers Squibb showed an EPS of $1.93, compared to $1.93 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.59 and a 52-week-low of $60.86. At the end of the last trading period, Bristol-Myers Squibb closed at $71.04.

Initiations

UBS initiated coverage on Toast Inc TOST with a Neutral rating. The price target for Toast is set to $22.00. The current stock performance of Toast shows a 52-week-high of $35.55 and a 52-week-low of $11.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.33.

UBS initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments Inc FOUR with a Buy rating. The price target for Shift4 Payments is set to $60.00. In the second quarter, Shift4 Payments showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.86 and a 52-week-low of $29.39. At the end of the last trading period, Shift4 Payments closed at $46.95.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on SES AI Corp SES with a Hold rating. The price target for SES AI is set to $7.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.18 and a 52-week-low of $3.61. At the end of the last trading period, SES AI closed at $5.28.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics Inc DICE with an Overweight rating. The price target for DICE Therapeutics is set to $36.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.92 and a 52-week-low of $12.63. DICE Therapeutics closed at $18.50 at the end of the last trading period.

Berenberg initiated coverage on Kronos Bio Inc KRON with a Buy rating. The price target for Kronos Bio is set to $12.00. For the second quarter, Kronos Bio had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The current stock performance of Kronos Bio shows a 52-week-high of $14.57 and a 52-week-low of $2.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.67.

With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty Inc ELF. The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for e.l.f. Beauty. In the first quarter, e.l.f. Beauty showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.50 and a 52-week-low of $20.49. e.l.f. Beauty closed at $38.20 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip Ltd MMYT. The price target seems to have been set at $44.00 for MakeMyTrip. For the first quarter, MakeMyTrip had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.49 and a 52-week-low of $20.06. At the end of the last trading period, MakeMyTrip closed at $31.65.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Invivyd Inc IVVD with an Underweight rating. The price target for Invivyd is set to $3.00. Invivyd earned $0.47 in the second quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Invivyd shows a 52-week-high of $4.89 and a 52-week-low of $4.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.83.

With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on The Hershey Co HSY. The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Hershey. For the second quarter, Hershey had an EPS of $1.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.47. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $234.56 and a 52-week-low of $190.93. Hershey closed at $222.90 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on Tennant Co TNC. The price target seems to have been set at $96.00 for Tennant. In the second quarter, Tennant showed an EPS of $0.92, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.33 and a 52-week-low of $54.90. At the end of the last trading period, Tennant closed at $59.78.

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR with an Outperform rating. The price target for Vir Biotechnology is set to $40.00. For the second quarter, Vir Biotechnology had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The current stock performance of Vir Biotechnology shows a 52-week-high of $41.85 and a 52-week-low of $18.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.57.

With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Ferroglobe PLC GSM. The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Ferroglobe. Ferroglobe earned $1.14 in the second quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.81 and a 52-week-low of $4.53. Ferroglobe closed at $6.80 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group Inc GBTG with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Global Business Travel is set to $9.00. In the second quarter, Global Business Travel showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.28 and a 52-week-low of $5.16. Global Business Travel closed at $7.12 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines Corp BPMC. The price target seems to have been set at $90.00 for Blueprint Medicines. Blueprint Medicines earned $2.68 in the second quarter, compared to $1.86 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $110.23 and a 52-week-low of $43.46. Blueprint Medicines closed at $70.74 at the end of the last trading period.

Berenberg initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global Inc PNT with a Buy rating. The price target for POINT Biopharma Global is set to $20.00. POINT Biopharma Global earned $0.27 in the second quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.98 and a 52-week-low of $5.22. At the end of the last trading period, POINT Biopharma Global closed at $10.17.

With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Renovacor Inc RCOR. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Renovacor. For the second quarter, Renovacor had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on The Hershey Co HSY with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Hershey is set to $238.00. In the second quarter, Hershey showed an EPS of $1.80, compared to $1.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $234.56 and a 52-week-low of $190.93. At the end of the last trading period, Hershey closed at $222.90.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Mondelez International Inc MDLZ. The price target seems to have been set at $71.00 for Mondelez International. For the second quarter, Mondelez International had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.47 and a 52-week-low of $57.82. At the end of the last trading period, Mondelez International closed at $59.88.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on LSB Industries Inc LXU. The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for LSB Industries. LSB Industries earned $1.22 in the second quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.45 and a 52-week-low of $9.06. LSB Industries closed at $17.04 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Masimo Corp MASI. The price target seems to have been set at $206.00 for Masimo. For the second quarter, Masimo had an EPS of $1.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.94. The current stock performance of Masimo shows a 52-week-high of $291.15 and a 52-week-low of $112.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $146.37.

With a Strong Buy rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Netstreit Corp NTST. The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Netstreit. Netstreit earned $0.28 in the second quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.86 and a 52-week-low of $18.47. Netstreit closed at $19.74 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Target Corp TGT with an Overweight rating. The price target for Target is set to $200.00. Target earned $0.39 in the second quarter, compared to $3.64 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $254.87 and a 52-week-low of $137.16. At the end of the last trading period, Target closed at $166.24.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Walmart Inc WMT. The price target seems to have been set at $155.00 for Walmart. For the second quarter, Walmart had an EPS of $1.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.78. The current stock performance of Walmart shows a 52-week-high of $160.77 and a 52-week-low of $117.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $135.22.

With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Southern Copper Corp SCCO. The price target seems to have been set at $47.00 for Southern Copper. For the second quarter, Southern Copper had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.31 and a 52-week-low of $44.31. At the end of the last trading period, Southern Copper closed at $48.21.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on Agilon Health Inc AGL with an Outperform rating. The price target for Agilon Health is set to $33.00. For the second quarter, Agilon Health had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.36 and a 52-week-low of $14.36. Agilon Health closed at $24.13 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Oracle Corp ORCL. The price target seems to have been set at $72.00 for Oracle. Oracle earned $1.03 in the first quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $89.58 and a 52-week-low of $63.76. Oracle closed at $76.04 at the end of the last trading period.

