Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2022

Upgrades

For 8x8 Inc EGHT, Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, 8x8 showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.92 and a 52-week-low of $4.28. 8x8 closed at $4.36 at the end of the last trading period.

TD Securities upgraded the previous rating for EOG Resources Inc EOG from Hold to Buy. EOG Resources earned $2.74 in the second quarter, compared to $1.73 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of EOG Resources shows a 52-week-high of $147.99 and a 52-week-low of $88.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $99.82.

Wedbush upgraded the previous rating for Cavco Industries Inc CVCO from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Cavco Indus had an EPS of $6.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.92. The stock has a 52-week-high of $324.99 and a 52-week-low of $179.47. At the end of the last trading period, Cavco Indus closed at $255.72.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for ATI Inc ATI was changed from Peer Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, ATI had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.74 and a 52-week-low of $16.02. At the end of the last trading period, ATI closed at $27.40.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc RYTM from Underperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $18.81 and a 52-week-low of $3.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.59.

For Omega Healthcare Investors Inc OHI, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Buy. For the second quarter, Omega Healthcare Invts had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The current stock performance of Omega Healthcare Invts shows a 52-week-high of $32.75 and a 52-week-low of $24.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.36.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA was changed from Neutral to Buy. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus earned $0.68 in the second quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus shows a 52-week-high of $10.50 and a 52-week-low of $6.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.12.

JMP Securities upgraded the previous rating for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc DCPH from Market Perform to Market Outperform. In the second quarter, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $1.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $16.97 and a 52-week-low of $6.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.81.

Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for United Fire Group Inc UFCS from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, United Fire Gr showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.26 and a 52-week-low of $22.96. At the end of the last trading period, United Fire Gr closed at $25.29.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Fox Factory Holding Corp FOXF was changed from Hold to Buy. Fox Factory Hldg earned $1.38 in the second quarter, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fox Factory Hldg shows a 52-week-high of $171.80 and a 52-week-low of $69.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $94.48.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Kellogg Co K was changed from Underweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Kellogg showed an EPS of $1.18, compared to $1.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.45 and a 52-week-low of $59.54. At the end of the last trading period, Kellogg closed at $73.82.

Downgrades

SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating for ChemoCentryx Inc CCXI from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, ChemoCentryx showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.90 and a 52-week-low of $14.95. ChemoCentryx closed at $50.43 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Canaccord Genuity, the prior rating for Coeur Mining Inc CDE was changed from Buy to Hold. Coeur Mining earned $0.05 in the second quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.54 and a 52-week-low of $2.54. At the end of the last trading period, Coeur Mining closed at $3.17.

For Comcast Corp CMCSA, Redburn Partners downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Comcast had an EPS of $1.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.10 and a 52-week-low of $36.57. Comcast closed at $38.93 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.05 and a 52-week-low of $12.24. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals closed at $15.62 at the end of the last trading period.

Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Ball Corp BALL from Buy to Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.32 and a 52-week-low of $58.67. Ball closed at $59.28 at the end of the last trading period.

For Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc AAWW, Susquehanna downgraded the previous rating of Positive to Neutral. For the second quarter, Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs had an EPS of $3.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.90 and a 52-week-low of $58.70. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs closed at $99.75 at the end of the last trading period.

DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating for Hyzon Motors Inc HYZN from Buy to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.03 and a 52-week-low of $2.77. At the end of the last trading period, Hyzon Motors closed at $4.49.

According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Hyzon Motors Inc HYZN was changed from Outperform to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.03 and a 52-week-low of $2.77. Hyzon Motors closed at $4.49 at the end of the last trading period.

According to BTIG, the prior rating for Installed Building Products Inc IBP was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Installed Building Prods had an EPS of $2.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.59. The current stock performance of Installed Building Prods shows a 52-week-high of $140.72 and a 52-week-low of $69.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $104.52.

For Zillow Group Inc ZG, Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Zillow Gr had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.16 and a 52-week-low of $28.76. Zillow Gr closed at $38.13 at the end of the last trading period.

For MDU Resources Group Inc MDU, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, MDU Resources Gr showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.70 and a 52-week-low of $24.92. At the end of the last trading period, MDU Resources Gr closed at $29.82.

According to Atlantic Equities, the prior rating for Ball Corp BALL was changed from Overweight to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.32 and a 52-week-low of $58.67. Ball closed at $59.28 at the end of the last trading period.

HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating for ChemoCentryx Inc CCXI from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, ChemoCentryx showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.90 and a 52-week-low of $14.95. At the end of the last trading period, ChemoCentryx closed at $50.43.

For Doximity Inc DOCS, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the first quarter, Doximity had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.95 and a 52-week-low of $27.06. Doximity closed at $40.31 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX was changed from Outperform to Perform. For the second quarter, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.99 and a 52-week-low of $7.61. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals closed at $13.74 at the end of the last trading period.

For Organon & Co OGN, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Organon showed an EPS of $1.25, compared to $1.72 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.48 and a 52-week-low of $28.94. Organon closed at $32.41 at the end of the last trading period.

For Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE, Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Hold to Sell. Virgin Galactic Hldgs earned $0.43 in the second quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.73 and a 52-week-low of $5.14. Virgin Galactic Hldgs closed at $8.19 at the end of the last trading period.

For Twilio Inc TWLO, Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Twilio earned $0.11 in the second quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $266.74 and a 52-week-low of $77.14. Twilio closed at $98.19 at the end of the last trading period.

For Itron Inc ITRI, Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Itron earned $0.07 in the second quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Itron shows a 52-week-high of $70.67 and a 52-week-low of $43.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.66.

According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Open Lending Corp LPRO was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Open Lending earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Open Lending shows a 52-week-high of $23.73 and a 52-week-low of $9.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.84.

For Twitter Inc TWTR, Susquehanna downgraded the previous rating of Positive to Neutral. Twitter earned $0.08 in the second quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.57 and a 52-week-low of $31.30. At the end of the last trading period, Twitter closed at $41.06.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Compugen Ltd CGEN was changed from Buy to Hold. Compugen earned $0.11 in the second quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.64 and a 52-week-low of $1.49. Compugen closed at $1.55 at the end of the last trading period.

For Ingersoll Rand Inc IR, Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Ingersoll Rand showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ingersoll Rand shows a 52-week-high of $62.64 and a 52-week-low of $39.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.78.

According to MKM Partners, the prior rating for Playtika Holding Corp PLTK was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Playtika Holding showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Playtika Holding shows a 52-week-high of $21.45 and a 52-week-low of $11.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.10.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for CommScope Holding Co Inc COMM from Overweight to Equal-Weight. CommScope Hldg Co earned $0.41 in the second quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CommScope Hldg Co shows a 52-week-high of $11.80 and a 52-week-low of $5.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.83.

For Fisker Inc FSR, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Fisker earned $0.36 in the second quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.20 and a 52-week-low of $7.95. Fisker closed at $10.38 at the end of the last trading period.

Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating for ChemoCentryx Inc CCXI from Buy to Hold. ChemoCentryx earned $0.55 in the first quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.90 and a 52-week-low of $14.95. ChemoCentryx closed at $50.43 at the end of the last trading period.

Stifel downgraded the previous rating for Twilio Inc TWLO from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Twilio had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The current stock performance of Twilio shows a 52-week-high of $266.74 and a 52-week-low of $77.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $98.19.

According to William Blair, the prior rating for Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. In the first quarter, Dentsply Sirona showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.70 and a 52-week-low of $33.77. At the end of the last trading period, Dentsply Sirona closed at $35.91.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Health Catalyst Inc HCAT was changed from Buy to Hold. Health Catalyst earned $0.03 in the second quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.65 and a 52-week-low of $11.25. Health Catalyst closed at $18.27 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Health Catalyst Inc HCAT was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Health Catalyst had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.65 and a 52-week-low of $11.25. Health Catalyst closed at $18.27 at the end of the last trading period.

For Duke Energy Corp DUK, Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Duke Energy had an EPS of $1.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $116.33 and a 52-week-low of $95.48. Duke Energy closed at $109.73 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Hyzon Motors Inc HYZN from Overweight to Underweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.03 and a 52-week-low of $2.77. At the end of the last trading period, Hyzon Motors closed at $4.49.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Paramount Global PARA from Neutral to Underweight. In the second quarter, Paramount Global showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Paramount Global shows a 52-week-high of $39.21 and a 52-week-low of $23.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.31.

For BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX, Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. In the second quarter, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.99 and a 52-week-low of $7.61. At the end of the last trading period, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals closed at $13.74.

Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for 8x8 Inc EGHT from Outperform to Perform. In the first quarter, 8x8 showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of 8x8 shows a 52-week-high of $17.92 and a 52-week-low of $4.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.36.

For ChemoCentryx Inc CCXI, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to Market Perform. In the first quarter, ChemoCentryx showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.90 and a 52-week-low of $14.95. At the end of the last trading period, ChemoCentryx closed at $50.43.

Initiations

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Enovix Corp ENVX with an Overweight rating. The price target for Enovix is set to $20.00. Enovix earned $0.16 in the first quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.17 and a 52-week-low of $7.26. Enovix closed at $13.88 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays initiated coverage on First Solar Inc FSLR with an Underweight rating. The price target for First Solar is set to $89.00. First Solar earned $0.52 in the second quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.12 and a 52-week-low of $59.60. At the end of the last trading period, First Solar closed at $99.17.

Barclays initiated coverage on Sunrun Inc RUN with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sunrun is set to $46.00. Sunrun earned $0.06 in the second quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.00 and a 52-week-low of $16.80. At the end of the last trading period, Sunrun closed at $31.82.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on SunPower Corp SPWR. The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for SunPower. SunPower earned $0.03 in the second quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.24 and a 52-week-low of $12.78. At the end of the last trading period, SunPower closed at $22.76.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International Inc NOVA. The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Sunnova Energy Intl. Sunnova Energy Intl earned $0.32 in the second quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sunnova Energy Intl shows a 52-week-high of $29.25 and a 52-week-low of $12.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.06.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group Inc SHLS. The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Shoals Technologies Gr. Shoals Technologies Gr earned $0.05 in the first quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.71 and a 52-week-low of $9.58. At the end of the last trading period, Shoals Technologies Gr closed at $23.08.

Barclays initiated coverage on Enphase Energy Inc ENPH with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Enphase Energy is set to $292.00. For the second quarter, Enphase Energy had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $298.97 and a 52-week-low of $113.40. Enphase Energy closed at $295.82 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Array Technologies Inc ARRY. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Array Technologies. In the first quarter, Array Technologies showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Array Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $17.47 and a 52-week-low of $5.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.27.

Barclays initiated coverage on Volta Inc VLTA with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Volta is set to $2.00. In the first quarter, Volta showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $4.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Volta shows a 52-week-high of $7.64 and a 52-week-low of $1.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.35.

Barclays initiated coverage on Wallbox NV WBX with an Overweight rating. The price target for Wallbox is set to $14.00. The current stock performance of Wallbox shows a 52-week-high of $17.60 and a 52-week-low of $8.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.70.

