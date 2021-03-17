 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 17, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 10:40am   Comments
Share:

 

Upgrades

  • According to Nomura Instinet, the prior rating for Noah Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Noah Holdings showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Noah Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $52.77 and a 52-week-low of $20.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.32.
  • Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Seagate Technology had an EPS of $1.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.00 and a 52-week-low of $39.02. At the end of the last trading period, Seagate Technology closed at $75.48.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Smartsheet had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.43 and a 52-week-low of $30.91. At the end of the last trading period, Smartsheet closed at $68.74.
  • According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was changed from Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Roper Technologies had an EPS of $3.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $455.72 and a 52-week-low of $240.00. Roper Technologies closed at $388.25 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Funko showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.73 and a 52-week-low of $3.12. Funko closed at $17.96 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, McDonald's had an EPS of $1.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.97. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $231.91 and a 52-week-low of $124.23. McDonald's closed at $219.96 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Alcoa showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.87 and a 52-week-low of $5.16. At the end of the last trading period, Alcoa closed at $29.52.
  • For The Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Hershey earned $1.49 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $155.49 and a 52-week-low of $109.88. At the end of the last trading period, Hershey closed at $153.57.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • For Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT), Barrington Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Fluent had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of Fluent shows a 52-week-high of $8.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.30.
  • For Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX:RMED), Maxim Group downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.47 and a 52-week-low of $0.17. Ra Medical Systems closed at $6.12 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, SharpSpring had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current stock performance of SharpSpring shows a 52-week-high of $26.78 and a 52-week-low of $4.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.85.
  • For McCormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC), Argus Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. McCormick & Co earned $0.79 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $422.14 and a 52-week-low of $82.03. At the end of the last trading period, McCormick & Co closed at $87.31.
  • According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for Helen Of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Helen Of Troy had an EPS of $3.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $265.97 and a 52-week-low of $104.02. At the end of the last trading period, Helen Of Troy closed at $232.54.
  • For PotlatchDeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH), DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. PotlatchDeltic earned $1.48 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.85 and a 52-week-low of $22.40. PotlatchDeltic closed at $53.99 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. CVS Health earned $1.30 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.73 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $77.23 and a 52-week-low of $52.04. CVS Health closed at $75.01 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) from Outperform to Peer Perform. Lear earned $3.66 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.64 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lear shows a 52-week-high of $190.88 and a 52-week-low of $63.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $188.78.
  • Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST) from Outperform to Peer Perform. For the fourth quarter, Vistra had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.20 and a 52-week-low of $11.30. At the end of the last trading period, Vistra closed at $18.12.
  • For NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG), Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. For the fourth quarter, NRG Energy had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.73. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.08 and a 52-week-low of $19.54. NRG Energy closed at $43.42 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Kepler Cheuvreux downgraded the previous rating for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Credit Suisse Group had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The current stock performance of Credit Suisse Group shows a 52-week-high of $14.95 and a 52-week-low of $6.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.90.
  • According to BTIG, the prior rating for GenMark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, GenMark Diagnostics showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GenMark Diagnostics shows a 52-week-high of $24.00 and a 52-week-low of $3.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.90.
  • For Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Plug Power had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $2.53. At the end of the last trading period, Plug Power closed at $42.68.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the previous rating for MedMen Enterprises Inc (OTC:MMNFF) from Neutral to Underweight. In the second quarter, MedMen Enterprises showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $0.39 and a 52-week-low of $0.10. MedMen Enterprises closed at $0.40 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Extended Stay America Inc (NASDAQ:STAY), Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Extended Stay America had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.44 and a 52-week-low of $5.35. At the end of the last trading period, Extended Stay America closed at $19.30.
  • According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for GenMark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. GenMark Diagnostics earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.00 and a 52-week-low of $3.37. GenMark Diagnostics closed at $23.90 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for PAE Inc (NASDAQ:PAE) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, PAE earned $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.58 and a 52-week-low of $3.10. PAE closed at $9.38 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Momo earned $0.44 in the third quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.69 and a 52-week-low of $12.52. Momo closed at $16.82 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ:MERC), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Mercer International had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. The current stock performance of Mercer International shows a 52-week-high of $16.70 and a 52-week-low of $5.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.17.
  • For Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY), Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Avery Dennison had an EPS of $2.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.73. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $186.77 and a 52-week-low of $76.96. Avery Dennison closed at $180.45 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, JonesTrading initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA). The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for Cassava Sciences. Cassava Sciences earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $117.54 and a 52-week-low of $1.63. Cassava Sciences closed at $52.16 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Aeva Technologies. The current stock performance of Aeva Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $18.91 and a 52-week-low of $12.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.11.
  • For Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW), Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Peer Perform. Sherwin-Williams earned $5.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $4.27 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $758.00 and a 52-week-low of $325.43. Sherwin-Williams closed at $716.08 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport Inc (NASDAQ:AMTI). The price target seems to have been set at $92.00 for Applied Molecular. In the third quarter, Applied Molecular showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $1.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $78.22 and a 52-week-low of $17.05. Applied Molecular closed at $74.14 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For American Public Education Inc (NASDAQ:APEI), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. American Public Education earned $0.47 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.09 and a 52-week-low of $19.02. At the end of the last trading period, American Public Education closed at $34.76.
  • With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Virgin Galactic Hldgs. In the fourth quarter, Virgin Galactic Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.80 and a 52-week-low of $9.06. Virgin Galactic Hldgs closed at $32.56 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR). The price target seems to have been set at $59.00 for Maxar Technologies. In the fourth quarter, Maxar Technologies showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $0.87 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Maxar Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $58.75 and a 52-week-low of $7.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.90.
  • With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Rada Electronics Industries Ltd (NASDAQ:RADA). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Rada Electronics Industri. In the fourth quarter, Rada Electronics Industri showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.80 and a 52-week-low of $2.05. Rada Electronics Industri closed at $12.56 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Aeva Technologies. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.91 and a 52-week-low of $12.87. Aeva Technologies closed at $15.11 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on GT Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:GTBP) with a Buy rating. The price target for GT Biopharma is set to $25.00. The current stock performance of GT Biopharma shows a 52-week-high of $7.10 and a 52-week-low of $0.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.30.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Woodmark Corp (NASDAQ:AMWD) with a Peer Perform rating. In the third quarter, American Woodmark showed an EPS of $1.50, compared to $1.30 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.81 and a 52-week-low of $35.30. American Woodmark closed at $101.82 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN), Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Peer Perform. Beacon Roofing Supply earned $1.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.14 and a 52-week-low of $11.66. Beacon Roofing Supply closed at $54.06 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for JELD-WEN Holding is set to $33.00. JELD-WEN Holding earned $0.45 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of JELD-WEN Holding shows a 52-week-high of $31.24 and a 52-week-low of $6.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.39.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS). The price target seems to have been set at $99.00 for Fortune Brands Home. In the fourth quarter, Fortune Brands Home showed an EPS of $1.25, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fortune Brands Home shows a 52-week-high of $93.40 and a 52-week-low of $33.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $89.54.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) with a Peer Perform rating. For the fourth quarter, Masco had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The current stock performance of Masco shows a 52-week-high of $60.16 and a 52-week-low of $27.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.88.
  • For Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK), Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Peer Perform. Mohawk Industries earned $3.54 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.25 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $192.57 and a 52-week-low of $56.62. Mohawk Industries closed at $183.16 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Owens-Corning Inc (NYSE:OC), Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Peer Perform. Owens-Corning earned $1.90 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Owens-Corning shows a 52-week-high of $91.62 and a 52-week-low of $28.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $89.64.
  • With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO). The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Avid Bioservices. Avid Bioservices earned $0.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.13 and a 52-week-low of $3.02. Avid Bioservices closed at $17.45 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Resideo Technologies. Resideo Technologies earned $0.44 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Resideo Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $31.67 and a 52-week-low of $3.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.63.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Cable One is set to $2210.00. For the fourth quarter, Cable One had an EPS of $7.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $9.32. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2326.80 and a 52-week-low of $1031.39. Cable One closed at $1842.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Charter Communications is set to $763.00. For the fourth quarter, Charter Communications had an EPS of $6.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.28. The current stock performance of Charter Communications shows a 52-week-high of $681.71 and a 52-week-low of $345.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $639.65.
  • With an Underweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The price target seems to have been set at $48.00 for Comcast. Comcast earned $0.56 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.59 and a 52-week-low of $31.70. At the end of the last trading period, Comcast closed at $58.04.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Mondi PLC (OTC:MONDY) with a Hold rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.74 and a 52-week-low of $26.46. Mondi closed at $52.15 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Altice USA. Altice USA earned $0.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.30 and a 52-week-low of $15.96. At the end of the last trading period, Altice USA closed at $34.85.
  • HSBC initiated coverage on Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ:XM) with a Hold rating. The price target for Qualtrics International is set to $40.00. Qualtrics International earned $0.02 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.28 and a 52-week-low of $31.65. At the end of the last trading period, Qualtrics International closed at $36.01.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Related Articles (AA + AEVA)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat; All Eyes On Fed Decision
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Understanding Alcoa's Unusual Options Activity
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Goldman Sachs Upgrades Alcoa On Higher Commodity Prices
Why Is It Moving? Looking At Alcoa's Price Action Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CRWDBairdMaintains235.0
NKECowen & Co.Maintains173.0
CVXEvercore ISI GroupMaintains130.0
CRWDDA DavidsonMaintains250.0
WDAYCanaccord GenuityMaintains300.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com