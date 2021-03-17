Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 17, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Nomura Instinet, the prior rating for Noah Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Noah Holdings showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Noah Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $52.77 and a 52-week-low of $20.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.32.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Seagate Technology had an EPS of $1.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.00 and a 52-week-low of $39.02. At the end of the last trading period, Seagate Technology closed at $75.48.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Smartsheet had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.43 and a 52-week-low of $30.91. At the end of the last trading period, Smartsheet closed at $68.74.
- According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was changed from Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Roper Technologies had an EPS of $3.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $455.72 and a 52-week-low of $240.00. Roper Technologies closed at $388.25 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Funko showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.73 and a 52-week-low of $3.12. Funko closed at $17.96 at the end of the last trading period.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, McDonald's had an EPS of $1.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.97. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $231.91 and a 52-week-low of $124.23. McDonald's closed at $219.96 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Alcoa showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.87 and a 52-week-low of $5.16. At the end of the last trading period, Alcoa closed at $29.52.
- For The Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Hershey earned $1.49 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $155.49 and a 52-week-low of $109.88. At the end of the last trading period, Hershey closed at $153.57.
Downgrades
- For Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT), Barrington Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Fluent had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of Fluent shows a 52-week-high of $8.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.30.
- For Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX:RMED), Maxim Group downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.47 and a 52-week-low of $0.17. Ra Medical Systems closed at $6.12 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, SharpSpring had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current stock performance of SharpSpring shows a 52-week-high of $26.78 and a 52-week-low of $4.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.85.
- For McCormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC), Argus Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. McCormick & Co earned $0.79 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $422.14 and a 52-week-low of $82.03. At the end of the last trading period, McCormick & Co closed at $87.31.
- According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for Helen Of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Helen Of Troy had an EPS of $3.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $265.97 and a 52-week-low of $104.02. At the end of the last trading period, Helen Of Troy closed at $232.54.
- For PotlatchDeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH), DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. PotlatchDeltic earned $1.48 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.85 and a 52-week-low of $22.40. PotlatchDeltic closed at $53.99 at the end of the last trading period.
- For CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. CVS Health earned $1.30 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.73 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $77.23 and a 52-week-low of $52.04. CVS Health closed at $75.01 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) from Outperform to Peer Perform. Lear earned $3.66 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.64 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lear shows a 52-week-high of $190.88 and a 52-week-low of $63.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $188.78.
- Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST) from Outperform to Peer Perform. For the fourth quarter, Vistra had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.20 and a 52-week-low of $11.30. At the end of the last trading period, Vistra closed at $18.12.
- For NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG), Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. For the fourth quarter, NRG Energy had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.73. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.08 and a 52-week-low of $19.54. NRG Energy closed at $43.42 at the end of the last trading period.
- Kepler Cheuvreux downgraded the previous rating for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Credit Suisse Group had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The current stock performance of Credit Suisse Group shows a 52-week-high of $14.95 and a 52-week-low of $6.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.90.
- According to BTIG, the prior rating for GenMark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, GenMark Diagnostics showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GenMark Diagnostics shows a 52-week-high of $24.00 and a 52-week-low of $3.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.90.
- For Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Plug Power had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $2.53. At the end of the last trading period, Plug Power closed at $42.68.
- Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the previous rating for MedMen Enterprises Inc (OTC:MMNFF) from Neutral to Underweight. In the second quarter, MedMen Enterprises showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $0.39 and a 52-week-low of $0.10. MedMen Enterprises closed at $0.40 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Extended Stay America Inc (NASDAQ:STAY), Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Extended Stay America had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.44 and a 52-week-low of $5.35. At the end of the last trading period, Extended Stay America closed at $19.30.
- According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for GenMark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. GenMark Diagnostics earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.00 and a 52-week-low of $3.37. GenMark Diagnostics closed at $23.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for PAE Inc (NASDAQ:PAE) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, PAE earned $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.58 and a 52-week-low of $3.10. PAE closed at $9.38 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Momo earned $0.44 in the third quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.69 and a 52-week-low of $12.52. Momo closed at $16.82 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ:MERC), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Mercer International had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. The current stock performance of Mercer International shows a 52-week-high of $16.70 and a 52-week-low of $5.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.17.
- For Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY), Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Avery Dennison had an EPS of $2.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.73. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $186.77 and a 52-week-low of $76.96. Avery Dennison closed at $180.45 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, JonesTrading initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA). The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for Cassava Sciences. Cassava Sciences earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $117.54 and a 52-week-low of $1.63. Cassava Sciences closed at $52.16 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Aeva Technologies. The current stock performance of Aeva Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $18.91 and a 52-week-low of $12.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.11.
- For Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW), Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Peer Perform. Sherwin-Williams earned $5.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $4.27 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $758.00 and a 52-week-low of $325.43. Sherwin-Williams closed at $716.08 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport Inc (NASDAQ:AMTI). The price target seems to have been set at $92.00 for Applied Molecular. In the third quarter, Applied Molecular showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $1.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $78.22 and a 52-week-low of $17.05. Applied Molecular closed at $74.14 at the end of the last trading period.
- For American Public Education Inc (NASDAQ:APEI), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. American Public Education earned $0.47 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.09 and a 52-week-low of $19.02. At the end of the last trading period, American Public Education closed at $34.76.
- With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Virgin Galactic Hldgs. In the fourth quarter, Virgin Galactic Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.80 and a 52-week-low of $9.06. Virgin Galactic Hldgs closed at $32.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR). The price target seems to have been set at $59.00 for Maxar Technologies. In the fourth quarter, Maxar Technologies showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $0.87 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Maxar Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $58.75 and a 52-week-low of $7.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.90.
- With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Rada Electronics Industries Ltd (NASDAQ:RADA). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Rada Electronics Industri. In the fourth quarter, Rada Electronics Industri showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.80 and a 52-week-low of $2.05. Rada Electronics Industri closed at $12.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Aeva Technologies. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.91 and a 52-week-low of $12.87. Aeva Technologies closed at $15.11 at the end of the last trading period.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on GT Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:GTBP) with a Buy rating. The price target for GT Biopharma is set to $25.00. The current stock performance of GT Biopharma shows a 52-week-high of $7.10 and a 52-week-low of $0.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.30.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Woodmark Corp (NASDAQ:AMWD) with a Peer Perform rating. In the third quarter, American Woodmark showed an EPS of $1.50, compared to $1.30 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.81 and a 52-week-low of $35.30. American Woodmark closed at $101.82 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN), Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Peer Perform. Beacon Roofing Supply earned $1.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.14 and a 52-week-low of $11.66. Beacon Roofing Supply closed at $54.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for JELD-WEN Holding is set to $33.00. JELD-WEN Holding earned $0.45 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of JELD-WEN Holding shows a 52-week-high of $31.24 and a 52-week-low of $6.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.39.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS). The price target seems to have been set at $99.00 for Fortune Brands Home. In the fourth quarter, Fortune Brands Home showed an EPS of $1.25, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fortune Brands Home shows a 52-week-high of $93.40 and a 52-week-low of $33.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $89.54.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) with a Peer Perform rating. For the fourth quarter, Masco had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The current stock performance of Masco shows a 52-week-high of $60.16 and a 52-week-low of $27.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.88.
- For Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK), Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Peer Perform. Mohawk Industries earned $3.54 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.25 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $192.57 and a 52-week-low of $56.62. Mohawk Industries closed at $183.16 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Owens-Corning Inc (NYSE:OC), Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Peer Perform. Owens-Corning earned $1.90 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Owens-Corning shows a 52-week-high of $91.62 and a 52-week-low of $28.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $89.64.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO). The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Avid Bioservices. Avid Bioservices earned $0.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.13 and a 52-week-low of $3.02. Avid Bioservices closed at $17.45 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Resideo Technologies. Resideo Technologies earned $0.44 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Resideo Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $31.67 and a 52-week-low of $3.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.63.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Cable One is set to $2210.00. For the fourth quarter, Cable One had an EPS of $7.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $9.32. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2326.80 and a 52-week-low of $1031.39. Cable One closed at $1842.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Charter Communications is set to $763.00. For the fourth quarter, Charter Communications had an EPS of $6.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.28. The current stock performance of Charter Communications shows a 52-week-high of $681.71 and a 52-week-low of $345.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $639.65.
- With an Underweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The price target seems to have been set at $48.00 for Comcast. Comcast earned $0.56 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.59 and a 52-week-low of $31.70. At the end of the last trading period, Comcast closed at $58.04.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Mondi PLC (OTC:MONDY) with a Hold rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.74 and a 52-week-low of $26.46. Mondi closed at $52.15 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Altice USA. Altice USA earned $0.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.30 and a 52-week-low of $15.96. At the end of the last trading period, Altice USA closed at $34.85.
- HSBC initiated coverage on Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ:XM) with a Hold rating. The price target for Qualtrics International is set to $40.00. Qualtrics International earned $0.02 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.28 and a 52-week-low of $31.65. At the end of the last trading period, Qualtrics International closed at $36.01.
