QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
45.39 - 46.6
Vol / Avg.
22.3K/26.4K
Div / Yield
1.46/2.79%
52 Wk
45.38 - 59.24
Mkt Cap
11.2B
Payout Ratio
74.89
Open
46.6
P/E
19.25
EPS
0
Shares
242.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 17, 2021, 6:17AM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Paper & Forest Products
Mondi PLC makes and sells packaging and paper products in three main product-based segments: corrugated packaging, which sells recyclable fiber-based cardboard; Engineered Materials, which offers Personal care components and functional paper and films; flexible packaging, which sells paper- and plastic-based bags; and uncoated fine paper, which sells printing papers for home, office, and professional use. Mondi's customers operate in a wide range of industries including consumer products, retail, automotive, construction, chemicals, food and beverage, personal care, and printing. The majority of revenue comes from Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mondi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mondi (MONDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mondi (OTCPK: MONDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mondi's (MONDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mondi.

Q

What is the target price for Mondi (MONDY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mondi (OTCPK: MONDY) was reported by Berenberg on March 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MONDY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mondi (MONDY)?

A

The stock price for Mondi (OTCPK: MONDY) is $46.025 last updated Today at 4:55:53 PM.

Q

Does Mondi (MONDY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on April 11, 2012.

Q

When is Mondi (OTCPK:MONDY) reporting earnings?

A

Mondi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mondi (MONDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mondi.

Q

What sector and industry does Mondi (MONDY) operate in?

A

Mondi is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.