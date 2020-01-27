Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 27, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2020 9:40am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock for NiSource Inc (NYSE: NI) from In-Line to Outperform. In the third quarter, NiSource showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.67 and a 52-week-low of $25.91. NiSource's stock last closed at $29.07 per share.
  • Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE: PNW) from Underperform to In-Line. In the third quarter, Pinnacle West Capital showed an EPS of $2.77, compared to $2.80 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.81 and a 52-week-low of $84.26. Pinnacle West Capital's stock last closed at $97.16 per share.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock for DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE) from In-Line to Outperform. For the third quarter, DTE Energy had an EPS of $1.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.72 and a 52-week-low of $112.86. DTE Energy's stock last closed at $132.77 per share.
  • For CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform. In the third quarter, CenterPoint Energy showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.42 and a 52-week-low of $24.25. CenterPoint Energy's stock last closed at $26.47 per share.
  • DA Davidson upgraded the stock for Nordson Corp (NASDAQ: NDSN) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Nordson showed an EPS of $1.79, compared to $1.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $173.40 and a 52-week-low of $124.48. Nordson's stock last closed at $170.98 per share.
  • Stephens & Co. changed the rating for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE: USX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, U.S. Xpress Enterprises showed an EPS of ($0.03), compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.87 and a 52-week-low of $3.37. U.S. Xpress Enterprises's stock last closed at $5.34 per share.
  • BMO Capital changed the rating for S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, S&P Global had an EPS of $2.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $299.59 and a 52-week-low of $185.08. S&P Global's stock last closed at $294.83 per share.
  • Wedbush upgraded the stock for Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Chewy earned ($0.20). The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.34 and a 52-week-low of $21.68. Chewy's stock last closed at $28.45 per share.
  • For Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: BFST), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Strong Buy. In the fourth quarter, Business First Bancshares showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.95 and a 52-week-low of $21.56. Business First Bancshares's stock last closed at $24.65 per share.
  • Jefferies changed the rating for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, e.l.f. Beauty had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.96 and a 52-week-low of $6.71. e.l.f. Beauty's stock last closed at $14.91 per share.
  • For Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG), UBS upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. Chipotle Mexican Grill earned $3.82 in the third quarter, compared to $2.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $887.60 and a 52-week-low of $518.66. Chipotle Mexican Grill's stock last closed at $870.00 per share.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the stock for Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Adient had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.40 and a 52-week-low of $12.14. Adient's stock last closed at $20.26 per share.
  • Stephens & Co. changed the rating for Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: BFST) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Business First Bancshares had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.95 and a 52-week-low of $21.56. Business First Bancshares's stock last closed at $24.65 per share.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded the stock for Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Synchrony Finl earned $1.10 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.18 and a 52-week-low of $29.19. Synchrony Finl's stock last closed at $32.62 per share.
  • For Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE: MRO), Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Marathon Oil showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.93 and a 52-week-low of $11.06. Marathon Oil's stock last closed at $11.92 per share.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods changed the rating for Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) from Market Perform to Outperform. Lazard earned $0.76 in the third quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.95 and a 52-week-low of $31.07. Lazard's stock last closed at $41.92 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Raymond James changed the rating for Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE: SNV) from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Synovus Financial had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.41 and a 52-week-low of $31.80. Synovus Financial's stock last closed at $36.65 per share.
  • For BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, BorgWarner had an EPS of $0.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.60 and a 52-week-low of $30.71. BorgWarner's stock last closed at $39.23 per share.
  • For County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: ICBK), DA Davidson downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. County Bancorp earned $0.47 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $16.24. County Bancorp's stock last closed at $26.42 per share.
  • Northland Securities changed the rating for Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Intel showed an EPS of $1.52, compared to $1.28 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.29 and a 52-week-low of $42.86. Intel's stock last closed at $68.47 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for Icon PLC (NASDAQ: ICLR) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Icon had an EPS of $1.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.97 and a 52-week-low of $127.58. Icon's stock last closed at $174.95 per share.
  • Northland Securities downgraded the stock for SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, SolarEdge Technologies showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.99 and a 52-week-low of $36.28. SolarEdge Technologies's stock last closed at $110.13 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Medpace Hldgs had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.31 and a 52-week-low of $50.14. Medpace Hldgs's stock last closed at $88.07 per share.
  • Fearnleys changed the rating for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (NASDAQ: EGLE) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Eagle Bulk Shipping showed an EPS of ($0.06), compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.92 and a 52-week-low of $3.79. Eagle Bulk Shipping's stock last closed at $4.06 per share.
  • For Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (NYSE: GNK), Fearnleys downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Genco Shipping & Trading had an EPS of ($0.06), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.82 and a 52-week-low of $6.83. Genco Shipping & Trading's stock last closed at $8.74 per share.
  • For Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE: NMM), Fearnleys downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Navios Maritime Partners had an EPS of $1.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.30 and a 52-week-low of $11.43. Navios Maritime Partners's stock last closed at $14.62 per share.
  • Fearnleys downgraded the stock for Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SALT) from Buy to Hold. Scorpio Bulkers earned $0.57 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.23 and a 52-week-low of $3.32. Scorpio Bulkers's stock last closed at $4.52 per share.
  • UBS changed the rating for Ternium SA (NYSE: TX) from Neutral to Sell. In the third quarter, Ternium showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $2.49 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.26 and a 52-week-low of $16.12. Ternium's stock last closed at $22.75 per share.
  • Fearnleys changed the rating for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Star Bulk Carriers had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.09 and a 52-week-low of $6.16. Star Bulk Carriers's stock last closed at $9.23 per share.
  • For XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO), Barclays downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. XPO Logistics earned $1.18 in the third quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.20 and a 52-week-low of $45.73. XPO Logistics's stock last closed at $91.82 per share.
  • SVB Leerink downgraded the stock for Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Mylan showed an EPS of $1.17, compared to $1.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.23 and a 52-week-low of $16.63. Mylan's stock last closed at $21.85 per share.
  • For Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG), Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Intuitive Surgical showed an EPS of $3.48, compared to $2.96 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $616.56 and a 52-week-low of $455.15. Intuitive Surgical's stock last closed at $589.20 per share.
  • For Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN), B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Wynn Resorts had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $153.41 and a 52-week-low of $102.03. Wynn Resorts's stock last closed at $134.75 per share.
  • Stephens & Co. changed the rating for American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. American Express earned $2.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.74 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $138.13 and a 52-week-low of $99.38. American Express's stock last closed at $135.10 per share.
  • For Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ: TVTY), Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Tivity Health had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.07 and a 52-week-low of $14.84. Tivity Health's stock last closed at $24.29 per share.
  • Raymond James downgraded the stock for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ: SHEN) from Outperform to Market Perform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.18 and a 52-week-low of $29.61. Shenandoah's stock last closed at $44.29 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for NICE Ltd (NASDAQ: NICE) from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, NICE showed an EPS of $1.30, compared to $1.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $182.06 and a 52-week-low of $106.21. NICE's stock last closed at $177.04 per share.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE: HLI) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Houlihan Lokey had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.97 and a 52-week-low of $41.80. Houlihan Lokey's stock last closed at $51.89 per share.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded the stock for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) from Outperform to Perform. Estee Lauder Cos earned $1.67 in the first quarter, compared to $1.47 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $220.42 and a 52-week-low of $124.54. Estee Lauder Cos's stock last closed at $205.38 per share.
Initiations

  • With a rating of Buy, BTIG initiated coverage on Intelligent Systems Corp (AMEX: INS). The price target is set at $54.00 for Intelligent Systems. In the third quarter, Intelligent Systems showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.24 and a 52-week-low of $17.16. Intelligent Systems's stock last closed at $40.40 per share.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Vivint Smart Home Inc (NYSE: VVNT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Vivint Smart Home is set at $15.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.60 and a 52-week-low of $10.36. Vivint Smart Home's stock last closed at $11.75 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT). The price target is set at $17.00 for Mattel. For the third quarter, Mattel had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.27 and a 52-week-low of $9.06. Mattel's stock last closed at $14.28 per share.
  • B of A Securities initiated coverage on Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is set at $24.00. In the third quarter, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.50 and a 52-week-low of $18.71. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings's stock last closed at $22.18 per share.
  • For Capstead Mortgage Corp (NYSE: CMO), B of A Securities initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the third quarter, Capstead Mortgage had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.25 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. Capstead Mortgage's stock last closed at $8.05 per share.
  • Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ICLK) with a Buy rating. The price target for iClick Interactive Asia is set at $8.50. For the third quarter, iClick Interactive Asia had an EPS of ($0.02), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.02). The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.90 and a 52-week-low of $2.73. iClick Interactive Asia's stock last closed at $3.56 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE: EXP). The price target is set at $111.00 for Eagle Materials. In the second quarter, Eagle Materials showed an EPS of $1.77, compared to $1.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.10 and a 52-week-low of $64.18. Eagle Materials's stock last closed at $92.26 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (AMEX: MTNB). The price target is set at $3.00 for Matinas BioPharma Hldgs. For the third quarter, Matinas BioPharma Hldgs had an EPS of ($0.03), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.03). The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.49 and a 52-week-low of $0.58. Matinas BioPharma Hldgs's stock last closed at $1.48 per share.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ: ESLT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Elbit Systems is set at $185.00. In the third quarter, Elbit Systems showed an EPS of $1.33, compared to $1.63 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $167.75 and a 52-week-low of $120.75. Elbit Systems's stock last closed at $153.82 per share.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLMD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Relmada Therapeutics is set at $75.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.60. Relmada Therapeutics's stock last closed at $43.30 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ: HAS). The price target is set at $113.00 for Hasbro. Hasbro earned $1.84 in the third quarter, compared to $1.93 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.87 and a 52-week-low of $82.87. Hasbro's stock last closed at $104.68 per share.

