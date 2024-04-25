Why Caterpillar Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 7%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. CAT fell sharply during Thursday's session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS but missed revenue estimates.
Caterpillar reported a first-quarter fiscal 2024 revenue of $15.8 billion, a slight decrease of 0.4% year-over-year, missing the consensus of $16.216 billion. CAT's adjusted earnings of $5.60 per share, compared to $4.91 a year ago, topped the consensus of $5.14, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Caterpillar shares dipped 6.6% to $339.37 on Thursday.
Gainers
- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. BRFH surged 87.2% to $2.05.
- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. SGBX shares jumped 80% to $0.26. Safe & Green Holdings said it has entered into an agreement to produce 4 modular electrical distribution centers as part of a multi-unit order for a client serving the big box retailer market.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PCSA shares gained 37.2% to $2.2250 after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced an $8 price target.
- Aclarion, Inc. ACON rose 35% to $0.3899.
- reAlpha Tech Corp. AIRE gained 28.5% to $1.4906 after jumping 93% on Wednesday.
- OptiNose, Inc. OPTN rose 27.5% to $1.1806 after the company issued corporate updates, expecting to produce positive income from operations for the full year 2025.
- Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG shares climbed 21.3% to $0.6550 after gaining over 12% on Wednesday.
- P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. PTSI surged 19.8% to $17.42 after the company announced a self-tender offer to purchase up to 550,000 shares at a price not less than $15.50-$18.00 per share.
- SuperCom Ltd. SPCB climbed 19% to $0.2663. SuperCom received over $5 million in new orders from European Governments.
- Ultralife Corporation ULBI climbed 16.6% to $10.19 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- Impinj, Inc. PI gained 16% to $140.21 after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. CDTX gained 13.9% to $14.00 after the company announced the divestiture of rezafungin to Mundipharma, reacquired global development and commercial rights to CD388 and announced $240 million in private placement financing.
- Sleep Number Corporation SNBR surged 11.5% to $15.13 following first-quarter results.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. POAI rose 10.7% to $1.49. Fujifilm and Predictive Oncology announced collaboration to reduce protein interference in bacterial endotoxin detection testing of biopharmaceuticals.
- Strategic Education, Inc. STRA jumped 10% to $110.78 following upbeat results.
- Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL gained 9.6% to $459.39 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales. Additionally, the company provided upbeat guidance for FY24.
- TransUnion TRU climbed 8.9% to $74.83 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. The company also provided upbeat guidance for second quarter
- AstraZeneca PLC AZN rose 5.8% to $75.35 following a first-quarter revenue beat.
- Teradyne, Inc. TER gained 5% to $105.71 after the company posted upbeat first-quarter results and issued strong second-quarter forecast.
Losers
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH shares dipped 75% to $0.7192.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE fell 39.3% to $0.2581. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment received delinquency letter from the Nasdaq.
- Hanryu Holdings, Inc. HRYU shares dropped 37% to $0.3330. Hanryu Holdings received delinquency notice from the Nasdaq for late annual report filing.
- ATN International, Inc. ATNI fell 29% to $20.39 as the company posted weak quarterly sales and slashed FY24 revenue forecast.
- Brand Engagement Network, Inc. BNAI fell 27.3% to $2.71.
- Huize Holding Limited HUIZ shares dipped 26% to $0.39.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC fell 24% to $1.7283.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ dipped 23% to $4.4299 after the company mixed first-quarter financial results.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ORGO fell 17.8% to $2.44
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. ORN fell 17% to $6.60 following weak quarterly sales.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK fell 16.4% to $19.58 following a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited ZAPP fell 16.4% to $3.3001 after dipping 15% on Wednesday.
- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. BRKL dipped 13.8% to $8.23 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD fell 13.5% to $28.91 following downbeat quarterly results.
- MarineMax, Inc. HZO shares fell 13.5% to $23.50 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results and slashed FY24 EPS guidance.
- ESGL Holdings Limited ESGL shares fell 12.9% to $0.5499.
- Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG declined 12.7% to $34.45 following first-quarter results.
- Meta Platforms, Inc. META shares declined 11.3% to $437.50 after reporting first-quarter results.
- Biophytis S.A. BPTS fell 9.7% to $8.57. Biophytis announced transfer of ADSs to OTC Market.
- International Business Machines Corporation IBM fell 8.6% to $168.24 after the company reported mixed first-quarter financial results. The company also announced it will acquire HashiCorp.
- Textron Inc. TXT shares fell 12% to $82.78 following weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- FirstCash Holdings, Inc. FCFS dipped 10.6% to $118.00 following weak quarterly sales.
- Whirlpool Corporation WHR fell 9.2% to $95.98 following first-quarter results.
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BMRN dipped 9% to $83.05 after the company reported first-quarter financial results.
- Reliance, Inc. RS fell 8.8% to $285.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
- AZZ Inc. AZZ dipped 8.6% to $75.28. AZZ announced a proposed public offering of 4 million shares of common stock.
- Southwest Airlines Co. LUV shares declined 7.7% to $27.03 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY fell 6.8% to $45.50 following first-quarter earnings.
- ServiceNow, Inc. NOW shares fell 5.6% to $704.40 after the company reported first-quarter financial results.
- Graco Inc. GGG shares slipped 5.2% to $84.67 following downbeat first-quarter results.
