Why Caterpillar Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 7%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. CAT fell sharply during Thursday's session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS but missed revenue estimates.

Caterpillar reported a first-quarter fiscal 2024 revenue of $15.8 billion, a slight decrease of 0.4% year-over-year, missing the consensus of $16.216 billion. CAT's adjusted earnings of $5.60 per share, compared to $4.91 a year ago, topped the consensus of $5.14, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Caterpillar shares dipped 6.6% to $339.37 on Thursday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today’s mid-day session.

Gainers

Barfresh Food Group, Inc . BRFH surged 87.2% to $2.05.

. surged 87.2% to $2.05. Safe & Green Holdings Corp . SGBX shares jumped 80% to $0.26. Safe & Green Holdings said it has entered into an agreement to produce 4 modular electrical distribution centers as part of a multi-unit order for a client serving the big box retailer market.

. shares jumped 80% to $0.26. Safe & Green Holdings said it has entered into an agreement to produce 4 modular electrical distribution centers as part of a multi-unit order for a client serving the big box retailer market. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc . PCSA shares gained 37.2% to $2.2250 after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced an $8 price target.

. shares gained 37.2% to $2.2250 after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced an $8 price target. Aclarion, Inc . ACON rose 35% to $0.3899.

. rose 35% to $0.3899. reAlpha Tech Corp . AIRE gained 28.5% to $1.4906 after jumping 93% on Wednesday.

. gained 28.5% to $1.4906 after jumping 93% on Wednesday. OptiNose, Inc . OPTN rose 27.5% to $1.1806 after the company issued corporate updates, expecting to produce positive income from operations for the full year 2025.

. rose 27.5% to $1.1806 after the company issued corporate updates, expecting to produce positive income from operations for the full year 2025. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc . ILAG shares climbed 21.3% to $0.6550 after gaining over 12% on Wednesday.

. shares climbed 21.3% to $0.6550 after gaining over 12% on Wednesday. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. PTSI surged 19.8% to $17.42 after the company announced a self-tender offer to purchase up to 550,000 shares at a price not less than $15.50-$18.00 per share.

surged 19.8% to $17.42 after the company announced a self-tender offer to purchase up to 550,000 shares at a price not less than $15.50-$18.00 per share. SuperCom Ltd. SPCB climbed 19% to $0.2663. SuperCom received over $5 million in new orders from European Governments.

climbed 19% to $0.2663. SuperCom received over $5 million in new orders from European Governments. Ultralife Corporation ULBI climbed 16.6% to $10.19 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

climbed 16.6% to $10.19 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Impinj, Inc . PI gained 16% to $140.21 after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

. gained 16% to $140.21 after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc . CDTX gained 13.9% to $14.00 after the company announced the divestiture of rezafungin to Mundipharma, reacquired global development and commercial rights to CD388 and announced $240 million in private placement financing.

. gained 13.9% to $14.00 after the company announced the divestiture of rezafungin to Mundipharma, reacquired global development and commercial rights to CD388 and announced $240 million in private placement financing. Sleep Number Corporation SNBR surged 11.5% to $15.13 following first-quarter results.

surged 11.5% to $15.13 following first-quarter results. Predictive Oncology Inc . POAI rose 10.7% to $1.49. Fujifilm and Predictive Oncology announced collaboration to reduce protein interference in bacterial endotoxin detection testing of biopharmaceuticals.

. rose 10.7% to $1.49. Fujifilm and Predictive Oncology announced collaboration to reduce protein interference in bacterial endotoxin detection testing of biopharmaceuticals. Strategic Education, Inc . STRA jumped 10% to $110.78 following upbeat results.

. jumped 10% to $110.78 following upbeat results. Tyler Technologies, Inc . TYL gained 9.6% to $459.39 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales. Additionally, the company provided upbeat guidance for FY24.

. gained 9.6% to $459.39 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales. Additionally, the company provided upbeat guidance for FY24. TransUnion TRU climbed 8.9% to $74.83 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. The company also provided upbeat guidance for second quarter

climbed 8.9% to $74.83 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. The company also provided upbeat guidance for second quarter AstraZeneca PLC AZN rose 5.8% to $75.35 following a first-quarter revenue beat.

rose 5.8% to $75.35 following a first-quarter revenue beat. Teradyne, Inc. TER gained 5% to $105.71 after the company posted upbeat first-quarter results and issued strong second-quarter forecast.

Losers

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH shares dipped 75% to $0.7192.

shares dipped 75% to $0.7192. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc . CSSE fell 39.3% to $0.2581. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment received delinquency letter from the Nasdaq.

. fell 39.3% to $0.2581. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment received delinquency letter from the Nasdaq. Hanryu Holdings, Inc . HRYU shares dropped 37% to $0.3330. Hanryu Holdings received delinquency notice from the Nasdaq for late annual report filing.

. shares dropped 37% to $0.3330. Hanryu Holdings received delinquency notice from the Nasdaq for late annual report filing. ATN International, Inc. ATNI fell 29% to $20.39 as the company posted weak quarterly sales and slashed FY24 revenue forecast.

fell 29% to $20.39 as the company posted weak quarterly sales and slashed FY24 revenue forecast. Brand Engagement Network, Inc . BNAI fell 27.3% to $2.71.

. fell 27.3% to $2.71. Huize Holding Limited HUIZ shares dipped 26% to $0.39.

shares dipped 26% to $0.39. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc . CYCC fell 24% to $1.7283.

. fell 24% to $1.7283. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc . HTZ dipped 23% to $4.4299 after the company mixed first-quarter financial results.

. dipped 23% to $4.4299 after the company mixed first-quarter financial results. Organogenesis Holdings Inc . ORGO fell 17.8% to $2.44

. fell 17.8% to $2.44 Orion Group Holdings, Inc . ORN fell 17% to $6.60 following weak quarterly sales.

. fell 17% to $6.60 following weak quarterly sales. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK fell 16.4% to $19.58 following a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

fell 16.4% to $19.58 following a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited ZAPP fell 16.4% to $3.3001 after dipping 15% on Wednesday.

fell 16.4% to $3.3001 after dipping 15% on Wednesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc . BRKL dipped 13.8% to $8.23 following downbeat quarterly results.

. dipped 13.8% to $8.23 following downbeat quarterly results. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc . ETD fell 13.5% to $28.91 following downbeat quarterly results.

. fell 13.5% to $28.91 following downbeat quarterly results. MarineMax, Inc . HZO shares fell 13.5% to $23.50 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results and slashed FY24 EPS guidance.

. shares fell 13.5% to $23.50 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results and slashed FY24 EPS guidance. ESGL Holdings Limited ESGL shares fell 12.9% to $0.5499.

shares fell 12.9% to $0.5499. Harley-Davidson, Inc . HOG declined 12.7% to $34.45 following first-quarter results.

. declined 12.7% to $34.45 following first-quarter results. Meta Platforms, Inc. META shares declined 11.3% to $437.50 after reporting first-quarter results.

shares declined 11.3% to $437.50 after reporting first-quarter results. Biophytis S.A. BPTS fell 9.7% to $8.57. Biophytis announced transfer of ADSs to OTC Market.

fell 9.7% to $8.57. Biophytis announced transfer of ADSs to OTC Market. International Business Machines Corporation IBM fell 8.6% to $168.24 after the company reported mixed first-quarter financial results. The company also announced it will acquire HashiCorp.

fell 8.6% to $168.24 after the company reported mixed first-quarter financial results. The company also announced it will acquire HashiCorp. Textron Inc . TXT shares fell 12% to $82.78 following weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.

. shares fell 12% to $82.78 following weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings. FirstCash Holdings, Inc . FCFS dipped 10.6% to $118.00 following weak quarterly sales.

. dipped 10.6% to $118.00 following weak quarterly sales. Whirlpool Corporation WHR fell 9.2% to $95.98 following first-quarter results.

fell 9.2% to $95.98 following first-quarter results. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc . BMRN dipped 9% to $83.05 after the company reported first-quarter financial results.

. dipped 9% to $83.05 after the company reported first-quarter financial results. Reliance, Inc . RS fell 8.8% to $285.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

. fell 8.8% to $285.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results. AZZ Inc . AZZ dipped 8.6% to $75.28. AZZ announced a proposed public offering of 4 million shares of common stock.

. dipped 8.6% to $75.28. AZZ announced a proposed public offering of 4 million shares of common stock. Southwest Airlines Co . LUV shares declined 7.7% to $27.03 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

. shares declined 7.7% to $27.03 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY fell 6.8% to $45.50 following first-quarter earnings.

fell 6.8% to $45.50 following first-quarter earnings. ServiceNow, Inc . NOW shares fell 5.6% to $704.40 after the company reported first-quarter financial results.

. shares fell 5.6% to $704.40 after the company reported first-quarter financial results. Graco Inc. GGG shares slipped 5.2% to $84.67 following downbeat first-quarter results.

