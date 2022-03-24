 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For March 24, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 5:03am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For March 24, 2022

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• iHuman (NYSE:IH) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $29.92 million.

• Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $161.59 million.

• Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.23 million.

• Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.33 million.

• LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $6.25 million.

• Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $408.19 million.

• Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSE:CWEB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $34.98 million.

• Hello Gr (NASDAQ:MOMO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $567.96 million.

• China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.

• FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $426.38 million.

• China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• American Shared Hospital (AMEX:AMS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

• Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $3.80 million.

• Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $17.55 million.

• Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $191.00 million.

• Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $11.00 million.

• Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $129.99 million.

• Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $24.00 million.

• TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $15.31 billion.

• D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.

• Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ:GAMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $10.28 million.

• iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $90.74 million.

• Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $524.60 million.

• MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

• Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $14.89 million.

• ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $21.76 million.

• Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $84.59 million.

• Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

• Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.29 per share on revenue of $222.99 million.

• Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $14.00 million.

• CynergisTek (AMEX:CTEK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $4.27 million.

• Ballantyne Strong (AMEX:BTN) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Gelesis Holdings (NYSE:GLS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $940.00 thousand.

• TMC The Metals (NASDAQ:TMC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $156.00 million.

• Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $188.68 million.

• Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $620.00 thousand.

• Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $30.41 million.

• BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Unique Fabricating (AMEX:UFAB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $30.00 million.

• NIO (NYSE:NIO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $850.00 thousand.

• One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $17.08 million.

• CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $27.00 million.

• Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $6.92 million.

• Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $18.90 million.

• Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $14.17 million.

• Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $31.40 million.

• Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $18.50 million.

• CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $20.93 million.

• Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ:CLVR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $4.13 million.

• Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

