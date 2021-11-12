 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For November 12, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 4:26am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Zevia (NYSE:ZVIA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $34.40 million.

• Natura &Co Holding (NYSE:NTCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• eMagin (AMEX:EMAN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $7.20 million.

• Xtant Medical Holdings (AMEX:XTNT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $9.08 million.

• Mizuho Financial Gr (NYSE:MFG) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $6.31 million.

• Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Team (NYSE:TISI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $247.12 million.

• New Gold (AMEX:NGD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $192.30 million.

• China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $119.39 million.

• Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $68.40 million.

• Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $87.10 million.

• Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $133.02 million.

• AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $9.87 billion.

• BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.51 million.

• Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• F45 Training Holdings (NYSE:FXLV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $30.42 million.

• Alleghany (NYSE:Y) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $26.43 million.

• Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE:SMFG) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $36.55 million.

• Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $77.33 million.

• SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $25.27 million.

• Superior Drilling (AMEX:SDPI) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $4.10 million.

• New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $110.00 thousand.

• IT Tech Packaging (AMEX:ITP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $469.20 million.

• GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ:GP) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $5.55 million.

• RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $159.64 million.

• Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE:BLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $28.39 million.

• CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $7.54 million.

• Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $27.47 million.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Circor International (NYSE:CIR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $203.19 million.

• Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $3.06 million.

• Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $60.00 thousand.

• TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $6.30 million.

• Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

