Earnings Scheduled For August 26, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ:GAMB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $10.38 million.

• Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $221.76 million.

• Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $35.23 million.

• Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $207.05 million.

• Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $25.02 million.

• Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $88.80 million.

• Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $129.00 million.

• Coty (NYSE:COTY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $68.60 million.

• Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Hello Gr (NASDAQ:MOMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $558.01 million.

• Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $10.06 billion.

• Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $368.29 million.

• Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $4.92 billion.

• XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.

• 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $472.76 million.

• Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $255.88 million.

• Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $673.10 million.

• Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $372.72 million.

• Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.37 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $459.23 million.

• Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $8.59 billion.

• Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $81.00 million.

• JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $6.44 billion.

• Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $869.32 million.

• Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $7.88 million.

• Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• F45 Training Holdings (NYSE:FXLV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $24.99 million.

• Snap One Holdings (NASDAQ:SNPO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $249.97 million.

• Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $5.98 million.

• Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $73.87.

• Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $19.27 million.

• Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $60.85 million.

• Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $62.14 million.

• VMware (NYSE:VMW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.

• Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $435.75 million.

• Gap (NYSE:GPS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.

• HP (NYSE:HPQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $15.91 billion.

• Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $921.66 million.

• Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $25.50 billion.

• Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.