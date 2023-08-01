Why Aaron's Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 9%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ADMP shares gained 188.8% to $4.13. The stock is now on the Regulation SHO "threshold security" list.
- Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM gained 132% to $7.97.
- Yellow Corporation YELL surged 79% to $3.15 on continued volatility after the company reportedly ceased operations and is preparing for bankruptcy.
- T Stamp Inc. IDAI shares rose 55% to $1.29. Trust Stamp announced a 31% increase in its financial services customer base in the last 6-months.
- American Superconductor Corporation AMSC climbed 50.1% to $15.13 amid claims of a new superconductor from a group of physicists.
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ABVC rose 42.1% to $3.54. . The company announced the signing of a legally binding term sheet with Chinese pharmaceutical company, Xinnovation Therapeutics Co., Ltd.
- Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM gained 41.8% to $0.7249 after gaining 5% on Monday.
- AEye, Inc. LIDR rose 39% to $0.5425.
- Rubicon Technologies, Inc. RBT surged 29.9% to $1.1299.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP shares gained 28.7% to $5.49, adding to gains of more than 425% over the last month.
- Spark Networks SE LOV gained 25% to $0.3150.
- HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. HUBC rose 24.7% to $0.7150.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM jumped 23.8% to $22.11 following strong quarterly sales.
- Versus Systems Inc. VS jumped 23% to $0.4557.
- Arista Networks, Inc. ANET surged 20.6% to $187.00 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ jumped 18.8% to $1.39.
- Revolution Medicines, Inc. RVMD gained 18.8% to $31.19 after the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire EQRx in an all-stock transaction.
- Nikola Corporation NKLA rose 18.7% to $3.17. The company announced it was awarded an additional $16.3 million to support seven open-network hydrogen refueling stations.
- EQRx, Inc. EQRX shares gained 17% to $1.9999. Revolution Medicines announced plans to acquire EQRx, Inc. in all-stock transaction.
- Lottery.com Inc. LTRY shares rose 16.5% to $0.2320 after gaining over 5% on Monday.
- AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC shares rose 15.4% to $11.59 following upbeat second-quarter earnings.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS surged 15.4% to $7.95 after the company was awarded a 10-year BARDA contract for development of an Ebola treatment.
- Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI climbed 15.2% to $2.8699. Rigetti Computing is expected to report second-quarter results on Aug. 10, 2023.
- Chijet Motor Company, Inc. CJET gained 14.7% to $3.03.
- Mativ Holdings, Inc. MATV rose 12.7% to $17.75. Mativ reported proposed sale of Engineered Papers business for $620 million.
- Proterra Inc. PTRA rose 12.7% to $1.9050.
- SunCoke Energy, Inc. SXC gained 11.4% to $9.90 following strong quarterly results.
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD shares gained 11.2% to $9.34 after posting a profit for the second quarter.
- TETRA Technologies, Inc. TTI gained 10.1% to $4.9450 after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Quantum Computing, Inc. QUBT shares rose 9.9% to $1.56 after gaining around 15% on Monday.
- Varonis Systems, Inc. VRNS gained 9.5% to $31.42 after the company reported second-quarter financial results. Additionally, multiple firms raised their respective price targets on the stock.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM jumped 9.2% to $15.37 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in H1 financial results.
- Oshkosh Corporation OSK rose 9.2% to $100.50 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued FY23 guidance.
- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. PLOW rose 7.8% to $33.46 following strong quarterly results.
- Caterpillar Inc. CAT gained 7.8% to $285.90 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter guidance.
- Global Payments Inc. GPN rose 7.7% to $118.68 after the company reported strong second-quarter earnings and raised its FY23 guidance.
Losers
- Polished.com Inc. POL shares dipped 68.7% to $0.1974. Polished.com announced filing of restated and delayed financial statements and release of results for the first quarter.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX fell 48.4% to $10.70. The company reported second-quarter FY23 Briumvi net sales of $16 million in the U.S., with total net revenue of approximately $24 million since launch.
- INVO Bioscience, Inc. INVO shares declined 30% to $3.47.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI fell 26.3% to $18.85 after the company issued weak guidance.
- Aurora Acquisition Corp. AURC fell 26.1% to $34.00.
- Zenvia Inc. ZENV fell 25.5% to $0.82.
- Cybin Inc. CYBN declined 23.3% to $0.3066. Cybin announced an overnight marketed public offering of its units and confirmed its set pricing on an aggregate 24,264,706 Cybin units, at $0.34 each, for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,250,000.
- Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III FWAC fell 22.1% to $11.73 after jumping 30% on Monday.
- Harmonic Inc. HLIT shares fell 22% to $11.65 after the company posted downbeat second-quarter results and lowered FY23 outlook.
- SilverCrest Metals Inc. SILV declined 21.2% to $4.5199.
- Expensify, Inc. EXFY tumbled 21.2% to $6.36.
- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA fell 19.6% to $0.1068.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA dropped 18.2% to $251.96 after the company reported second-quarter results and FY23 outlook below consensus,
- IPG Photonics Corporation IPGP declined 18.2% to $107.57 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results and issued third-quarter guidance below estimates.
- Bruush Oral Care Inc. BRSH fell 17.4% to $4.9391. Brüush Oral Care announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.
- Ryerson Holding Corporation RYI shares tumbled 15.2% to $36.03 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter guidance.
- Insperity, Inc. NSP fell 15% to $100.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS results and lowered FY23 guidance.
- DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. DV declined 14.4% to $36.05 after the company reported second-quarter results and announced it will acquire Scibids Technology.
- Rambus Inc. RMBS shares fell 14.4% to $53.60 following second-quarter results.
- ModivCare Inc. MODV declined 13.9% to $37.69.
- OKYO Pharma Limited OKYO fell 13.9% to $1.61 after the company announced the withdrawal of its proposed public offering of ordinary shares.
- United Fire Group, Inc. UFCS fell 13.6% to $20.77 after the company reported estimates for the second quarter results.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH declined 13.4% to $19.11. Norwegian Cruise said it expects full-year occupancy going forward to be roughly 200 bps lower than 2019 levels.
- FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO fell 12.3% to $0.1755 after jumping 50% on Monday.
- Gold Fields Limited GFI declined 11.2% to $13.73.
- Symbotic Inc. SYM fell 10.4% to $56.90 after William Blair and DA Davidson analysts downgraded their ratings on the stock.
- Mallinckrodt plc MNK shares fell 9.6% to $1.4650 after jumping 50% on Monday.
- The Aaron's Company, Inc. AAN declined 9.2% to $14.37 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK fell 8.4% to $307.49 following weak third-quarter results.
- SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI shares fell 8.2% to $11.65. SoFi Technologies shares jumped around 20% on Monday after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU declined 8% to $7.14 after the company issued weak third-quarter guidance.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC declined 5.8% to $57.47 following quarterly results.
