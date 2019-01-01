Chijet Motor Co Stock (NASDAQ:CJET), Quotes and News Summary

|Open2.110
|Close2.160
|Vol / Avg.43.847K / 317.092K
|Mkt Cap339.723M
|Day Range2.080 - 2.160
|52 Wk Range1.250 - 8.360
Chijet Motor Co Stock (NASDAQ: CJET) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open2.110
|Close2.160
|Vol / Avg.43.847K / 317.092K
|Mkt Cap339.723M
|Day Range2.080 - 2.160
|52 Wk Range1.250 - 8.360
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|CJET
|Chijet Motor Co
|-0.13%
|339.7M
|XPEV
|XPeng
|-3.64%
|14.2B
|PEV
|Phoenix Motor
|-6.71%
|29.6M
|F
|Ford Motor
|-2.29%
|47.9B
|PSNYW
|Polestar Automotive
|9.12%
|911.8M
You can purchase shares of Chijet Motor Co (NASDAQ: CJET) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Chijet Motor Co’s space includes: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV), Ford Motor (NYSE:F), Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNYW) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).
There is no analysis for Chijet Motor Co
The stock price for Chijet Motor Co (NASDAQ: CJET) is $2.1167 last updated Today at October 12, 2023 at 12:41 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Chijet Motor Co.
Chijet Motor Co’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Chijet Motor Co.
Chijet Motor Co is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
