by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 14, 2022 4:53 AM | 8 min read
Why Otonomy Shares Dipped By Around 54%; Here Are 67 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Nutex Health Inc. NUTX jumped 72.4% to settle at $0.9551 on Thursday. Nutex Health recently provided a corporate update.
  • FedNat Holding Company FNHC shares surged 56.5% to close at $0.3513 on Thursday after dipping 34% on Wednesday.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI gained 42.7% to close at $0.11. Digital Brands Group finalized new agreement for $20 million revenue sundry acquisition scheduled to close in November.
  • Laser Photonics Corporation LASE shares jumped 41.4% to close at $4.13 after the company announced the Coca-Cola Company recently completed the implementation of its first CleanTech Handheld Laser Blasting system in its manufacturing facilities.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT gained 35.8% to close at $1.82.
  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd. AMBO gained 28.5% to settle at $0.3212. Ambow Education Holding recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.23 per share.
  • Service Properties Trust SVC gained 27.3% to close at $7.04. Service Properties Trust recently entered into agreement to sell 16 hotels for $136.3 million.
  • Oblong, Inc. OBLG jumped 26.5% to close at $0.2299.
  • Revlon, Inc. REVclimbed 21.8% to close at $4.81.
  • United Maritime Corporation USEA gained 21.7% to close at $2.19. United announced sale of two Aframax petroleum tankers and delivery of the previously announced LR2 tankers for $62.5 million.
  • VectivBio Holding AG VECT rose 21.5% to close at $7.90 after the company announced interim data from its STARS Nutrition Phase 2 study of apraglutide. The company also priced a 16.7 million share offering at $7.50 per share.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. CRBP climbed 20.6% to close at $0.1326 after dipping 20% on Wednesday.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC gained 19.9% to close at $0.2026. AnPac Bio recently announced board and management changes.
  • Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON rose 19.1% to close at $1.50.
  • SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR climbed 19.1% to close at $3.05.
  • Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI jumped 17.8% to close at $3.77.
  • ACM Research, Inc. ACMR rose 17% to close at $9.48. ACM Research’s subsidiary ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc posted preliminary revenue for the quarter that ended September 30, 2022, and backlog figures for ACM Shanghai as of September 30, 2022.
  • ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. RETO gained 16.7% to settle at $0.44.
  • Quad/Graphics, Inc. QUAD rose 16.7% to close at $2.58.
  • Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. HUDI rose 16.2% to close at $30.92.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC gained 14.7% to close at $18.30 following Wednesday reports suggesting Google has approved the Truth Social app on the Google Play Store. Digital World is the SPAC merger partner of Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology.
  • InMode Ltd. INMD rose 14.3% to settle at $34.73 after the company issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates and raised FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc VORB jumped 14% to close at $2.94.
  • Kubient, Inc. KBNT gained 13.5% to settle at $1.01.
  • uCloudlink Group Inc. UCL jumped 12.9% to close at $0.5643.
  • Cepton, Inc. CPTN gained 12.9% to close at $2.62.
  • Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL climbed 12.6% to close at $0.3718.
  • Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. NVOS rose 12.1% to close at $0.7501.
  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM shares climbed 11.5% to close at $46.21. Axsome recently reported Sunosi met the primary endpoint in the SHARP study and significantly improved cognitive function in cognitively impaired patients with excessive daytime sleepiness associated with OSA.
  • NatWest Group plc NWG rose 10.8% to close at $5.22.
  • Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. DCT shares rose 10.8% to close at $11.95 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for its fourth quarter.
  • Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI rose 10.5% to close at $28.63. Kroger is said to be in talks to combine with rival Albertsons, Bloomberg said.
  • Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ shares climbed 10.4% to close at $333.26 after the company reported slightly better-than-expected Q3 sales and US same store sales growth of 2%.
  • Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL climbed 9.6% to close at $15.26.
  • Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB gained 8.3% to close at $8.24. Shares of several banks and financial services companies traded higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
  • Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN rose 6.8% to close at $0.2990.
  • NeoVolta Inc. NEOV gained 6.3% to close at $4.73.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA rose 5.4% to close at $33.65 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results.
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc DAL gained 4% to close at $30.38 following Q3 earnings. The company guided Q4 revenue up 5-9% from 2019 levels and said it is on track to achieve its 2024 financial targets of over $7 in EPS and $4 billion of free cash flow.


Losers

  • Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. RLMD shares dropped 79.6% to close at $6.47 on Thursday after the company announced its RELIANCE III study did not achieve its primary endpoint.
  • Otonomy, Inc. OTIC declined 53.5% to close at $0.1210 after the company reported higher dose cohorts for OTO-413 demonstrated no clinically meaningful improvement for patients from baseline.
  • mCloud Technologies Corp. MCLD dipped 35.9% to close at $1.4295 after jumping over 39% on Wednesday.
  • 9F Inc. JFU dipped 33.9% to close at $0.2305. Shares of several Chinese companies traded lower as investors assess greater-than-expected US September CPI data, China's zero-Covid policy and the recently-announced US high-end chip export restrictions to China.
  • Happiness Development Group Limited HAPP dropped 23.6% to close at $2.94.
  • FLJ Group Limited FLJ fell 22.1% to close at $2.22.
  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT dipped 21.6% to close at $0.71 after jumping 216% on Wednesday.
  • iPower Inc. IPW fell 19.8% to close at $0.5278.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ADMP shares dipped 19% to close at $0.14. Adamis Pharmaceuticals recently initiated a process to explore a range of strategic and financing alternatives.
  • Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY fell 16.1% to close at $1.83. Quanergy Systems recently announced a restructuring plan including an 11% staff reduction.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 15.5% to close at $32.79 after declining over 5% on Wednesday.
  • Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR dropped 14.6% to close at $0.7522.
  • Mondee Holdings, Inc. MOND fell 14.3% to close at $7.66.
  • Angi Inc. ANGI fell 13.9% to close at $2.30.
  • Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. CELZ dropped 13.7% to close at $0.41.
  • Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. AOMR dropped 13.4% to close at $10.08. Angel Oak Mortgage recently named Sreeni Prabhu as Chief Executive Officer, President.
  • Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI fell 13.3% to close at $8.69. Dragonfly Energy Corp. recently completed business combination with Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED dropped 12.8% to close at $4.91.
  • LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. LMAO dropped 12.6% to close at $9.00.
  • Locafy Limited LCFY dropped 11.5% to close at $0.39.
  • Code Chain New Continent Limited CCNC dropped 10.6% to close at $0.2048.
  • Etsy, Inc. ETSY dropped 9.3% to close at $96.32. Goldman Sachs recently initiated coverage on Etsy with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $130.
  • SG Blocks, Inc. SGBX fell 8.9% to close at $1.63. Shares of several companies in the industrials sector traded lower amid overall market weakness following greater-than-expected September CPI data, which is a potential sign that the Fed will continue to be aggressive in its fight against runaway inflation.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO fell 8.9% to close at $2.55. T2 Biosystems shares dropped 30% on Wednesday after the company cut FY22 sales guidance to below analyst estimates and announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.
  • ContextLogic Inc. WISH dropped 8.2% to close at $0.7261.
  • Argo Blockchain plc ARBK shares fell 7.9% to close at $1.86. Argo Blockchain shares fell around 8% on Wednesday after the company announced an operational update for September.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM dipped 5.3% to close at $18.76. Truist Securities maintained Affirm Holdings with a Buy and lowered the price target from $45 to $30.
  • Sea Limited SE dropped 5.1% to close at $54.45.
