Alphabet, Dyne Therapeutics And 74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY shares jumped 81.5% to close at $0.31 on Tuesday.

Rubicon Technology, Inc. RBCN shares surged 66.1% to settle at $15.05 on Tuesday after the company announced that it entered into a definitive stock purchase and sale agreement with Janel Corporation.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE shares jumped 48.7% to close at $5.28 after jumping over 36% on Friday.

Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE gained 48.5% to close at $0.90. Nuwellis recently said that first patient was enrolled in pivotal trial REVERSE-HF.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LXRX surged 41.8% to close at $2.75. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals recently reported positive topline results from the Phase 2 proof-of-concept study of its lead candidate LX9211 in painful diabetic neuropathy.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. CNET jumped 40.9% to close at $0.4779.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL jumped 40.1% to close at $3.60. Avadel Pharmaceuticals recently announced its steps to explore every available pathway to accelerate the FDA approval of its lead drug candidate, FT218, before June 2023.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. AGMH gained 39.8% to close at $1.65.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED shares climbed 39.2% to close at $0.4301 on Tuesday after the company announced it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its DABRA 2.0 catheter.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS gained 38.7% to close at $10.50 after dropping 16% on Friday.

IsoPlexis Corporation ISO rose 33.2% to close at $2.85.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA jumped 32.4% to close at $0.9794. Panbela recently announced publication of preclinical data titled: 'Expanded Potential of the Polyamine Analogue SBP-101 (Diethyl Dihydroxyhomospermine) as a Modulator of Polyamine Metabolism and Cancer Therapeutic.'

Cowen Inc. COWN gained 28.7% to close at $30.93.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. FEDU surged 27.2% to close at $15.20.

Carvana Co. CVNA jumped 26.1% to close at $27.58. Needham maintained Carvana with a Buy and lowered the price target from $80 to $31.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. TALS rose 26.1% to close at $2.90. Morgan Stanley downgraded Talaris Therapeutics from Overweight to Equal-Weight and announced an $8 price target.

Local Bounti Corporation LOCL jumped 25.1% to close at $4.04.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. ONEM gained 24.8% to close at $10.34. One Medical was said to consider options after a takeover interest, Bloomberg reported.

Atreca, Inc. BCEL jumped 24.6% to settle at $2.23.

Uxin Limited UXIN climbed 24.3% to close at $0.5593. Uxin recently announced entry into definitive agreements for financing transaction of $100 million in replacement of the previously announced binding term sheet.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. NILE gained 23.1% to close at $0.3420. BitNile Holdings' Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 900,000 shares at an average price of $0.27.

Agenus Inc. AGEN jumped 23% to settle at $2.41. Agenus recently announced expanded data from its Phase 1b study of botensilimab.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC jumped 22.7% to close at $1.03.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. AGE gained 22.6% to close at $0.70. AgeX Therapeutics, during May, posted a Q1 loss of $0.07 per share.

Blue Star Foods Corp. BSFC climbed 21% to close at $1.44.

Symbotic Inc. SYM climbed 20.8% to close at $14.36. Raymond James initiated coverage on Symbotic with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $18.

Midatech Pharma plc MTP surged 20% to settle at $0.66.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RETA jumped 19.9% to close at $36.49.

BioAtla, Inc. BCAB gained 19.7% to settle at $3.52.

Inhibrx, Inc. INBX jumped 19% to close at $13.78. Inhibrx recently reported completion of Phase 1 combination dose escalation for INBRX-105.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. OCFT rose 18.9% to close at $2.20. OneConnect successfully listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. CGTX gained 18.2% to close at $2.66. Cognition Therapeutics recently dosed first patient in the SHIMMER study of lead drug CT1812, an experimental, orally delivered small molecule therapeutic intended to address the underlying biology of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).

BioVie Inc. BIVI gained 18.1% to close at $1.63.

bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE rose 18% to close at $5.05.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. LGHL gained 17.8% to settle at $1.04.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. DYN gained 17.2% to close at $8.44 after the company announced FDA clearance of its Investigational New Drug application for DYNE-251 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP gained 16.4% to close at $7.80.

Precigen, Inc. PGEN gained 14.9% to close at $1.62 after the company agreed to sell its subsidiary Trans Ova Genetics to URUS for $170 million in upfront cash.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD gained 13.2% to close at $0.66.

Athenex, Inc. ATNX surged 12.5% to settle at $0.4870.

Maris-Tech Ltd. MTEK gained 12.1% to close at $1.30 on Tuesday after the company received a purchase order from SpaceIL for the development of a video recording, streaming and image processing solution for the Beresheet 2 Lunar Mission.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. OPAD rose 11.7% to close at $2.48.

NewAge, Inc. NBEV gained 11.6% to close at $0.2605. NewAge, last month, reported a review of strategic alternatives.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. SCPS rose 8.4% to close at $0.4315 after declining over 7% on Friday.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. TYME gained 8.1% to close at $0.2921. Syros Pharmaceuticals has agreed to acquire TYME Technologies, including its pipeline assets and net cash, after accounting for wind-down and transaction expenses currently estimated to be approximately $60 million.

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL jumped 4.2% to close at $2,265.26. Barclays maintained Alphabet with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $3200 to $3000.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA gained 2.6% to settle at $699.20. JP Morgan lowered price target for Tesla from $395 to $385.

Losers Omeros Corporation OMER dipped 33.4% to close at $3.09.

PARTS iD, Inc. ID fell 24.8% to close at $1.12.

RiceBran Technologies RIBT dipped 24.4% to close at $0.4285.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. STAF fell 23.1% to close at $4.75. Staffing 360 Solutions reported a $4 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

Kalera Public Limited Company KAL shares dipped 22.4% to close at $2.80 on Tuesday after tumbling 39% on Friday.

Phoenix Motor Inc. PEV dropped 22.4% to close at $3.61.

Vivakor, Inc. VIVK declined 21.2% to close at $1.60.

Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD fell 20.9% to close at $46.11 after jumping 41% on Friday. Fast Radius, last month, appointed Pat McCusker as President, Interim CFO and John Nanry as COO.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB fell 20.1% to close at $0.8311.

Volcon, Inc. VLCN dipped 20% to close at $1.36. Volcon recently launched an all-electric Volcon Stag utility vehicle.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT dropped 18.8% to settle at $1.12.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH fell 18.6% to close at $0.57.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. DTEA dipped 16.6% to settle at $1.41.

Harte Hanks, Inc. HHS fell 16.1% to close at $10.55. Harte Hanks recently announced an agreement to repurchase preferred shares from Wipro.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. NINE declined 15.5% to settle at $2.23.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS dropped 15.4% to close at $2.41.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. MIRO declined 15.2% to close at $2.80. Miromatrix applauded the FDA for its continued commitment to the field of organ transplant.

Nemaura Medical Inc. NMRD dipped 14.4% to close at $2.20. Nemaura Medical reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Mega Matrix Corp. MTMT declined 12.3% to close at $1.50.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX fell 11.5% to close at $0.5425.

Cryptyde, Inc. TYDE shares fell 10.9% to close at $1.24 after dipping around 32% on Friday.

Aegon N.V. AEG fell 9.4% to close at $4.07.

Austin Gold Corp. AUST shares fell 9.3% to close at $1.65.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA fell 8.8% to close at $0.1934. Allena Pharmaceuticals announced rescheduling of special meeting to approve reverse stock split.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX dropped 8.4% to settle at $5.60.

WPP plc WPP shares fell 8.4% to close at $46.11. WPP recently announced plans to acquire Bower House Digital.

Halliburton Company HAL dropped 8.1% to close at $28.89.

Usio, Inc. USIO fell 6.3% to close at $2.25. Usio's CEO provided a business update today.

Augmedix, Inc. AUGX fell 6.1% to close at $1.86.

