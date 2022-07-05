ñol

Accolade Shares Jump Around 29%, Here's 75 Biggest Movers From Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 5, 2022 4:35 AM | 8 min read

Gainers

  • Omeros Corporation OMER jumped 68.7% to close at $4.64.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS gained 58.3% to settle at $2.85 on Friday.
  • Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD jumped 41.2% to close at $0.8887 after jumping over 37% on Thursday. Fast Radius recently appointed Pat McCusker as President, Interim CFO and John Nanry as COO.
  • Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE jumped 36.5% to close at $3.55.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX shares jumped 36.2% to close at $0.6131 on Friday after dropping 10% on Thursday.
  • Inter & Co, Inc. INTR jumped 31.9% to close at $2.77. Goldman Sachs recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating.
  • Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT jumped 28.9% to close at $0.8676 after declining around 7% on Thursday.
  • Accolade, Inc. ACCD climbed 28.8% to close at $9.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Mega Matrix Corp. MTMT gained 25.7% to close at $1.71.
  • Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH climbed 24.7% to close at $0.7324.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO rose 24.1% to settle at $1.39.
  • Tuniu Corporation TOUR gained 23.8% to close at $1.30.
  • Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT shares gained 23.1% to close at $5.12. Lytus recently announced the closing of initial public offering.
  • Endo International plc ENDP jumped 22.4% to close at $0.5701 after a federal jury in Chicago returned a verdict in favor of the Company in the Opana ER antitrust trial.
  • Belite Bio, Inc BLTE gained 21% to close at $37.69 after Benchmark initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $57 price target.
  • Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited TOP gained 20.7% to settle at $29.80.
  • Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. INDP rose 19.9% to close at $3.13.
  • Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. BWMX jumped 19.3% to close at $10.31.
  • INVO Bioscience, Inc. INVO gained 19% to close at $0.7840.
  • Yatsen Holding Limited YSG jumped 18.1% to close at $1.83.
  • Coupang, Inc. CPNG jumped 18% to close at $15.04 after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform.
  • VerifyMe, Inc. VRME shares rose 17.4% to close at $2.30 after the company announced liquidation of the G3 VRM Acquisition SPAC and initiated a new share repurchase program.
  • Tyra Biosciences, Inc. TYRA jumped 17.2% to settle at $8.38.
  • 2U, Inc. TWOU gained 17% to close at $12.25. Byju's recently reportedly made an offer to acquire the company for $15 per share.
  • Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. GEHI gained 16.8% to close at $0.69.
  • Alvotech ALVO gained 16.3% to close at $9.55. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Alvotech with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $10.
  • FedNat Holding Company FNHC surged 16.1% to settle at $0.36.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BLCM gained 16.1% to close at $1.37.
  • Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited AIH jumped 16% to close at $2.47.
  • BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. BRTX surged 14.8% to close at $3.4195. BioRestorative Therapies recently enrolled first patient in the phase 2 clinical study of its lead drug BRTX-100 in chronic lumbar disc disease (cLDD).
  • Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. MOBQ gained 14.3% to close at $1.60.
  • Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. GAME gained 12.1% to close at $0.9078.
  • Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA jumped 12.1% to close at $0.74.
  • Sonder Holdings Inc. SOND shares surged 11.5% to close at $1.16.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA gained 11% to close at $0.2120. Allena Pharmaceuticals recently announced it has terminated its previously announced at-the-market offering.
  • LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. LITB rose 10.4% to close at $1.06. LightInTheBox recently posted Q1 sales of $93.77 million.
  • Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA rose 10.2% to close at $2.77 after the company executed an agreement to terminate its vadadustat Collaboration and License Agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical. The company will receive a $55 million settlement fee.
  • Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. LRMR gained 9.7% to close at $2.15.
  • Etsy, Inc. ETSY surged 9% to close at $79.81. Evercore ISI Group maintained Etsy with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $130 to $95.
  • ECMOHO Limited MOHO gained 8.8% to close at $0.1787 after dropping over 4% on Thursday.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTC gained 8.6% to close at $1.89.
  • Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM rose 8.6% to settle at $0.4060. Cosmos Holdings reported a strategic R&D partnership with Cloudpharm P.C. to study the human gastrointestinal microbiome and launch related products targeting on obesity and other gut-related disorders.
  • Missfresh Limited MF shares gained 8.4% to close at $0.2764 after declining around 10% on Thursday.
  • Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX gained 6.1% to close at $0.3182.
  • Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. SNCR surged 6.1% to close at $1.22.

 

Losers

  • Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. TALS shares dipped 49% to close at $2.30 on Friday. SVB Leerink downgraded Talaris Therapeutics from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $21 to $7.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. AGRX dropped 45% to close at $0.6404 after the company priced a 26,666,666 share common stock offering at $0.90 per share.
  • Kalera Public Limited Company KAL fell 38.8% to close at $3.61.
  • Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC fell 34.5% to close at $0.5690 after jumping around 73% on Thursday.
  • Akouos, Inc. AKUS dropped 33.7% to close at $3.11.
  • Cryptyde, Inc. TYDE fell 31.5% to close at $1.39.
  • MMTec, Inc. MTC fell 29.7% to close at $0.2072.
  • ioneer Ltd IONR fell 28.6% to close at $12.58.
  • Acutus Medical, Inc. AFIB declined 27.3% to close at $0.8143. Acutus Medical recently announced the commercial launch of its left-heart access products.
  • Brickell Biotech, Inc. BBI fell 22.2% to close at $0.0980. Brickell Biotech announced a 1-for-45 reverse stock split.
  • Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY dropped 21.3% to close at $0.1708.
  • Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. DRMA shares declined 21.1% to close at $0.5130 after jumping around 20% on Thursday.
  • Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC fell 20.3% to close at $0.9250.
  • Kohl's Corporation KSS shares declined 19.6% to close at $28.68 after the company called off discussions to sell its business to Franchise Group Inc.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM dropped 19.5% to close at $0.91.
  • Miromatrix Medical Inc. MIRO fell 18.1% to close at $3.27.
  • Yoshitsu Co., Ltd TKLF dropped 17.8% to close at $1.39.
  • Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX fell 17.4% to close at $6.11.
  • Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. NRGV dropped 17.3% to close at $8.29.
  • Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS fell 16% to settle at $7.57.
  • Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. CLDX fell 15.8% to close at $22.70 after the company presented interim data from its Barzolvolimab Phase 1b study at EAACI 2022.
  • RiceBran Technologies RIBT fell 15.4% to settle at $0.5667.
  • Doma Holdings Inc. DOMA dropped 15.4% to close at $0.8714.
  • Full House Resorts, Inc. FLL fell 14.6% to settle at $5.19.
  • NuCana plc NCNA declined 14.4% to close at $0.6205.
  • Provention Bio, Inc. PRVB dropped 14.3% to close at $3.43. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended its review period by three months for Provention Bio’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for teplizumab in patients with type 1 diabetes.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO fell 13.1% to close at $0.2399.
  • Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. JZXN fell 10.2% to close at $0.7880.
  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB fell 6.3% to close at $1.04 after jumping 77% on Thursday. Revelation Biosciences recently announced completion of dosing for Phase 1b CLEAR clinical study of REVTx-99b for treatment of allergic rhinitis.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. MU fell 3% to close at $53.65. Micron reported upbeat financial results for its third quarter, but issued weak guidance for its fourth quarter.

