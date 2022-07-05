Accolade Shares Jump Around 29%, Here's 75 Biggest Movers From Friday

by

Gainers Omeros Corporation OMER jumped 68.7% to close at $4.64.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS gained 58.3% to settle at $2.85 on Friday.

Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD jumped 41.2% to close at $0.8887 after jumping over 37% on Thursday. Fast Radius recently appointed Pat McCusker as President, Interim CFO and John Nanry as COO.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE jumped 36.5% to close at $3.55.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX shares jumped 36.2% to close at $0.6131 on Friday after dropping 10% on Thursday.

Inter & Co, Inc. INTR jumped 31.9% to close at $2.77. Goldman Sachs recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating.

Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT jumped 28.9% to close at $0.8676 after declining around 7% on Thursday.

Accolade, Inc. ACCD climbed 28.8% to close at $9.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Mega Matrix Corp. MTMT gained 25.7% to close at $1.71.

Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH climbed 24.7% to close at $0.7324.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO rose 24.1% to settle at $1.39.

Tuniu Corporation TOUR gained 23.8% to close at $1.30.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT shares gained 23.1% to close at $5.12. Lytus recently announced the closing of initial public offering.

Endo International plc ENDP jumped 22.4% to close at $0.5701 after a federal jury in Chicago returned a verdict in favor of the Company in the Opana ER antitrust trial.

Belite Bio, Inc BLTE gained 21% to close at $37.69 after Benchmark initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $57 price target.

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited TOP gained 20.7% to settle at $29.80.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. INDP rose 19.9% to close at $3.13.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. BWMX jumped 19.3% to close at $10.31.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. INVO gained 19% to close at $0.7840.

Yatsen Holding Limited YSG jumped 18.1% to close at $1.83.

Coupang, Inc. CPNG jumped 18% to close at $15.04 after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform.

VerifyMe, Inc. VRME shares rose 17.4% to close at $2.30 after the company announced liquidation of the G3 VRM Acquisition SPAC and initiated a new share repurchase program.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. TYRA jumped 17.2% to settle at $8.38.

2U, Inc. TWOU gained 17% to close at $12.25. Byju's recently reportedly made an offer to acquire the company for $15 per share.

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. GEHI gained 16.8% to close at $0.69.

Alvotech ALVO gained 16.3% to close at $9.55. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Alvotech with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $10.

FedNat Holding Company FNHC surged 16.1% to settle at $0.36.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BLCM gained 16.1% to close at $1.37.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited AIH jumped 16% to close at $2.47.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. BRTX surged 14.8% to close at $3.4195. BioRestorative Therapies recently enrolled first patient in the phase 2 clinical study of its lead drug BRTX-100 in chronic lumbar disc disease (cLDD).

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. MOBQ gained 14.3% to close at $1.60.

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. GAME gained 12.1% to close at $0.9078.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA jumped 12.1% to close at $0.74.

Sonder Holdings Inc. SOND shares surged 11.5% to close at $1.16.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA gained 11% to close at $0.2120. Allena Pharmaceuticals recently announced it has terminated its previously announced at-the-market offering.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. LITB rose 10.4% to close at $1.06. LightInTheBox recently posted Q1 sales of $93.77 million.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA rose 10.2% to close at $2.77 after the company executed an agreement to terminate its vadadustat Collaboration and License Agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical. The company will receive a $55 million settlement fee.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. LRMR gained 9.7% to close at $2.15.

Etsy, Inc. ETSY surged 9% to close at $79.81. Evercore ISI Group maintained Etsy with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $130 to $95.

ECMOHO Limited MOHO gained 8.8% to close at $0.1787 after dropping over 4% on Thursday.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTC gained 8.6% to close at $1.89.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM rose 8.6% to settle at $0.4060. Cosmos Holdings reported a strategic R&D partnership with Cloudpharm P.C. to study the human gastrointestinal microbiome and launch related products targeting on obesity and other gut-related disorders.

Missfresh Limited MF shares gained 8.4% to close at $0.2764 after declining around 10% on Thursday.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX gained 6.1% to close at $0.3182.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. SNCR surged 6.1% to close at $1.22. Losers Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. TALS shares dipped 49% to close at $2.30 on Friday. SVB Leerink downgraded Talaris Therapeutics from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $21 to $7.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. AGRX dropped 45% to close at $0.6404 after the company priced a 26,666,666 share common stock offering at $0.90 per share.

Kalera Public Limited Company KAL fell 38.8% to close at $3.61.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC fell 34.5% to close at $0.5690 after jumping around 73% on Thursday.

Akouos, Inc. AKUS dropped 33.7% to close at $3.11.

Cryptyde, Inc. TYDE fell 31.5% to close at $1.39.

MMTec, Inc. MTC fell 29.7% to close at $0.2072.

ioneer Ltd IONR fell 28.6% to close at $12.58.

Acutus Medical, Inc. AFIB declined 27.3% to close at $0.8143. Acutus Medical recently announced the commercial launch of its left-heart access products.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. BBI fell 22.2% to close at $0.0980. Brickell Biotech announced a 1-for-45 reverse stock split.

Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY dropped 21.3% to close at $0.1708.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. DRMA shares declined 21.1% to close at $0.5130 after jumping around 20% on Thursday.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC fell 20.3% to close at $0.9250.

Kohl's Corporation KSS shares declined 19.6% to close at $28.68 after the company called off discussions to sell its business to Franchise Group Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM dropped 19.5% to close at $0.91.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. MIRO fell 18.1% to close at $3.27.

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd TKLF dropped 17.8% to close at $1.39.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX fell 17.4% to close at $6.11.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. NRGV dropped 17.3% to close at $8.29.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS fell 16% to settle at $7.57.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. CLDX fell 15.8% to close at $22.70 after the company presented interim data from its Barzolvolimab Phase 1b study at EAACI 2022.

RiceBran Technologies RIBT fell 15.4% to settle at $0.5667.

Doma Holdings Inc. DOMA dropped 15.4% to close at $0.8714.

Full House Resorts, Inc. FLL fell 14.6% to settle at $5.19.

NuCana plc NCNA declined 14.4% to close at $0.6205.

Provention Bio, Inc. PRVB dropped 14.3% to close at $3.43. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended its review period by three months for Provention Bio's Biologics License Application (BLA) for teplizumab in patients with type 1 diabetes.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO fell 13.1% to close at $0.2399.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. JZXN fell 10.2% to close at $0.7880.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB fell 6.3% to close at $1.04 after jumping 77% on Thursday. Revelation Biosciences recently announced completion of dosing for Phase 1b CLEAR clinical study of REVTx-99b for treatment of allergic rhinitis.

Micron Technology, Inc. MU fell 3% to close at $53.65. Micron reported upbeat financial results for its third quarter, but issued weak guidance for its fourth quarter.

