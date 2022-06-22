67 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. CNVY shares jumped 138.4% to close at $10.30 as the company agreed to be taken private by TPG Capital.
- Valneva SE VALN gained 93.1% to close at $26.48. Pfizer will invest €90.5 million ($95 million) for an 8.1% stake in Valneva, as the companies updated the terms of agreement for Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15.
- Revlon, Inc. REV climbed 62.5% to close at $6.06. Revlon shares jumped 91% on Friday following a report suggesting Reliance Industries is considering buying out the company, which recently filed for bankruptcy.
- Great Panther Mining Limited GPL surged 51.8% to close at $0.1518.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD climbed 45.5% to close at $0.96. G Medical Innovations Holdings announced receipt of Nasdaq minimum bid price notification.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS jumped 39% to close at $1.64. Clovis Oncology announced a presentation detailing initial Phase 1 data from Phase 1/2 LuMIERE clinical study of FAP-2286 labeled with lutetium-177 (177Lu-FAP-2286).
- CEA Industries Inc. CEAD gained 38.2% to close at $1.41 after the company's subsidiary, Surna Cultivation Technologies, announced it secured a letter of intent from Greene Brothers Farm for a potential $10 million in revenues.
- GreenBox POS GBOX jumped 36.4% to settle at $1.50.
- Innate Pharma S.A. IPHA gained 34% to close at $2.68.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. UAVS jumped 33.4% to close at $0.7707 after the company announced European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued a Design Verification Report establishing the eBee X meets Ground Risk Class M2 mitigation qualifications.
- Romeo Power, Inc. RMO gained 30.8% to close at $0.59.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO rose 30% to close at $1.69. Mereo BioPharma shares also gained on Friday following reports suggesting AstraZeneca is weighing a bid for Mereo BioPharma.
- IMV Inc. IMV gained 29% to close at $0.7250.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. TRHC surged 27.7% to close at $3.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare agreed to sell its PrescribeWellness business to Transaction Data Systems.
- MacroGenics, Inc. MGNX jumped 25.2% to close at $2.88.
- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI gained 24.4% to close at $1.12 after the company announced a $2 million buyback program.
- Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM climbed 23.9% to close at $0.5637 after declining around 27% on Friday.
- Boxed, Inc. BOXD rose 23.8% to close at $1.61.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. SRNE climbed 23.8% to close at $2.08.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP rose 22.7% to settle at $0.4912. Kiromic BioPharma announced a strategic pipeline shift to prioritize its allogeneic, non-engineered off-the-shelf product candidate, Deltacel/KB-GDT.
- Hallador Energy Company HNRG gained 22% to close at $7.38.
- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. GRCL gained 21.3% to close at $5.13. Gracell Biotechnologies recently announced the updated clinical data on GC012F, an autologous CAR-T therapeutic candidate dual-targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and CD19, for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAT rose 20.7% to close at 7.57.
- BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY shares jumped 20.2% to close at $2.44. BlackSky won a 5-year joint Artificial Intelligence Center contract for AI data readiness.
- Lexaria Bioscience Corp. LEXX climbed 18.9% to close at $2.77 as the company signed manufacturing and license agreements with BevNology.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust BPT jumped 18.2% to close at $22.45.
- Q&K International Group Limited QK jumped 18.1% to close at $1.89.
- Argo Blockchain plc ARBK jumped 18.1% to close at $4.44.
- PermRock Royalty Trust PRT gained 17.3% to close at $8.26.
- Grab Holdings Limited GRAB climbed 17.2% to close at $2.73.
- Phoenix New Media Limited FENG gained 14% to close at $5.31.
- Paya Holdings Inc. PAYA jumped 12.3% to close at $6.03.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN gained 12.2% to close at $57.49.
- Nu Holdings Ltd. NU surged 11.2% to close at $3.86.
- Chewy, Inc. CHWY gained 11% to close at $31.85 after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $30 to $35.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN surged 10.8% to close at $29.07.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI rose 10.1% to close at $3.28.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT rose 9.5% to close at $5.09.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA jumped 9.2% to close at $7.22.
- Autoliv, Inc. ALV rose 9.2% to close at $75.42. Autoliv reiterated its full-year 2022 indications.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE rose 7.9% to settle at $22.97. Spirit Airlines’ board announced they will review revised proposal from JetBlue Airways Corporation.
- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. GREE surged 7% to close at $3.3050.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL rose 6.2% to close at $0.6756. RedHill Biopharma is expected to report its first quarter 2022 financial results and operational highlights on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX shares rose 6.1% to close at $0.2863 after declining 7% on Friday.
Losers
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT shares dipped 46.5% to close at $0.6204 on Tuesday. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology reported a proposed underwritten public offering of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. NMTR dropped 43.6% to close at $0.29 after the company announced an interim analysis of its Phase 3 study of Larazotide for celiac disease does not support trial continuation.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD shares fell 33.3% to close at $13.01. A panel of the FDA's outside experts voted 9-3 that Acadia Pharmaceuticals’ pimavanserin doesn't appear to be effective at treating patients with Alzheimer's-related psychosis.
- Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV fell 31.5% to close at $6.85 after jumping 68% on Friday.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. GRNQ dropped 27.8% to close at $0.2035.
- 4D pharma plc LBPS dropped 26.4% to close at $1.76.
- Mannatech, Incorporated MTEX declined 24.3% to settle at $16.55.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. ACER fell 21% to close at $1.39. The FDA issued a Complete Response Letter regarding the marketing application for Acer Therapeutics and its collaboration partner, Relief Therapeutics Holding SA's ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate), for urea cycle disorders (UCDs).
- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ELMS fell 20.6% to close at $0.2897 after surging 29% on Friday. Electric Last Mile recently anounced plans to filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. AVAH dropped 17.5% to close at $2.22 after Stephens & Co downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered its price target from $5.5 to $3.5.
- RxSight, Inc. RXST declined 16.4% to close at $11.96.
- Satellogic Inc. SATL fell 15.7% to close at $4.25.
- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. VINE declined 15.7% to close at $2.20.
- DaVita Inc. DVA dropped 15% to close at $76.05. Supreme Court ruled against DaVita in dialysis coverage case, Bloomberg reported.
- Dakota Gold Corp. DC fell 14.7% to close at $3.75.
- NextNav Inc. NN dipped 14.2% to close at $2.35.
- The ODP Corporation ODP fell 13.6% to close at $30.25. ODP completed realignment of operating business entities to better serve customers.
- Neonode Inc. NEON fell 12.5% to close at $5.59.
- Zedge, Inc. ZDGE fell 12% to close at $3.52.
- Amedisys, Inc. AMED fell 11.5% to close at $107.42 as several analysts lowered their price targets on the stock.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK dipped 10.2% to close at $4.84. Scholar Rock recently announced a $205 million registered direct offering.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV fell 9.8% to close at $2.85.
- SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN fell 6.3% to close at $3.75 after jumping around 50% on Friday.
