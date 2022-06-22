67 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by

Gainers Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. CNVY shares jumped 138.4% to close at $10.30 as the company agreed to be taken private by TPG Capital.

shares jumped 138.4% to close at $10.30 as the company agreed to be taken private by TPG Capital. Valneva SE VALN gained 93.1% to close at $26.48. Pfizer will invest €90.5 million ($95 million) for an 8.1% stake in Valneva, as the companies updated the terms of agreement for Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15.

gained 93.1% to close at $26.48. Pfizer will invest €90.5 million ($95 million) for an 8.1% stake in Valneva, as the companies updated the terms of agreement for Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15. Revlon, Inc. REV climbed 62.5% to close at $6.06. Revlon shares jumped 91% on Friday following a report suggesting Reliance Industries is considering buying out the company, which recently filed for bankruptcy.

climbed 62.5% to close at $6.06. Revlon shares jumped 91% on Friday following a report suggesting Reliance Industries is considering buying out the company, which recently filed for bankruptcy. Great Panther Mining Limited GPL surged 51.8% to close at $0.1518.

surged 51.8% to close at $0.1518. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD climbed 45.5% to close at $0.96. G Medical Innovations Holdings announced receipt of Nasdaq minimum bid price notification.

climbed 45.5% to close at $0.96. G Medical Innovations Holdings announced receipt of Nasdaq minimum bid price notification. Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS jumped 39% to close at $1.64. Clovis Oncology announced a presentation detailing initial Phase 1 data from Phase 1/2 LuMIERE clinical study of FAP-2286 labeled with lutetium-177 (177Lu-FAP-2286).

jumped 39% to close at $1.64. Clovis Oncology announced a presentation detailing initial Phase 1 data from Phase 1/2 LuMIERE clinical study of FAP-2286 labeled with lutetium-177 (177Lu-FAP-2286). CEA Industries Inc. CEAD gained 38.2% to close at $1.41 after the company's subsidiary, Surna Cultivation Technologies, announced it secured a letter of intent from Greene Brothers Farm for a potential $10 million in revenues.

gained 38.2% to close at $1.41 after the company's subsidiary, Surna Cultivation Technologies, announced it secured a letter of intent from Greene Brothers Farm for a potential $10 million in revenues. GreenBox POS GBOX jumped 36.4% to settle at $1.50.

jumped 36.4% to settle at $1.50. Innate Pharma S.A. IPHA gained 34% to close at $2.68.

gained 34% to close at $2.68. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. UAVS jumped 33.4% to close at $0.7707 after the company announced European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued a Design Verification Report establishing the eBee X meets Ground Risk Class M2 mitigation qualifications.

jumped 33.4% to close at $0.7707 after the company announced European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued a Design Verification Report establishing the eBee X meets Ground Risk Class M2 mitigation qualifications. Romeo Power, Inc. RMO gained 30.8% to close at $0.59.

gained 30.8% to close at $0.59. Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO rose 30% to close at $1.69. Mereo BioPharma shares also gained on Friday following reports suggesting AstraZeneca is weighing a bid for Mereo BioPharma.

rose 30% to close at $1.69. Mereo BioPharma shares also gained on Friday following reports suggesting AstraZeneca is weighing a bid for Mereo BioPharma. IMV Inc. IMV gained 29% to close at $0.7250.

gained 29% to close at $0.7250. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. TRHC surged 27.7% to close at $3.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare agreed to sell its PrescribeWellness business to Transaction Data Systems.

surged 27.7% to close at $3.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare agreed to sell its PrescribeWellness business to Transaction Data Systems. MacroGenics, Inc. MGNX jumped 25.2% to close at $2.88.

jumped 25.2% to close at $2.88. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI gained 24.4% to close at $1.12 after the company announced a $2 million buyback program.

gained 24.4% to close at $1.12 after the company announced a $2 million buyback program. Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM climbed 23.9% to close at $0.5637 after declining around 27% on Friday.

climbed 23.9% to close at $0.5637 after declining around 27% on Friday. Boxed, Inc. BOXD rose 23.8% to close at $1.61 .

rose 23.8% to close at $1.61 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. SRNE climbed 23.8% to close at $2.08.

climbed 23.8% to close at $2.08. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP rose 22.7% to settle at $0.4912. Kiromic BioPharma announced a strategic pipeline shift to prioritize its allogeneic, non-engineered off-the-shelf product candidate, Deltacel/KB-GDT.

rose 22.7% to settle at $0.4912. Kiromic BioPharma announced a strategic pipeline shift to prioritize its allogeneic, non-engineered off-the-shelf product candidate, Deltacel/KB-GDT. Hallador Energy Company HNRG gained 22% to close at $7.38.

gained 22% to close at $7.38. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. GRCL gained 21.3% to close at $5.13. Gracell Biotechnologies recently announced the updated clinical data on GC012F, an autologous CAR-T therapeutic candidate dual-targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and CD19, for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).

gained 21.3% to close at $5.13. Gracell Biotechnologies recently announced the updated clinical data on GC012F, an autologous CAR-T therapeutic candidate dual-targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and CD19, for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAT rose 20.7% to close at 7.57.

rose 20.7% to close at 7.57. BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY shares jumped 20.2% to close at $2.44. BlackSky won a 5-year joint Artificial Intelligence Center contract for AI data readiness.

shares jumped 20.2% to close at $2.44. BlackSky won a 5-year joint Artificial Intelligence Center contract for AI data readiness. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. LEXX climbed 18.9% to close at $2.77 as the company signed manufacturing and license agreements with BevNology.

climbed 18.9% to close at $2.77 as the company signed manufacturing and license agreements with BevNology. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust BPT jumped 18.2% to close at $22.45.

jumped 18.2% to close at $22.45. Q&K International Group Limited QK jumped 18.1% to close at $1.89.

jumped 18.1% to close at $1.89. Argo Blockchain plc ARBK jumped 18.1% to close at $4.44 .

jumped 18.1% to close at $4.44 PermRock Royalty Trust PRT gained 17.3% to close at $8.26.

gained 17.3% to close at $8.26. Grab Holdings Limited GRAB climbed 17.2% to close at $2.73.

climbed 17.2% to close at $2.73. Phoenix New Media Limited FENG gained 14% to close at $5.31 .

gained 14% to close at $5.31 Paya Holdings Inc. PAYA jumped 12.3% to close at $6.03.

jumped 12.3% to close at $6.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN gained 12.2% to close at $57.49.

gained 12.2% to close at $57.49. Nu Holdings Ltd. NU surged 11.2% to close at $3.86.

surged 11.2% to close at $3.86. Chewy, Inc. CHWY gained 11% to close at $31.85 after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $30 to $35.

gained 11% to close at $31.85 after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $30 to $35. Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN surged 10.8% to close at $29.07 .

surged 10.8% to close at $29.07 CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI rose 10.1% to close at $3.28.

rose 10.1% to close at $3.28. Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT rose 9.5% to close at $5.09.

rose 9.5% to close at $5.09. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA jumped 9.2% to close at $7.22.

jumped 9.2% to close at $7.22. Autoliv, Inc. ALV rose 9.2% to close at $75.42. Autoliv reiterated its full-year 2022 indications.

rose 9.2% to close at $75.42. Autoliv reiterated its full-year 2022 indications. Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE rose 7.9% to settle at $22.97. Spirit Airlines’ board announced they will review revised proposal from JetBlue Airways Corporation.

rose 7.9% to settle at $22.97. Spirit Airlines’ board announced they will review revised proposal from JetBlue Airways Corporation. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. GREE surged 7% to close at $3.3050.

surged 7% to close at $3.3050. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL rose 6.2% to close at $0.6756. RedHill Biopharma is expected to report its first quarter 2022 financial results and operational highlights on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

rose 6.2% to close at $0.6756. RedHill Biopharma is expected to report its first quarter 2022 financial results and operational highlights on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX shares rose 6.1% to close at $0.2863 after declining 7% on Friday. Losers Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT shares dipped 46.5% to close at $0.6204 on Tuesday. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology reported a proposed underwritten public offering of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares.

shares dipped 46.5% to close at $0.6204 on Tuesday. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology reported a proposed underwritten public offering of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. NMTR dropped 43.6% to close at $0.29 after the company announced an interim analysis of its Phase 3 study of Larazotide for celiac disease does not support trial continuation.

dropped 43.6% to close at $0.29 after the company announced an interim analysis of its Phase 3 study of Larazotide for celiac disease does not support trial continuation. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD shares fell 33.3% to close at $13.01. A panel of the FDA's outside experts voted 9-3 that Acadia Pharmaceuticals’ pimavanserin doesn't appear to be effective at treating patients with Alzheimer's-related psychosis.

shares fell 33.3% to close at $13.01. A panel of the FDA's outside experts voted 9-3 that Acadia Pharmaceuticals’ pimavanserin doesn't appear to be effective at treating patients with Alzheimer's-related psychosis. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV fell 31.5% to close at $6.85 after jumping 68% on Friday.

fell 31.5% to close at $6.85 after jumping 68% on Friday. Greenpro Capital Corp. GRNQ dropped 27.8% to close at $0.2035.

dropped 27.8% to close at $0.2035. 4D pharma plc LBPS dropped 26.4% to close at $1.76.

dropped 26.4% to close at $1.76. Mannatech, Incorporated MTEX declined 24.3% to settle at $16.55.

declined 24.3% to settle at $16.55. Acer Therapeutics Inc. ACER fell 21% to close at $1.39. The FDA issued a Complete Response Letter regarding the marketing application for Acer Therapeutics and its collaboration partner, Relief Therapeutics Holding SA's ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate), for urea cycle disorders (UCDs).

fell 21% to close at $1.39. The FDA issued a Complete Response Letter regarding the marketing application for Acer Therapeutics and its collaboration partner, Relief Therapeutics Holding SA's ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate), for urea cycle disorders (UCDs). Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ELMS fell 20.6% to close at $0.2897 after surging 29% on Friday. Electric Last Mile recently anounced plans to filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

fell 20.6% to close at $0.2897 after surging 29% on Friday. Electric Last Mile recently anounced plans to filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. AVAH dropped 17.5% to close at $2.22 after Stephens & Co downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered its price target from $5.5 to $3.5.

dropped 17.5% to close at $2.22 after Stephens & Co downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered its price target from $5.5 to $3.5. RxSight, Inc. RXST declined 16.4% to close at $11.96.

declined 16.4% to close at $11.96. Satellogic Inc. SATL fell 15.7% to close at $4.25 .

fell 15.7% to close at $4.25 Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. VINE declined 15.7% to close at $2.20.

declined 15.7% to close at $2.20. DaVita Inc. DVA dropped 15% to close at $76.05. Supreme Court ruled against DaVita in dialysis coverage case, Bloomberg reported.

dropped 15% to close at $76.05. Supreme Court ruled against DaVita in dialysis coverage case, Bloomberg reported. Dakota Gold Corp. DC fell 14.7% to close at $3.75.

NextNav Inc. NN dipped 14.2% to close at $2.35.

dipped 14.2% to close at $2.35. The ODP Corporation ODP fell 13.6% to close at $30.25. ODP completed realignment of operating business entities to better serve customers.

fell 13.6% to close at $30.25. ODP completed realignment of operating business entities to better serve customers. Neonode Inc. NEON fell 12.5% to close at $5.59.

fell 12.5% to close at $5.59. Zedge, Inc. ZDGE fell 12% to close at $3.52.

fell 12% to close at $3.52. Amedisys, Inc. AMED fell 11.5% to close at $107.42 as several analysts lowered their price targets on the stock.

fell 11.5% to close at $107.42 as several analysts lowered their price targets on the stock. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK dipped 10.2% to close at $4.84. Scholar Rock recently announced a $205 million registered direct offering.

dipped 10.2% to close at $4.84. Scholar Rock recently announced a $205 million registered direct offering. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV fell 9.8% to close at $2.85.

fell 9.8% to close at $2.85. SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN fell 6.3% to close at $3.75 after jumping around 50% on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.