70 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL shares climbed 133.6% to close at $2.50 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 68% on Thursday after announcing new FDA request for experimental narcolepsy drug.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ONCT jumped 88.1% to settle at $1.54. Oncternal Therapeutics presented updated interim data for zilovertamab in combination with ibrutinib at ASCO 2022.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA climbed 41.9% to close at $13.68. European Union has agreed to buy Bavarian Nordic's Imvanex, Tecoviriat from Siga in the US.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR rose 39.3% to close at $2.87 after Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and an $8 price target.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP gained 38.4% to close at $0.5480. Imperial Petroleum announced agreement to acquire two Suezmax tankers for $46.8 million.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE surged 34.8% to close at $14.99.

Merus N.V. MRUS jumped 32.6% to close at $18.53. Merus announced the publication of abstract of Zenocutuzumab in NRG1-fusion (NRG1+) cancer at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Farfetch Limited FTCH jumped 26.7% to close at $9.73 following Q1 results.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ARCT surged 25.7% to close at $20.88.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. GROM jumped 25.5% to settle at $0.7530.

Icosavax, Inc. ICVX gained 25.4% to close at $10.23. Icosavax recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.60 per share.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB jumped 25.1% to close at $10.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX gained 24.6% to close at $6.38. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics recently dosed first patient in the Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating sonelokimab, for patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INFI gained 24.4% to close at $0.75.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. INKT gained 22.8% to close at $1.67. MiNK Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.23 per share.

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN surged 21.3% to close at $7.91.

Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD gained 21.1% to settle at $4.60.

111, Inc. YI gained 20.8% to close at $1.92.

Ontrak, Inc. OTRK gained 20.6% to close at $1.93.

Arcellx, Inc. ACLX rose 20.6% to close at $11.55.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ENOB jumped 20.5% to close at $5.35. The co-founder of Enochian Biosciences was arrested Wednesday following a two-year investigation into a man who was kidnapped and found dead in January 2018.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited SGHC gained 19.7% to settle at $7.22.

Rent the Runway, Inc. RENT jumped 19.6% to close at $4.40.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. VVOS rose 19.1% to settle at $1.87. Vivos Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.26 per share.

Zymergen Inc. ZY jumped 19% to close at $1.38.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. KAVL gained 18.8% to close at $1.1350.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. CARV surged 18.5% to close at $11.58.

Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR jumped 18.5% to settle at $4.10.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. TRHC surged 18.4% to close at $3.86.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC gained 18% to settle at $14.43.

Express, Inc. EXPR surged 17.7% to close at $3.00. Express recently reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and raised its FY22 guidance.

Amyris, Inc. AMRS jumped 17.6% to close at $2.67.

Novavax, Inc. NVAX gained 17.5% to settle at $55.29. B of A Securities recently initiated coverage on the stock with an Underperform rating.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE climbed 17.1% to close at $5.88 after gaining over 7% on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals recently announced topline results from its Phase 3 THRIVE-AA1 trial of CTP-543 in adult patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata (AA).

Renalytix Plc RNLX gained 17% to close at $4.19.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PMVP shares gained 16.1% to close at $15.33. PMV Pharmaceuticals announced initial PC14586 Phase 1 clinical data to be presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting June 7.

Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA gained 16.1% to close at $3.76.

Karooooo Ltd. KARO rose 14.9% to close at $28.95.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN gained 14.8% to close at $7.49.

Adicet Bio, Inc. ACET rose 14.5% to close at $11.75 after reporting positive clinical update from ADI-001 Phase 1 Trial in relapsed/refractory Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. OMGA rose 14% to settle at $2.53.

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL climbed 12.9% to close at $49.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA gained 12.5% to close at $425.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY22 net sales guidance.

Solo Brands, Inc. DTC shares gained 8.3% to close at $4.94. Solo Brands recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results. Losers Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG shares dipped 63.6% to close at $0.6632 on Friday after the company announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,620,000 units at $1.05 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one Class A warrant to purchase one common share.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA shares dipped 53.6% to close at $7.02 after the company reported results from its C-144-01 clinical study in patients with advanced melanoma. Piper Sandler and Chardan Capital lowered their price targets on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. SWTX fell 40.5% to close at $18.36 after the company announced initial clinical data from the Phase 1/2 study evaluating nirogacestat.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB dropped 38.5% to close at $1.68 after the company announced upsized bought deal financing of $150 million.

MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR dropped 32.3% to close at $1.74.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. MRTX fell 31.9% to close at $39.81. Mirati Therapeutics reported positive results from the registration-enabling Phase 2 cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study evaluating adagrasib 600 mg BID in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring the KRASG12C mutation who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI dipped 28.9% to settle at $0.37. Casi Pharmaceuticals announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split effective June 1.

I-Mab IMAB fell 26.9% to close at $8.27 as the company reported preliminary data of its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT04322006) with uliledlimab, a differentiated CD73 antibody, and its global clinical development plan.

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. TPST dipped 26.7% to close at $2.83.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA fell 26.3% to close at $2.50.

Mesa Royalty Trust MTR dipped 26.3% to close at $17.50.

Instil Bio, Inc. TIL dropped 24.3% to close at $6.00 as the company reported the IND clearance of first CoStAR-TIL program, ITIL-306, designed to enhance activity in the tumor microenvironment.

Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY dipped 22.3% to settle at $0.5441.

Bright Green Corporation BGXX fell 21.7% to close at $6.18.

Bon Natural Life Limited BON fell 20.8% to settle at $3.77.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC dipped 18.7% to close at $0.2582. The Very Good Food Company recently announced it increased retail distribution across Canada with Loblaw Companies.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. UTSI fell 18.3% to close at $0.6128.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT dropped 16.7% to close at $5.00.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA declined 16.3% to settle at $0.0620. Genocea Biosciences recently announced it is winding down operations and delisting from NASDAQ.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. GHSI dropped 15.3% to close at $0.1727. Guardion Health Sciences recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.07 per share.

Creatd, Inc. CRTD fell 14.1% to close at $1.10.

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC fell 13.8% to close at $2.87. SciSparc announced pricing of $10 million private placement priced at-the-market.

Big Lots, Inc. BIG declined 12.1% to close at $26.94 after the company reported Q1 EPS results down from last year and worse-than-expected sales results.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP dropped 11.7% to close at $0.7681.

Citi Trends, Inc. CTRN dropped 11.4% to close at $29.76. Citi Trends recently reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.

Workday, Inc. WDAY fell 5.6% to close at $158.79 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

