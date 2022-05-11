52 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

by

Gainers Trecora Resources TREC shares jumped 26.6% to $9.56 as the company agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Balmoral Funds at $9.81 per share in cash or an enterprise value of $247 million.

Exicure, Inc. XCUR rose 22.3% to $0.13 after the company reported a $5 million raise in private placement transaction priced at market premium.

Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL shares jumped 20.7% to $3.7664 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Endeavour Silver Corp. EXK surged 20% to $3.7291 following upbeat quarterly results.

Ferroglobe PLC GSM gained 18.4% to $7.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH surged 16.4% to $48.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

H&R Block, Inc. HRB gained 16% to $27.55 as the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY22 sales guidance.

Callaway Golf Company ELY jumped 15.9% to $20.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.

Omeros Corporation OMER jumped 15.8% to $3.15 following strong Q1 results.

TORM plc TRMD surged 14.7% to $11.20.

INNOVATE Corp. VATE gained 14.7% to $2.65. Innovate recently posted Q1 loss of $0.18 per share.

Borr Drilling Limited BORR rose 12.8% to $4.4650.

Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK gained 12.6% to $1.6102. Embark Technology posted a Q1 loss of $0.04 per share.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RPHM surged 12.5% to $2.70 after the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. DV jumped 11.3% to $20.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA rose 11% to $3.24 after declining 13% on Tuesday.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD gained 11% to $2.6650. Diebold Nixdorf recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 results and cut FY22 guidance.

Desktop Metal, Inc. DM rose 10.9% to $1.4750. Desktop Metal priced its $100 million convertible senior notes offering.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ORGO gained 10.5% to $6.11 following Q1 results.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT jumped 10% to $2.43. Assertio posted Q1 sales of $35.5 million, up 37% Y/Y, surpassing the consensus of $33.06 million.

Electronic Arts Inc. EA gained 10% to $122.68 after the company reported Q4 financial results and issued FY23 guidance.

Switch, Inc. SWCH rose 9% to $33.51 after the company announced it will be taken private by DigitalBridge Investment Management and IFM in an $11 billion transaction.

PLBY Group, Inc. PLBY rose 8.8% to $8.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Zai Lab Limited ZLAB rose 8.3% to $28.42 following better-than-expected quarterly results.

Veru Inc. VERU rose 8.3% to $8.44. In a Pre-EUA meeting, FDA said Veru should submit a request for FDA emergency use authorization for sabizabulin in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Li Auto Inc. LI rose 6.9% to $21.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation ELBM shares rose 6.1% to $3.9450 after the company issued an an Update on its Cobalt-Copper Mineral Project in Idaho.

Losers

Losers View, Inc. VIEW shares dipped 55.3% to $0.6075 after the company in a 10-Q filing said it does not currently have adequate financial resources to fund its forecasted operating costs and will look to raise capital.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ITP fell 38.1% to $0.1980 after the company reported Q1 sales results were lower year over year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. KRNT shares dipped 32.6% to $38.01 after the company reported downbeat Q1 sales.

Unity Software Inc. U fell 30.7% to $33.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO fell 30.4% to $1.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. ITOS dipped 29.8% to $17.99.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. RCUS fell 27.3% to $17.49. Arcus Biosciences recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.96 per share.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 22.5% to $56.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation ATLC dropped 21.5% to $31.71 following Q1 results.

Fiverr International Ltd. FVRR dipped 20.6% to $32.47 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

Avinger, Inc. AVGR fell 19.2% to $1.8792 following weak quarterly sales.

BRP Group, Inc. BRP dropped 17.7% to $19.19 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.

GrowGeneration Corp. GRWG fell 16.6% to $4.1450 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and cut FY22 sales guidance to below analyst estimates.

BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE fell 14.8% to $122.44. BeiGene recently posted a Q1 loss of $4.24 per share.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. ICHR declined 14.4% to $24.96 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. SENS fell 13.1% to $1.0775 after reporting Q1 results.

Vaxxinity, Inc. VAXX declined 12.2% to $4.99. Vaxxinity recently posted Q1 loss of $0.15 per share.

Redwire Corporation RDW fell 12.2% to $4.38.

Neuronetics, Inc. STIM dropped 11.4% to $2.0901. Neuronetics said it has filed Federal suit against Brainsway for 'misleading psychiatrists, patients.'

Novavax, Inc. NVAX fell 9.9% to $48.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Evaxion Biotech A/S EVAX shares fell 9.8% to $2.03.

Evotec SE EVO fell 9% to $11.43. Evotec recently announced it extended and expanded its partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb in targeted protein degradation.

The Wendy's Company WEN dropped 8.8% to $16.51 as the company reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6.2% year-on-year to $488.6 million, missing the consensus of $497.1 million.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX fell 8.1% to $5.15. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc CSSE agreed to acquire entertainment company Redbox Entertainment. The acquisition is expected tocreate an independent, integrated direct-to-consumer media platform delivering premium entertainment.

Allbirds, Inc. BIRD shares fell 7.5% to $4.18 after the company Q1 earnings results.

