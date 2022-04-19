68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) shares surged 82.5% to close at $7.10 on Monday after the company announced a multi-year contract with Verizon to provide 5G core network functions.
- Enservco Corporation (NASDAQ: ENSV) climbed 38% to settle at $3.63 on Monday. Enservco delayed filing of Form 10-K to restate 2021 Form 10-Qs to account for company's utilization of deferred tax liabilities.
- Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) gained 30.8% to close at $1.91 on above-average volume.
- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: NTUS) rose 28.6% to close at $33.51 after the company announced it will be acquired by ArchiMed Group for $33.50 per share in cash.
- BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NILE) climbed 28.6% to close at $0.7070 following a 5% decline on Thursday.
- Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) jumped 21.5% to settle at $2.54 after the company announced a strategic partnership agreement with IP Dream. The company received a $1.3 million purchase order for 50 units of its Utilus smart pole as IP Dream's initial order.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) gained 20.7% to close at $1.05 after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) gained 20% to close at $1.50.
- IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) gained 19.2% to settle at $1.24.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) surged 18.6% to close at $0.3520.
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) gained 18.6% to settle at $5.99.
- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE: ITP) rose 18.5% to close at $0.25. IT Tech Packaging, last month, reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 38.7% year-on-year, to $45.1 million versus $32.48 million last year.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) jumped 18.4% to close at $6.55 on above-average volume Monday.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) shares climbed 18.1% to close at $2.61.
- Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) jumped 16.7% to settle at $1.54.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) gained 16.5% to close at $36.00.
- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) gained 14.4% to settle at $7.41.
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) jumped 14.2% to close at $5.01.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: WRAP) gained 13.3% to settle at $2.89 after the company announced a CEO appointment.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) rose 13.2% to settle at $1.37. Kaival Brands Innovations Group expanded its wholesaler and retailer distribution accounts for Bidi Vapor LLC, which are expected to reach 28,000 additional stores.
- Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) gained 12.9% to settle at $2.71.
- Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) rose 12.2% to close at $9.56 after the company announced a multi-year contract with BP for the supply of chargers and related services to support BP's global EV charging network.
- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE: CCM) gained 11.8% to close at $1.90.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) gained 11.5% to close at $0.7805 after the company reported Q4 earnings results on April 15th.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) rose 11.2% to close at $3.67.
Losers
- Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CELP) fell 48% to settle at $0.77 on Monday after the company reported Q4 earnings results on April 15th.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) dropped 34.5% to close at $0.1711 after the company announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.
- Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) fell 29.2% to settle at $5.17 on below-average volume.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) dropped 23.9% to close at $0.8522 amid overall market weakness as a rise in bond-yields weighs on stocks.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares dipped 23.1% to close at $4.74 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics and Bristol Myers Squibb Co jointly decided to end the global clinical development program for bempegaldesleukin in combination with Opdivo. Goldman Sachs downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from Neutral to Sell and announced a $3 price target.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) dropped 22.3% to close at $0.2344 after the company announced a reverse stock split.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) fell 21.8% to close at $6.92 after the company announced it has voluntarily withdrawn the BLA/sNDA for U2 for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) declined 21% to close at $0.7505.
- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) dropped 20.4% to close at $11.90.
- Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) fell 20.3% to close at $1.92. Gaucho Group recently reported FY21 revenues of $4.9 million.
- Genius Group Limited (NYSE: GNS) fell 20.1% to close at $6.35.
- Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) fell 19.8% to close at $1.50.
- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) fell 19.6% to close at $2.14.
- AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) fell 19.6% to close at $1.81.
- Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) dipped 19.2% to close at $8.00.
- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) dipped 18.7% to close at $3.30.
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) fell 18.3% to close at $2.01 after the company announced a shareholders meeting to vote on voluntarily delisting the company's American Depositary Shares from the New York Stock Exchange. DiDi Global said its total revenue dropped to 40.8 billion yuan ($6.40 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, down from 46.7 billion yuan in the year-ago period.
- Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) declined 18% to settle at $1.73. The company recently priced its IPO at $4.25 per share.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) dipped 17.7% to close at $0.7423.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) fell 17.1% to settle at $12.49.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) dipped 16.9% to close at $4.08. Mersana Therapeutics Director Andrew Hack recently reported the purchase of 598,086 shares at an average price of $4.18/share.
- Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) fell 16.5% to close at $1.3450
- Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) fell 16.3% to settle at $4.31. Immunome, last month, posted a Q4 loss of $0.65 per share.
- Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) declined 16.2% to close at $7.89.
- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) fell 15.7% to settle at $2.47.
- UserTesting, Inc. (NYSE: USER) dropped 15.6% to close at $8.80.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) fell 15.3% to close at $1.33. LIXTE Biotechnology recently announced a $5.8 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) declined 15.3% to close at $0.9482.
- Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYT) dropped 15% to settle at $3.18. Cyteir Therapeutics, last month, reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) shares fell 14.8% to close at $1.84. Mullen Automotive plans to start Electric Vehicle battery pack production in its research & development facility in California.
- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) dropped 14.5% to settle at $3.12.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) fell 14.4% to close at $7.49.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) dropped 14.3% to close at $0.4103. Alaunos Therapeutics recently posted Q4 loss of $0.05 per share.
- Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) declined 14.1% to settle at $3.46.
- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) dropped 13.7% to close at $0.2129.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) fell 13.7% to settle at $0.6557.
- Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) dropped 13.2% to close at $1.78.
- MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) shares fell 11.5% to close at $2.16 after surging around 70% on Thursday. Ally Bridge Group recently reported a purchase of roughly 21.176 million shares of MedAvail Holdings for an average price of $1.06 per share.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) fell 11% to close at $8.17.
- WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) fell 11% to close at $5.93.
- The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) dropped 9.4% to close at $74.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) fell 7.9% to close at $54.25.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) fell 6.3% to close at $12.70. Forge Global Holdings named James H. Herbert, II to its Board of Directors, effective as of April 12.
