68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 6:37am   Comments
Gainers

  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) jumped 68% to settle at $1.31 on Monday. Zacks Small-Cap Research issued a note on GBS with an $8 valuation.
  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) shares surged 46.8% to close at $3.42 on Monday. Aterian said Cynthia Williams has joined the Company's Board of Directors.
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) gained 41.9% to settle at $1.49. Protalix BioTherapeutics and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a unit of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., announced topline data from the BALANCE Phase 3 trial evaluating pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX–102) for Fabry disease.
  • IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOBT) rose 33.2% to settle at $7.55. IO Biotech recently reported cash and equivalents of $211.5 million as of Dec. 31.
  • VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) jumped 31.3% to close at $2.18.
  • Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) surged 28.8% to close at $4.70.
  • BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) gained 28.7% to close at $28.28.
  • Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX) jumped 28.1% to close at $3.33. Cognition Therapeutics recently posted FY21 loss of $3.13 per share.
  • Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares surged 27.1% to close at $49.97 after Tesla CEO Elon Musk disclosed a 9.2% passive stake in the social media company.
  • Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) gained 26.4% to close at $0.90. Esports Entertainment, last month, named Damian Mathews as Finance Chief.
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NASDAQ: JMIA) rose 24.7% to close at $11.82 after the company announced it would make its last mile logistics capabilities available to UPS.
  • Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) jumped 24.6% to close at $4.86 after the company announced it has begun flight testing at the ATLAS Flight Test Center in Spain.
  • Poema Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PPGH) rose 23.7% to close at $12.74 following the completion of its business combination with Gogoro.
  • Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) gained 23.6% to close at $0.4170. Oragenics Director Fred Telling acquired a total of 183,838 shares at an average price of $0.36.
  • Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) jumped 23.1% to close at $0.8432.
  • IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) jumped 22.4% to close at $4.21.
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) gained 22.3% to settle at $2.25.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) surged 21.7% to close at $1.68. The company released Q4 results.
  • Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) gained 21.4% to close at $0.9681.
  • Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) climbed 21.1% to close at $14.97.
  • Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) surged 21% to close at $2.36 after the company announced a drone order for use in Ukraine.
  • Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) jumped 20.8% to close at $1.83.
  • LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) gained 20.6% to close at $4.50.
  • Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) rose 20.3% to close at $3.85. Tempest Therapeutics posted FY21 loss of $7.47 per share.
  • Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) climbed 19.5% to close at $41.35.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) gained 19.4% to close at $4.12.
  • Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) gained 19.1% to close at $8.36.
  • Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) surged 18.6% to close at $1.66 after the company issued FY21 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) gained 18.3% to close at $2.65 after BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $18 price target.
  • Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) climbed 17.7% to close at $8.25. Nuvve Holding recently reported Q4 financial results.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) jumped 16.7% to settle at $5.58.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 16.6% to settle at $32.19 after surging 8% on Friday.
  • Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) gained 15.9% to close at $26.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) gained 15.8% to close at $8.30.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) climbed 15.7% to close at $49.56 after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $65 price target.
  • iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) jumped 15.6% to close at $2.43.
  • Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) climbed 15.6% to close at $49.30 following a potential rule change which would allow Chinese companies to share sensitive data with US regulators, thus lowering risk of delisting.
  • RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) climbed 15% to close at $12.59.
  • Biophytis SA (NASDAQ: BPTS) gained 14.7% to close at $2.57.
  • Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) rose 14.1% to close at $4.30 as the company announced preliminary biomarker, safety, and pharmacokinetic (PK) data from the first three patients treated in the Phase 1 portion of its Phase 1/2 trial of INZ-701 in ENPP1 Deficiency.
  • Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) climbed 13.3% to close at $4.59.
  • The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) gained 11.8% to close at $8.07.
  • SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) climbed 11.6% to close at $3.17 after reporting record revenue of $162 million for 2021.
  • Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) shares jumped 10.8% to settle at $2.66 after jumping over 10% on Friday. Context Therapeutics recently posted FY21 net loss of $10.5 million.
  • Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) gained 9% to close at $11.92 after the company announced it will supply advanced tracker technology for "the largest solar + storage project in the US."
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) gained 8.8% to close at $2.72.
  • TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) climbed 8.6% to close at $2.66.
  • Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) gained 8.1% to settle at $0.2270. TDR Capital reported a new stake of 9.9% in Borqs Technologies.

 

Losers

  • Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) shares fell 33.3% to close at $1.62 on Monday. The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on Curis Inc's TakeAim Leukemia Phase 1/2a study in relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).
  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) dipped 21.8% to close at $23.20.
  • GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) fell 21% to close at $4.22.
  • Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) fell 19.3% to close at $8.10.
  • Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) dipped 18.5% to close at $4.54. Art's Way Manufacturing announced an 8.9% year-over-year increase in agricultural products segment revenue for Q1.
  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) dropped 17.7% to settle at $12.85. A leading medical journal published study of Longeveron's Phase 1 trial results for Alzheimer's disease.
  • Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) dropped 16.8% to settle at $10.56.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) declined 16.8% to close at $1.24. Clarus Therapeutics recently reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) fell 16.1% to close at $1.20 after jumping 29% on Friday.
  • Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) dipped 15.9% to close at $6.67. This new issue opened for trade on Friday of last week.
  • Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) dropped 15.8% to close at $1.12.
  • AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) fell 15.3% to close at $3.88. AeroClean Technologies recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.13 per share.
  • Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) fell 14.3% to close at $3.23. Iveda reported pricing of $8.0 million public offering, uplisting to Nasdaq and reverse stock split.
  • Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) dipped 14.2% to settle at $2.12.
  • Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) dropped 12.5% to close at $8.67.
  • Matson, Inc. (NASDAQ: MATX) dipped 11.5% to close at $102.25.
  • NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) fell 11.1% to close at $6.17. Credit Suisse recently downgraded NextDecade from Outperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $3 to $7.5.
  • Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) declined 10.3% to close at $2.44 following Thursday's IPO.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) fell 10% to settle at $56.94 amid Tesla CEO Elon Musk purchasing a 9.2% stake in competitor Twitter.
  • Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) fell 5.9% to close at $5.40. Sharps Compliance named Pat Mulloy as CEO.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

