63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) shares gained 39.1% to close at $1.05 on Thursday. The company recently said its CFO Bruce Colwill will retire.
- Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDH) rose 38.4% to close at $1.84 on above-average volume.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) jumped 34.9% to settle at $4.91.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) rose 33.7% to close at $2.62. Arcadia Biosciences is expected to release its Q4 financial and business results on March 30, 2022.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) surged 32.8% to settle at $6.96 after the company reported FY21 financial results.
- Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ: EMCF) shares jumped 32.2% to settle at $38.17 on Thursday after the company and Farmers National Banc Corp. announced a merger.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) rose 31.3% to close at $1.09.
- NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) gained 31.1% to settle at $3.46. NexImmune and Zephyr AI recently announced a strategic partnership focusing on discovering and validating novel targets for new T-cell-mediated therapies in oncology.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NYSE: MFH) gained 30.5% to close at $2.74.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) rose 29.5% to settle at $0.5560 after Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $4.5 price target.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) gained 28.7% to close at $2.60. Applied Therapeutics Chief Medical Officer Riccardo Perfetti reported the purchase of 64,509 shares at an average price of $1.95 per share in Form 4 Filing on Wednesday.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) jumped 27.6% to settle at $2.08 on above-average volume.
- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) rose 27.4% to close at $1.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and reaffirmed FY22 guidance
- JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) shares gained 27.2% to close at $4.30 on Thursday.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) jumped 27% to close at $1.74 after the company announced it signed a definitive collaboration agreement for the development of a pipeline of innovative nanosized antibody therapies.
- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTS) rose 26.5% to close at $14.90.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) gained 26% to settle at $4.12 following Q4 results.
- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) surged 25.5% to close at $3.20.
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) jumped 25% to close at $0.60. RiceBran Technologies recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) gained 24.8% to close at $2.41.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) jumped 24.6% to settle at $1.52.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) gained 23.1% to close at $0.7460.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) jumped 22.6% to settle at $1.14 after the company reported FY21 financial results.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) surged 22.4% to close at $3.99.
- Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 21.8% to close at $6.97.
- SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) rose 20.5% to close at $10.01.
- SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ: SQL) gained 20.5% to close at $1.47.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) gained 19.1% to settle at $1.37.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) jumped 18.4% to close at $5.34.
- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: WLMS) climbed 17.8% to close at $2.12 after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) gained 17.8% to close at $4.04.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) gained 17.6% to close at $4.81 after the company announced the execution of a binding Heads of Agreement with Guangdong Energy Group for the long-term supply of liquefied natural gas for 20 years from NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG export project.
- Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD) gained 17.4% to settle at $2.23. Fast Radius is scheduled to hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 30 to discuss its Q4 financial results.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) jumped 17.3% to close at $7.31.
- Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) gained 14.2% to close at $55.81 after Keybanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $58 price target.
- Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ: ESOA) shares rose 13.6% to close at $3.75 as the stock was uplisted to Nasdaq.
- TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROO) rose 13.2% to close at $4.62.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) gained 12.8% to close a $9.14.
- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) gained 11.2% to close at $91.91. Citigroup maintained Oxford Industries with a Sell and raised the price target from $84 to $86.
- Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSE: IDR) gained 10.1% to close at $11.01.
- Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: PPBT) shares rose 9.1% to close at $3.96 after gaining around 5% on Wednesday.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) gained 8.6% to close at $2.66.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) gained 5.7% to settle at $9.66 following reports truck production started this week. The company's 8K filing also showed co. expects to start producing charging solutions in Europe in 2023 and has plans for service support in Canada after 2024.
Losers
- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) shares dipped 36.3% to close at $2.98 on Thursday after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV) declined 26% to settle at $2.45 after the company announced a $12 million direct registered offering.
- Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) fell 17.9% to close at $2.16 after the company reported FY21 financial results.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) dropped 16.3% to close at $0.2839.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) dipped 16% to close at $2.52.
- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) fell 15.4% to settle at $2.36.
- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) dipped 15.1% to close at $2.41. Advent Technologies is expected to release its financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, March 28, 2022.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) dropped 14.9% to close at $1.20. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted a Q4 loss of $0.90 per share.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) fell 14.7% to close at $1.79.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) dipped 14.6% to settle at $3.04.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) fell 14.5% to close at $0.4360 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) fell 13.8% to close at $2.93.
- Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) shares fell 13.2% to close at $15.39. Allego shares jumped 114% on Wednesday after the company announced the completion of its merger agreement with Spartan Acquisition Corp., which resulted in 98% of the company notes redeemed at the merger vote. The company is also gaining retail investor interest.
- Traeger, Inc. (NYSE: COOK) shares fell 11.8% to close at $7.76 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Jefferies downgraded Traeger from Buy to Hold and announced a $7 price target.
- Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZTEK) fell 11.2% to close at $3.02. The stock began trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday following an uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) fell 10.3% to close at $1.92. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded PaySign from Buy to Neutral.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) fell 10.5% to close at $1.97. Trevi Therapeutics recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.28 per share.
- RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) fell 9.7% to close at $3.21.
- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) fell 8% to close at $31.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) slipped 6.1% to close at $8.31.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas