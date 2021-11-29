56 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) climbed 71.7% to settle at $17.51 on Friday. The company recently announced it has been contracted to support new advanced research on COVID-19 seeking insights on its transmissibility, variants, outcomes, and testing validity among multiple population segments.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares climbed 54.7% to close at $8.32 on Friday. Shares of mask and protective apparel companies, including Allied Healthcare Products, traded higher amid concerns of a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa.
- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) shares gained 51.3% to close at $7.90. Biofrontera shares climbed over 98% on Wednesday after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $20 price target.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) surged 50% to settle at $6.75 after the Israel Institute for Biological Research reported data on the BriLife COVID-19 vaccine against the Delta variant.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) climbed 34.1% to settle at $25.12. Adagio Therapeutics recently reported a Q3 loss of $0.98 per share.
- BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) gained 28.9% to close at $0.9050. BIMI recently priced its private placement for $7.8 million in proceeds.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd (NYSE: APT) shares gained 25.2% to close at $6.41. Covid-related stocks surged on reports of new, heavily-mutated strain, feared to be more infectious than Delta variant.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) surged 21.3% to settle at $5.41.
- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) jumped 21.1% to settle at $16.12. Cars.com will replace DSP Group in the S&P SmallCap 600 before the opening of trading on December 2.
- Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENJY) gained 21.1% to close at $5.63. The company recently posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) gained 20.9% to close at $4.69. GeoVax recently highlighted presentation of COVID-19 vaccine data at Vaccine World Asia Congress.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) surged 20.6% to close at $329.63. Shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers, including Moderna, traded higher amid concerns of a new COVID variant found in South Africa.
- Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) surged 19.6% to settle at $27.55. Icosavax recently posted a Q3 loss of $1.30 a share.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) gained 19.4% to close at $59.60. Valneva recently signed an Advance Purchase Agreement (APA) with the European Commission (EC) to supply up to 60 million doses of its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001, over two years.
- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) rose 18.1% to settle at $23.87.
- SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) climbed 18% to close at $10.50.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) surged 15.6% to close at $6.98. Lucira Health recently said it sees Q4 sales of at least $30 million.
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) gained 15.1% to close at $6.42.
- Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) jumped 14.4% to settle at $11.45. Helix and Cue Health recently reported a collaboration to provide individuals with access to their COVID-19 variant sequencing information.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) gained 14.2% to close at $348.00. The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) human medicines committee (CHMP) recommended using Pfizer- BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, for children between 5 to 11.
- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE) jumped 14.2% to settle at $20.55. Monte Rosa Therapeutics recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.43 per share.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) rose 13.5% to close at $44.18. CureVac recently posted Q3 revenue of €29.3 million.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) gained 12.7% to settle at $9.56.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) rose 12.4% to close at $36.00. The United States government recently signed contracts worth about $1 billion to secure the antibody-based COVID-19 treatment developed by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology.
- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) rose 11.7% to close at $41.49.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) gained 9.4% to close at $13.07. Aptevo Therapeutics recently announced a clinical update for its Phase 1b Expansion trial evaluating APVO436 in the treatment of AML. Preliminary data observed to date includes one complete remission.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) rose 9.2% to close at $97.58.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares rose 5.7% to settle at $220.21 amid concerns of a new COVID variant found in South Africa, which has lifted remote work and virtual communication stocks.
Losers
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) fell 27.5% to close at $30.67. The company recently announced the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation for Lomecel-B for the treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.
- Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) shares fell 19% to close at $10.06 on Friday. Jowell Global recently announced a collaboration with Unilever's Uni-Excubator.
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) dipped 16.8% to settle at $10.96 amid continued volatility following the stock's IPO earlier in the month.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) fell 16.5% to close at $51.48 amid a dip in oil prices as concerns of a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa weigh on oil demand outlook.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) fell 15.9% to close at $68.46 after the company reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 51% year-on-year to $3.3 billion, missing the consensus of $4.2 billion.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) shares declined 15.5% to settle at $57.72 amid a dip in oil prices as concerns of a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa weigh on oil demand outlook.
- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) fell 14.1% to close at $12.05. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $11 per share.
- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) fell 14% to settle at $16.33 Applied Molecular, earlier during the month, posted Q3 loss of $0.68 per share.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) fell 14% to settle at $17.70.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) dropped 13.9% to settle at $28.67. Shares of oil and energy companies traded lower amid European COVID concerns, which could hamper demand outlook. Investors also weigh the possibility of crude reserve releases amid continued high oil prices.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) fell 13.8% to close at $6.19 amid a dip in oil prices as concerns of a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa weigh on oil demand outlook.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) fell 13.2% to close at $67.98 after a new COVID variant was discovered in South Africa, which has clouded travel outlook.
- Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) dipped 12.8% to close at $38.80. Shares of energy and oil companies traded lower amid a dip in oil prices as concerns of a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa weigh on oil demand outlook.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) fell 11.4% to close at $11.22.
- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) fell 11.3% to settle at $16.48 after a new COVID variant was discovered in South Africa, which has clouded travel outlook.
- Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) fell 11% to close at $3.39. Engine Gaming and Media rose around 20% on Wednesday after the company reported Q4 2021 and FY21 revenue was higher year over year.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) dipped 10.3% to close at $5.69. Shares of retail companies traded lower as COVID concerns weigh on economic outlook and pressure discretionary names for the session.
- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) dropped 10.3% to close at $12.23.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) dropped 9.6% to close at $42.26. Shares of airline companies traded lower amid concerns over a new COVID variant found in South Africa, which has led to lockdown concerns and weighed on travel demand outlook.
- MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) fell 9.2% to settle at $26.33. Shares of travel companies traded lower amid concerns over a new COVID variant found in South Africa, which has weighed on travel demand.
- Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP) fell 9.2% to close at $10.58. Shares of travel companies traded lower amid concerns over a new COVID variant found in South Africa, which has weighed on travel demand.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 9.2% to close at $6.45. The FDA issued a clinical hold on Ocugen’s Investigational New Drug application (IND) to evaluate the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BBV152 (known as Covaxin outside the U.S.).
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares fell 9% to close at $2.94. Mechel recently reported Q3 sales of 102.9 billion Rubles.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) shares fell 8.9% to close at $2.36 following a 7% gain on Wednesday.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) fell 8.8% to close at $2.90 after the company disclosed that the FDA has issued clinical hold on its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of SEL-302 due to CMC related questions.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) dropped 8.3% to close at $36.38 after a new COVID variant was discovered in South Africa, which has clouded travel outlook.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) fell 7.9% to settle at $18.26. Shares of airline companies traded lower amid concerns over a new COVID variant found in South Africa, which has led to lockdown concerns and weighed on travel demand outlook.
- PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) fell 6.9% to close at $110.11. Shares of retail companies traded lower as COVID concerns weigh on economic outlook and pressure discretionary names for the session.
