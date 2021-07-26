75 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) jumped 82.9% to settle at $8.89 on Friday after the company agreed to be acquired by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management for $9 per share in all-cash transaction.
- Veoneer Inc (NYSE: VNE) jumped 56.4% to close at $31.17. Canadian company Magna International Inc agreed to buy Veoneer for about $3.8 billion in cash.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) jumped 50.6% to close at $24.77. NRX Pharmaceuticals shares jumped around 63% on Thursday after the company announced the first successful commercial formulation for ZYESAMI, enabling volume manufacture, shipping and stockpiling of COVID-19 medication subject to regulatory approval.
- Socket Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares gained 44% to close at $8.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares surged 35.5% to close at $2.52 on Friday on abnormally-high volume.
- Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares gained 24.2% to close at $4.73 after the company announced an agreement to commercialize INBRIJA in Spain.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) gained 24% to close at $4.13.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) gained 23.8% to close at $77.97 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter and also issued upbeat Q3 sales guidance. The company also saw daily active users increase 23% year over year to 293 million.
- Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) gained 21.5% to close at $10.70. Evolv Technologies 13G filing from Gates Frontier showed a 10.6% stake in the company.
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) gained 20.8% to close at $17.66.
- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) surged 19.1% to settle at $43.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) rose 16.4% to close at $13.46.
- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) gained 16.4% to settle at $34.06.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) gained 15.8% to close at $112.84.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) surged 14.7% to close at $4.13 after the company announced it will present trial design for CY6463 Phase 2a study in patients with Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology.
- Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBLA) gained 14.4% to settle at $10.30. Taboola.com agreed to acquire Connexity from Symphony Technology Group for $800 million.
- Arvinas, Inc. (NYSE: ARVN) climbed 13% to close at $95.47. Oppenheimer and Citigroup raised their price targets on the stock. Arvinas recently announced a global collaboration with Pfizer to develop and commercialize PROTAC protein degrader ARV-471.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) gained 12.7% to settle at $6.18.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) climbed 12.6% to close at $473.65.
- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) rose 11.8% to close at $33.99. Couchbase surged around 27% on Thursday as the company priced its IPO at $24 per share.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) gained 9.5% to close at $81.15 after Stephens and Co. upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) climbed 9.2% to settle at $2.98.
- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) gained 7.4% to close at $92.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) rose 7.2% to close at $4.45.
- Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) rose 5.9% to close at $54.22 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter. The company also issued Q3 & FY21 EPS guidance and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) gained 5.5% to close at $2.49 after declining around 15% on Thursday.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) rose 3.1% to settle at $71.69 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong sales guidance for the current quarter. The company ended the second quarter with 206 million monetizable daily active users, which was up from 186 million in the prior year and 199 million in the first quarter.
Losers
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) shares dipped 70.8% to close at $6.00 on Friday after a Bloomberg report suggested that China is considering asking tutoring firms to transition into non-profits, as the country continues its crackdown on the industry. TAL Education is expected to release quarterly earnings on August 5.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc (NASDAQ: GOTU) shares dipped 63.3% to settle at $3.52 after a Bloomberg report suggested that China is considering asking tutoring firms to transition into non-profits, as the country continues its crackdown on the industry.
- New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) shares fell 54.2% to close at $2.93 after a Bloomberg report suggested that China is considering asking tutoring firms to transition into non-profits, as the country continues its crackdown on the industry. New Oriental Education is expected to release Q4 earnings on August 3.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) fell 43.7% to close at $6.50.
- China Online Education Group - ADR (NYSE: COE) declined 43.1% to close at $3.80 following a Bloomberg report suggesting China is considering asking tutoring firms to turn into non-profits. The company recent said it expects net revenues for the second quarter to be between RMB575 million and RMB580 million.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) dipped 42.8% to close at $12.69 following a Bloomberg report suggesting China is considering asking tutoring firms to turn into non-profits.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) declined 40.5% to close at $1.35 following a Bloomberg report suggesting China is considering asking tutoring firms to turn into non-profits.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc-ADR (NASDAQ: YQ) shares fell 38.7% to close at $1.41 after a Bloomberg report suggested that China is considering asking tutoring firms to transition into non-profits, as the country continues its crackdown on the industry.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) dropped 37% to close at $17.61.
- Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPA) dipped 35.4% to close at $8.54. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies shares jumped 138% on Thursday after the company announced its TATX-03 PolyTope Therapy demonstrated potent pseudovirus neutralizing activity against the COVID-19 Delta variant in vitro..
- Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) dipped 35.2% to close at $6.18 following a Bloomberg report suggesting China is considering asking tutoring firms to turn into non-profits.
- Puxin Ltd (NYSE: NEW) fell 33.3% to close at $0.84 following a Bloomberg report suggesting China is considering asking tutoring firms to turn into non-profits.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares dipped 32.9% to close at $1.88. India Globalization Capital jumped 89% on Thursday after the company announced the issuance of a patent for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease using THC.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) fell 31.2% to close at $2.40 after the company announced it priced its 1.114 million share registered direct offering at $2.80 per share.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) fell 29% to close at $3.06. Chembio Diagnostics recently said it received a $4 million purchase order from the Partnership for Supply Chain Management (PFSCM), supported by The Global Fund.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) dropped 28.4% to close at $10.85.
- Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) shares dipped 26% to close at $701.00 after the company reported Q2 EPS of $4.75, down from $4.88 year over year and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued FY21 EPS guidancebelow estimates.
- Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) fell 24.5% to settle at $9.19.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) declined 23.6% to close at $5.85 following a Bloomberg report suggesting China is considering asking tutoring firms to turn into non-profits.
- Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) declined 22.9% to close at $2.36 after the company decided to drop the development of ADVM-022 intravitreal (IVT) injection gene therapy in diabetic macular edema (DME) after dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) was observed at the high dose (6 x 10^11 vg/eye) in patients with DME. SVB Leerink maintained Adverum Biotechnologies with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $5 to $2.
- Agora Inc (NASDAQ: API) shares dropped 21.4% to close at $26.01 after declining over 4% on Thursday.
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) fell 21% to settle at $8.06, continuing to dip following recent reports suggesting China is said to weigh penalties on the company.
- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) dropped 21.4% to settle at $8.25.
- MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) fell 20.8% to close at $5.08.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: UPC) shares dropped 20.6% to close at $3.04 after surging around 45% on Thursday.
- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) declined 20.2% to settle at $5.03 following a Bloomberg report suggesting China is considering asking tutoring firms to turn into non-profits.
- AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: AZRX) shares fell 19.7% to close at $0.5690 after the company reported a $3.0 million bought deal offering of common stock.
- RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) dropped 19.6% to settle at $3.99 following a Bloomberg report suggesting China is considering asking tutoring firms to turn into non-profits.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) fell 18.4% to close at $2.35 following a Bloomberg report suggesting China is considering asking tutoring firms to turn into non-profits.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) dipped 17.1% to settle at $1.74 following a Bloomberg report suggesting China is considering asking tutoring firms to turn into non-profits.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) fell 17% to close at $2.74.
- Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) dropped 16.8% to settle at $4.16.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) fell 16.8% to close at $26.52. Credit Suisse analyst Ashley Xu downgraded Baozun to Underperform from Outperform with a price target of $23.
- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) fell 16% to close at $10.10.
- Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) declined 15.8% to close at $7.90.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) dropped 15.4% to close at $9.92.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) fell 15.3% to close at $7.31
- Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO) fell 15.2% to settle at $20.97. NeuroMetrix shares gained around 19% on Thursday after the company reported Q2 sales of $2.20 million, up from $1.36 million year over year.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) dropped 15% to settle at $3.91. Summit Wireless Technologies agreed to sell 2.5 million shares at $4 per share in a secondary institutional placement.
- Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) fell 14.3% to close at $4.25.
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) fell 13.6% to close at $5.60 after jumping 18% on Thursday.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) dropped 13.5% to close at $9.12. Co-Diagnostics recently highlighted new international CoPrimer patent.
- RLX Technology Inc - ADR (NYSE: RLX) fell 13% to close at $4.97 after declining over 7% on Thursday.
- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) fell 12.8% to close at $8.28.
- DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) dipped 11.3% to close at $41.84 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BEKE) fell 10.9% to close at $33.80.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) shares fell 6.3% to settle at $2.82. On July 6, 2021, software solutions provider BSQUARE entered into a Side Letter with B. Riley Securities, Inc to sell shares having an aggregate offering price of up to $50 million under the company’s Form S-3 filed on March 18.
- Elite Education Group International Ltd (NASDAQ: EEIQ) fell 5.4% to close at $4.05. Elite Education Group recently reported 1H sales of $3.1 million, down from $6.1 million year over year.
