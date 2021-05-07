 Skip to main content

56 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021 12:07pm   Comments
Gainers

  • InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) shares jumped 77% to $4.321.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) gained 43% to $21.40 after dropping 23% on Thursday.
  • Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) jumped 31% to $3.77 after the company issued an update on Bentrio program in allergy.
  • Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) gained 28% to $5.32.
  • LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares climbed 27.6% to $4.8450. The company announced a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective May 7.
  • Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) gained 23% to $36.08 after reporting a rise in quarterly earnings.
  • Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) surged 20.4% to $10.33.
  • Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) climbed 19.3% to $8.13 after SVB Leerink upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $12 to $16per share.
  • iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) rose 18.5% to $1.6350 after the company provided an update on its IBIO-201 program and reported on its progress in developing a second-generation subunit vaccine candidate, IBIO-202, being designed for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares rose 18.1% to $2.9403.
  • Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) gained 18% to $2.9605 following strong Q1 results.
  • Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: CMT) jumped 17.9% to $13.35 after the company reported higher Q1 earnings.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) surged 17.3% to $33.55 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 16.3% to $16.46 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy and raised its price target from $4.77 to $23 per share.
  • Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) jumped 15.1% to $41.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)shares rose 14.9% to $11.99 after the company swung to a Q1 profit.
  • Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) gained 14.7% to $149.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong Q4 guidance.
  • InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) gained 14.7% to $5.60.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares rose 14.7% to $325.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong Q2 revenue guidance.
  • MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) surged 14.5% to $30.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) rose 14.1% to $4.2450 after the company reported a time chart contract for m/v Myrsini with Bocimar.
  • Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) gained 13.6% to $13.43 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) jumped 13.1% to $48.28 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) shares rose 12.2% to $0.5599 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) gained 12% to $11.35 after the cpmpany posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) jumped 10.8% to $19.49. The company recently released Q1 results.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) rose 9.8% to $1.34 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) rose 8.8% to $179.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) rose 8.2% to $77.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
  • CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) rose 8.2% to $101.61 after dropping over 7% on Thursday.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 6.1% to $1.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales. The company also modified terms of existing contract with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to accelerate development of multiple products being funded under contract.
  • Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) shares rose 6% to $73.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued strong sales guidance.
  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares rose 5.8% to $51.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and raised FY21 guidance.
  • Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) rose 5.3% to $88.20 following strong quarterly results.

 

Losers

  • ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares dipped 60% to $11.00 after the company said the FDA's Arthritis Advisory Committee that evaluated avacopan for the treatment of antineutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis gave a split verdict on whether the efficacy data support approval of avacopan. The committee voted 9-7 in favor of safety and 10-8 that the benefit-risk profile is adequate to support approval of avacopan at the proposed dose of 30 mg twice daily.
  • Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE: CGAU) fell 30.5% to $6.85.
  • Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) fell 29.3% to $6.00 after the company announced that the ORARIALS-01 pivotal trial of arimoclomol in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints.
  • F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) dipped 21% to $7.00 after the company priced its 9.29 million shares common stock offering at $7 per share.
  • Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) dropped 18.2% to $2.68 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) fell 18% to $1.33. Stealth BioTherapeutics shares jumped 35% on Thursday in reaction to new data from a post hoc analysis of Phase 1 ReCLAIM study evaluating elamipretide in patients with noncentral geographic atrophy (GA) and high-risk drusen associated with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
  • Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) dropped 16.6% to $13.29 after the company reported a decline in quarterly earnings.
  • Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) dipped 16.1% to $3.03.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) fell 15.8% to $10.38 after the company reported a wider Q1 loss.
  • JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) fell 15.6% to $35.55 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) dropped 15% to $2.065 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares fell 14.7% to $2.57 after jumping 25% on Thursday.
  • Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) dropped 14% to $2.925 after reporting a Q1 loss.
  • Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) fell 13.6% to $91.40 after the company reported downbeat Q1 sales and issued weak Q2 sales guidance.
  • Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) dropped 12.8% to $3.9199 after reporting a wider quarterly loss.
  • Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) fell 11.3% to $42.95 after the company issued weak FY21 earnings forecast.
  • Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) dipped 11.1% to $9.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: IBP) fell 11.1% to $122.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) shares declined 10.3% to $23.44 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
  • Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) dropped 7.9% to $132.85 following Q2 results.
  • TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) fell 6.8% to $4.4550 following Q1 results.
  • Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) fell 5.7% to $89.57 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

