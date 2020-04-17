Market Overview

58 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 17, 2020 12:31pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) climbed 75.4% to $0.4034 after jumping 109% on Thursday.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares jumped 34% to $3.27 as equities gain amid a report suggesting Gilead Sciences' Remdesivir drug showed some effectiveness in treating the coronavirus. This has raised hopes of a sooner return to spending, economic activity, and investment.
  • Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) gained 30.3% to $8.48.
  • Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) shares climbed 27.3% to $12.73.
  • NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) gained 26.4% to $2.87.
  • USA Compression Partners, LP (NASDAQ: USAC) rose 25.2% to $7.65. USA Compression Partners reported a cash distribution of $0.525 per common unit for the first quarter.
  • Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE: TROX) gained 22.9% to $6.09 after the company reported better-than-expected preliminary Q1 results.
  • Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) surged 22.3% to $7.13.
  • Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) surged 22.2% to $4.13.
  • electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares climbed 19.3% to $0.9995 after the director bought roughly 1.765 million shares at a price of $0.85 per share. The company issued its Q1 preliminary earnings results.
  • Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI) gained 17.8% to $23.29.
  • Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) shares rose 17.5% to $8.74.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) surged 16.4% to $22.22.
  • CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) shares rose 16.2% to $5.78.
  • WillScot Corporation (NYSE: WSC) jumped 16.1% to $9.81.
  • The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) gained 15.9% to $7.00.
  • The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) gained 15.9% to $8.70 after an analyst from Stifel upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $9 to $12.
  • The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) surged 15.8% to $24.91.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 15.6% to $46.94. Moderna signed an agreement for a $483 million funding from a federal agency.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 15.5% to $2.9950.
  • Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) shares surged 15.1% to $3.9950.
  • ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) jumped 14.6% to $9.50 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $13 per share.
  • Exantas Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: XAN) gained 14.4% to $2.71.
  • WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) shares rose 14.4% to $5.25.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) gained 14.2% to $46.37. Moderna said the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, has committed up to $483 million in funding to accelerate the development of its mRNA vaccine against the novel coronavirus —SARS-CoV-19.
  • Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) shares surged 13.3% to $16.19.
  • OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) gained 13% to $20.00.
  • The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) rose 11% to $10.33.
  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) gained 11% to $148.88 after the company announced it will resume commercial airplanes production in Puget Sound. US plans to reopen the economy have also potentially improved air travel demand outlook.
  • EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) rose 10.3% to $25.23.
  • Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) rose 8.5% to $54.35 on reports that gyms can reopen in Phase 1 if strict standards are met.
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) shares rose 8% to $82.67 after a report noted that data from a clinical trial on the company's remdesivir drug suggests coronavirus patients are responding to treatment.
  • The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) rose 7.4% to $7.00 after dropping 15% on Thursday.
  • MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) shares rose 7.1% to $1.67 after falling around 7% on Thursday.
  • Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) rose 7.1% to $6.51 after announcing a quarterly distribution.
  • Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) rose 6.7% to $16.28.
  • Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) rose 6% to $3.4021 after declining over 12% on Thursday.

Losers

  • MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares dipped 34.7% to $1.6650 after jumping 88% on Thursday.
  • Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares fell 29% to $0.2487 after the company announced a mutual termination of merger agreement with Kingswood.
  • Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) fell 27.1% to $1.2899 after the company reported an $8 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares fell 21.1% to $1.1599 after rising 17% on Thursday.
  • Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) dipped 18% to $11.01. Cutera priced its 2,385,000 share public offering of common stock at $10.50 per share.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPB) shares declined 16% to $49.60.
  • Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ: GPP) dropped 12.7% to $4.80 after the company reduced the quarterly cash distribution by 75%.
  • CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) shares fell 12.7% to $2.76.
  • Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) tumbled 12.2% to $6.65.
  • Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) dropped 12% to $11.14.
  • Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares dipped 11.9% to $8.01.
  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares fell 10.9% to $5.38.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) dropped 10.7% to $6.35 after the company issued an added update on coronavrius compassionate use with opaganib in Israel.
  • Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDNT) fell 10.5% to $2.30. Edison Nation shares were surged 54% on Thursday after the company announced more than $10 million in orders for personal protective equipment. Edison Nation is a microcap company with a valuation under $20 million.
  • Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) dropped 10.4% to $1.81.
  • Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) fell 10.4% to $1.89.
  • SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) dipped 10.1% to $6.25.
  • MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) shares tumbled 9.3% to $17.29.
  • Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) fell 8.8% to $6.29.
  • Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) fell 6.8% to $1.3985.
  • Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.. (NYSE: APT) fell 6% to $13.60 after gaining over 5% on Thursday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

