71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares climbed 210.6% to close at $4.10 on Monday. The stock has attracted investor interest amid the coronavirus outbreak due to the company's SA-702 vaccine adjuvant.
- Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares rose 152.3% to close at $2.75 after climbing 55.40% on Friday.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares jumped 87% to close at $15.80 as the Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread, boosting the demand outlook for a potential vaccine. Some companies have said they are initiating development of a coronavirus vaccine.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) gained 82.5% to close at $3.43. Co-Diagnostics shares fell over 7% on Friday after the company priced its 3.45 million common stock offering at $1.45 per share.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) gained 65.4% to close at $3.97 as the Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread, boosting the demand outlook for a potential vaccine. Some companies have said they are initiating development of a coronavirus vaccine.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) rose 50% to close at $4.35. Shares of Allied Healthcare Products jumped over 93% on Friday amid worries over the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares rose 28.3% to close at $7.70 after climbing 17.88% on Friday.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 25.5% to close at $5.32. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares surged over 10% Friday on continued momentum after CEPI awarded the company funding to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares gained 25% to close at $1.11.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares rose 24.2% to close at $24.77 after climbing 17.49% on Friday.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) surged 22.8% to close at $4.26.
- Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) rose 20.9% to close at $9.20.
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) gained 20.7% to close at $11.50. Meridian Bioscience reported that Lyo-Ready 1-Step RT-qPCR Mix Is used in development of molecular diagnostics for new coronavirus outbreak.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) rose 19.5% to close at $6.25.
- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) surged 17.6% to close at $2.94.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) rose 17.2% to close at $16.10 after gaining 5% on Friday.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) gained 16.3% to close at $48.86.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 14.2% to close at $3.21 after falling 6.33% on Friday.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) gained 13.8% to close at $42.24.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) shares jumped 13.5% to close at $27.98 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $20 to $37.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) gained 12.8% to close at $6.78.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) rose 11.5% to close at $3.99 after the company agreed to sell KSNET for $237 million.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) gained 10.9% to close at $38.29.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) rose 10.3% to close at $6.76 after the company disclosed the FTC granted early termination of the waiting period for its pending acquisition by Alexion Pharmaceuticals.
- TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) gained 10.2% to close at $12.09.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares climbed 9.8% to close at $34.28.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 9% to close at $8.50.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) shares climbed 8.2% to close at $9.38.
- Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE: MTA) shares rose 6.6% to close at $5.83.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) gained 6.5% to close at $2.6078.
Losers
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) shares dipped 25.9% to close at $3.52 on Monday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares tumbled 20.9% to close at $1.74.
- Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE: PLG) shares fell 16.3% to close at $1.85.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) fell 15.6% to close at $8.35.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) shares declined 15.5% to close at $3.01.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares fell 15% to close at $4.60.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) shares fell 14% to close at $4.53.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) fell 14% to close at $4.01 after dropping 5.28% on Friday.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) dropped 13.9% to close at $2.60 after the rising 33% on Friday.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares fell 13.4% to close at $2.32.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares fell 12.8% to close at $1.77.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) dropped 12.8% to close at $2.24.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares slipped 12.6% to close at $96.25.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) shares declined 12.4% to close at $2.05.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) dropped 11.5% to close at $7.33.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) fell 11.1% to close at $2.80.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares dropped 11% to $13.04 after reporting data from extended keloid and hypertrophic scar trials.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) fell 10.5% to close at $4.33.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) dipped 10.5% to close at $7.09.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares declined 10.2% to close at $43.90.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) fell 10.2% to close at $4.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. Fearnleys also downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) dipped 10.1% to close at $5.15.
- Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB) fell 10.1% to close at $51.45.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) dropped 10% to close at $66.82.
- SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) fell 10% to close at $6.74.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) shares tumbled 10% to close at $3.35.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) dropped 9.9% to close at $3.28.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) fell 9.9% to close at $3.57.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) declined 9.5% to close at $2.30.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) fell 9.5% to close at $2.38.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares declined 9.5% to close at $2.09.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) fell 9.4% to close at $4.62.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) dropped 9.3% to close at $3.30.
- Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSET) fell 9.3% to close at $12.79.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) fell 9.1% to close at $37.12. Shares of several Chinese companies are trading lower as the Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country, prompting travel bans in multiple Chinese cities. Reports say the death toll rose to 80 as of the end of Sunday with more than 2,700 people now infected.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 9.1% to close at $3.88 after the company's board rejected a private equity offer of $7 per share to acquire the company.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) shares dropped 8.7% to close at $8.28 in sympathy with the overall market as concerns about the Wuhan coronavirus continue to grow, prompting travel bans in multiple Chinese cities.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) fell 8.1% to close at $123.89. B of A Securities downgraded Wynn Resorts from Buy to Neutral.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) fell 7.6% to close at $3.75.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) shares fell 6.2% to close at $3.03.
- XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares fell 5.9% to close at $15.85.
