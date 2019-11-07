60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) shares climbed 90.3% to close at $28.10 on Wednesday after the company reported Q3 results.
- Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) climbed 29.6% to close at $12.57 after reporting Q3 results.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) gained 26.5% to close at $3.15 following Q3 results.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) gained 24.6% to close at $3.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) climbed 23.6% to close at $5.23 following Q3 results.
- Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) shares rose 23.2% to close at $29.62 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and reported a $15 million buyback program.
- SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) gained 20.8% to close at $2.44 following Q3 results.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) climbed 20.7% to close at $8.29 after reporting Q3 results.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) shares rose 17.6% to close at $8.01.
- Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) climbed 17% to close at $32.27 after the company agreed to be acquired in a $2.4 billion deal.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) gained 16.5% to close at $3.04.
- Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSI) shares gained 15.6% to close at $26.84 after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) shares gained 15.5% to close at $2.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also reaffirmed FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Paysign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) rose 15.2% to close at $11.43 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) climbed 14.3% to close at $17.54 following Q1 results.
- Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) rose 14.1% to close at $67.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) gained 13.6% to close at $13.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) gained 13.4% to close at $9.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) gained 12.9% to close at $70.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. Te company also raised its FY20 EPS guidance on the higher end of analyst estimates.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) climbed 11.6% to close at $14.73 following Q3 results.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) gained 11.5% to close at $7.86 despite reporting weak Q3 results. BMO Capital maintained an Outperform rating on the company's stock and raised the price target from $7 to $9.
- MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) climbed 10.8% to close at $10.50 after reporting Q3 results.
- Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) gained 10.5% to close at $159.99 following upbeat Q3 results.
- NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) climbed 10.3% to close at $12.24 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) jumped 9.4% to close at $8.47 following strong Q3 results.
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) gained 9.1% to close at $5.66 following Q3 results.
- HP Inc.. (NYSE: HPQ) shares rose 6.4% to close at $19.57 following a report that Xerox is considering buying out HP.
- CVS Health Corporation. (NYSE: CVS) shares rose 5.4% to close at $70.93 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY19 earnings guidance.
Losers
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares dipped 50.9% to close at $2.51 on Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) dropped 42.4% to close at $17.87 following Q3 results.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) fell 36.6% to close at $25.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAPO) dipped 34.5% to close at $8.17 after the company posted downbeat Q3 sales and lowered FY19 sales guidance.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) dropped 31.6% to close at $19.93 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results. The P301 trial of SPN-810 to treat impulsive aggression in attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in patients 6-11 did not meet the primary endpoint, according toSupernus Pharmaceuticals.
- NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) dropped 27.3% to close at $67.01.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) fell 25.8% to close at $1.70 following Q3 results.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) dipped 24.5% to close at $1.57 following Q3 results.
- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) dipped 23.8% to close at $60.17 following Q3 results.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) dropped 21% to close at $2.03.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) fell 20.9% to close at $8.92 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and reported the purchase of M2M Group of companies in Australia.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) dropped 20.6% to close at $2.01 following Q3 results.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRX) dropped 19.8% to close at $2.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) dipped 18.4% to close at $7.60 following weak Q3 sales.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) tumbled 18.1% to close at $13.86.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) dropped 17.9% to close at $7.99 after the company presented an abstract with early stage results of its reversible BTK inhibitor ARQ 531.
- KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) dipped 17.5% to close at $21.03 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) fell 17.1% to close at $25.98 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 17.1% to close at $111.76 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) dropped 17% to close at $23.32 after reporting Q3 results.
- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG) fell 16.8% to close at $8.37 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) dipped 15.4% to close at $40.27 following downbeat Q3 results.
- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) fell 14.8% to close at $31.95 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) fell 14.7% to close at $39.55 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY19 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) fell 14.4% to close at $77.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) fell 13.8% to close at $10.38 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) dropped 13.3% to close at $15.26 after reporting weak Q3 results.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) tumbled 13.2% to close at $2.03 amid a tweet from MoxReports stating 'i don't have a good feel for the real business prospects. But from a trading standpoint, it still seems like an "avoid"' signaling investors to be cautious.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) shares fell 12.5% to close at $27.98 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) dropped 11.8% to close at $6.06 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares fell 10.4% to close at $5.20 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares fell 9% to close at $23.96.
