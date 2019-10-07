Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Monday's morning session saw 47 companies set new 52-week highs.
Key Facts:
- The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM).
- The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Itoco (OTC: ITMC).
- Itoco (OTC: ITMC) saw the largest decline, as it traded down 2.48%, hitting its new 52-week high and then losing momentum.
The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.85 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.1%.
- Hennes & Mauritz (OTC: HNNMY) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.00. The stock was up 3.59% for the day.
- Hennes & Mauritz (OTC: HMRZF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $20.21. Shares traded up 3.09%.
- Digital Realty Trust (OTC: DLRTP) shares hit a yearly high of $25.18. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
- ANTA Sports Products (OTC: ANPDY) stock made a new 52-week high of $216.24 Monday. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.
- RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) stock made a new 52-week high of $171.10 Monday. The stock was up 6.1% for the day.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $43.76. Shares traded up 2.74%.
- Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $60.03 with a daily change of up 0.07%.
- Orkla (OTC: ORKLY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.43 with a daily change of up 0.43%.
- Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.43 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.02%.
- RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE: RNR) stock hit a yearly high price of $195.18. The stock was down 0.71% for the day.
- Flutter Entertainment (OTC: PDYPY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.47 on Monday morning, moving down 0.06%.
- Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) shares hit $14.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.29%.
- Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%.
- Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $161.21 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.87%.
- Clicks Group (OTC: CLCGY) shares were up 11.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.24 for a change of up 11.73%.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $175.55. The stock traded up 3.49% on the session.
- Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares were down 0.56% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $104.87 for a change of down 0.56%.
- Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares set a new yearly high of $9.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.96% on the session.
- Euronav (NYSE: EURN) shares were up 3.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.22 for a change of up 3.02%.
- PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE: PMT) shares were up 0.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.63 for a change of up 0.09%.
- Frontline (NYSE: FRO) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.78 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.17%.
- Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) shares broke to $33.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.45%.
- Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ: HLG) shares were up 0.14% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $66.40 for a change of up 0.14%.
- FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares hit a yearly high of $20.40. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session.
- Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.42 on Monday morning, moving up 1.25%.
- Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.31%.
- DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT) shares were up 3.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.00 for a change of up 3.78%.
- Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.77 on Monday morning, moving up 0.7%.
- International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) shares were up 10.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.92.
- Beazer Homes USA (NYSE: BZH) shares were up 0.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.48.
- Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $279.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.87%.
- Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.57 on Monday, moving up 10.95%.
- Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) shares set a new yearly high of $12.68 this morning. The stock was down 2.48% on the session.
- Liberty Gold (OTC: LGDTF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.74 on Monday morning, moving up 2.34%.
- InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX: INFU) shares broke to $6.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.74%.
- Nephros (NASDAQ: NEPH) shares set a new yearly high of $9.64 this morning. The stock was up 9.81% on the session.
- George Risk Industries (OTC: RSKIA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $9.19. Shares traded down 1.1%.
- Nextleaf Solutions (OTC: OILFF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.33 on Monday morning, moving up 5.94%.
- PwrCor (OTC: PWCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.18 Monday. The stock was up 3.99% for the day.
- BroadVision (NASDAQ: BVSN) shares were up 12.3% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.79 for a change of up 12.3%.
- Chilco River Holdings (OTC: CRVH) shares set a new yearly high of $0.02 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- Safetek International (OTC: SFIN) shares broke to $0.00133 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- Rich Pharmaceuticals (OTC: RCHA) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.0003 on Monday, moving flat%.
- Easylink Solutions (OTC: ESYL) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.02 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 837.5%.
- Response Genetics (OTC: RGDXQ) shares hit $0.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 55.56%.
- Itoco (OTC: ITMC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.69 on Monday morning, moving up 15.38%.
