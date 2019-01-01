|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Safetek International (OTCPK: SFIN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Safetek International.
There is no analysis for Safetek International
The stock price for Safetek International (OTCPK: SFIN) is $0.004 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 20:26:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Safetek International.
Safetek International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Safetek International.
Safetek International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.