There is no Press for this Ticker
Safetek International Inc manufactures prototypes and distributes the final product on behalf of technology developers.

Safetek International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Safetek International (SFIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Safetek International (OTCPK: SFIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Safetek International's (SFIN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Safetek International.

Q

What is the target price for Safetek International (SFIN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Safetek International

Q

Current Stock Price for Safetek International (SFIN)?

A

The stock price for Safetek International (OTCPK: SFIN) is $0.004 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 20:26:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Safetek International (SFIN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Safetek International.

Q

When is Safetek International (OTCPK:SFIN) reporting earnings?

A

Safetek International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Safetek International (SFIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Safetek International.

Q

What sector and industry does Safetek International (SFIN) operate in?

A

Safetek International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.