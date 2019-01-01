Response Genetics Inc develops and sells diagnostic tests. It provides molecular- and biomarker-based tests and services which enables physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor and inform cancer treatment. The group generates revenue from providing Biopharma Services, Clinical Services, and Discovery Services, of which majority of the revenue is derived from providing Biopharma Services. Biopharma services provide companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development and trial design consultation. The firm operates in the US and internationally and generates prime revenue from the US.