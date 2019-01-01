QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
17.8 - 17.8
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/2.5K
Div / Yield
1.11/6.22%
52 Wk
17.49 - 26.05
Mkt Cap
29.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.8
P/E
31
EPS
2.83
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 5:15AM
Hennes & Mauritz is a global multibrand fashion conglomerate that was founded in 1947. Its flagship H&M brand accounts for most of revenue (90%), but the newer brands (COS, &Other Stories, Monki, Weekday, and newly launched Arket) are growing more quickly. H&M commands low-single-digit market share in a fragmented global apparel market. Just under 70% of revenue is generated in Europe and Africa, 15% in Asia and Oceania, and 16% in North and South America. The company operates over 5,000 stores globally (60% of those in Europe), of which 4,429 are H&M-brand stores.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hennes & Mauritz Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hennes & Mauritz (HMRZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hennes & Mauritz (OTCPK: HMRZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hennes & Mauritz's (HMRZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hennes & Mauritz.

Q

What is the target price for Hennes & Mauritz (HMRZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hennes & Mauritz

Q

Current Stock Price for Hennes & Mauritz (HMRZF)?

A

The stock price for Hennes & Mauritz (OTCPK: HMRZF) is $17.8 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:43:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hennes & Mauritz (HMRZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hennes & Mauritz.

Q

When is Hennes & Mauritz (OTCPK:HMRZF) reporting earnings?

A

Hennes & Mauritz does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hennes & Mauritz (HMRZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hennes & Mauritz.

Q

What sector and industry does Hennes & Mauritz (HMRZF) operate in?

A

Hennes & Mauritz is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.