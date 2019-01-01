Clicks Group Ltd operates pharmaceutical health and beauty retail stores. The company primarily operates a retail pharmacy chain in South Africa, with a limited number of operations in bordering countries. The company targets middle- to upper-income consumers. Clicks' business strategy focuses on consistent product sourcing, product development, and measured store expansion. The company has a portfolio of retail franchise brands including The Body Shop, GNC, and claire's. Clicks uses United Pharmaceutical Distributors' capabilities for the groups' integrated channel to the healthcare market.