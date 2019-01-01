QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.65/1.69%
52 Wk
32.05 - 43.8
Mkt Cap
4.7B
Payout Ratio
76.27
Open
-
P/E
37.6
Shares
122M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Clicks Group Ltd operates pharmaceutical health and beauty retail stores. The company primarily operates a retail pharmacy chain in South Africa, with a limited number of operations in bordering countries. The company targets middle- to upper-income consumers. Clicks' business strategy focuses on consistent product sourcing, product development, and measured store expansion. The company has a portfolio of retail franchise brands including The Body Shop, GNC, and claire's. Clicks uses United Pharmaceutical Distributors' capabilities for the groups' integrated channel to the healthcare market.

Clicks Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clicks Group (CLCGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clicks Group (OTCPK: CLCGY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Clicks Group's (CLCGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Clicks Group.

Q

What is the target price for Clicks Group (CLCGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Clicks Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Clicks Group (CLCGY)?

A

The stock price for Clicks Group (OTCPK: CLCGY) is $38.35 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:50:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Clicks Group (CLCGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clicks Group.

Q

When is Clicks Group (OTCPK:CLCGY) reporting earnings?

A

Clicks Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Clicks Group (CLCGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clicks Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Clicks Group (CLCGY) operate in?

A

Clicks Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.